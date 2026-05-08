Spartans faced uphill battle against Hornets

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Cinco de Mayo was a day that the Ocean Township High School varsity softball team was hoping would be a big celebration. They were hosting the Hornets of Holmdel in a non-divisional Shore Conference game and head coach Mark Frankel was just one win away from career number 500.

The Hornets of Holmdel came into the game with a 11-3 overall record sitting on top of the Colonial division at 8-2. Ocean had an overall record of 10-3 and were in first place of the Constitution division at 8-3.

The very first Holmdel batter, Julia Henderson, on the second pitch of the game hit a deep shot over the left field fence for her first varsity home run. Holmdel scored four runs in the first inning. They added another in the fourth, three in the sixth and an additional four in the seventh. Holmdel won the game 12-2.

“We were facing an uphill battle against a talented Holmdel team after falling behind 4-0 in that first inning. Our defense, which has been playing well made three or four errors and Holmdel made the most of their opportunities,” said Frankel.

When he was about his approaching the 500 milestone, he said that is not on his mind. “I was focused on our game today and now, I’m looking to win our division on Friday, when we host Manalapan,” said Frankel.

Pitching every inning of every game this season for the Spartans is sophomore Colleen Zdan. “Our defense really forced her to work overtime against Holmdel,” Frankel said. Over her two years on varsity, she has pitched 196 innings, allowing 244 hits and has 149 strikeouts with her 10-4 record. “Ryleigh Cerco, Taylor Scotto and Colleen continue to drive our offense as they lead our team in several offensive categories.”

Three Spartans hit doubles in the loss to Holmdel; Ava Sorrentino, Scotto and Cerco all reach second. Scotto, a freshman, also had a triple in the game. Cerco, a junior, is the long ball hitter this season with nine homeruns, and 13 over her varsity career.

Ocean has six regular season games left. They host Manalapan on May 8, host Rumson-Fair Haven May 11, at Central Regional on May 13, at Toms River North on May 15 and end the regular season at home on May 20 against Howell.

Additional photos of this game will be at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports