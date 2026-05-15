Spring Into Action Returns May 16 with Resources, Entertainment, and Family Fun

Fourth Annual Disability Resource Fair Celebrates Inclusion, Accessibility, and Community Connection

LONG BRANCH – Now in its fourth year, the Spring Into Action Disability Resource Fair continues to grow as one of Monmouth County’s most inclusive community events, bringing together vital resources, live entertainment, art, food, family-friendly activities, and community support for individuals of all abilities. The City of Long Branch, in partnership with MOCEANS Center for Independent Living and the Long Branch Disability Caucus, will host this year’s event on Saturday, May 16, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Long Branch Senior Center (85 Second Ave.), rain or shine.

As always, the event is FREE, open to the public and has something for everyone! Some highlights that attendees can enjoy:

FREE lunch from the No Limits Café food truck

Complimentary ice cream treats

A Touch-A-Truck experience with the Long Branch Volunteer Fire Department

Giant lawn games hosted by the Monmouth County Park System

Interactive activities and giveaways from participating vendors

A collaborative community art project hosted by the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center

The completed community art piece will later be displayed in the windows of the Arts & Cultural Center at 577 Broadway.

This year will feature almost 60 organizations, agencies, and service providers from throughout Monmouth County and across New Jersey, offering information, guidance, and support services for individuals and families. Resources will include healthcare services, behavioral and mental health support, recovery programs, financial planning, transportation assistance, educational opportunities, employment and vocational services, peer support, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, recreational programs, summer camps, voter information, and much more.

The partnership between the City of Long Branch, MOCEANS, and the Long Branch Disability Caucus has become a powerful example of collaboration and advocacy. The event is organized with direct input from residents, nonprofit organizations, and disability advocates working together to create a more accessible and inclusive environment for all. Organizers Anita Clavering and Stan Soden, who also serves as an Independent Living Navigator with MOCEANS, have helped lead the initiative and expand its impact each year.

“Having Spring Into Action focused on the needs of the disability community means so much,” said Stan Soden. “It helps spread awareness while connecting people with resources and services that empower them to be more active and engaged in the community. It’s fitting that Long Branch hosts this event because it is truly a leader in accessibility and sets an example for other communities around Monmouth County.”

This year’s event will also feature live music from Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns, known for high-energy performances blending soul, funk, jazz, and classic rhythm & blues favorites. Leading the band on piano and vocals is Rick “Shorty Long” Tisch, who has a disability himself.

“It’s been a tremendous collaboration that continues to grow every year,” said Mayor John Pallone. “Spring Into Action brings critical resources directly to our community while creating a fun, welcoming event for families of all ages and abilities. We can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The City of Long Branch is located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Learn more at www.longbranch.org. If you would like more information, please contact Lindsay DeAngelis at 732-571-5645 or ldeangelis@longbranch.org.

MOCEANS Center for Independent Living is located in at 213 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ. “Helping people with disabilities to solve problems, open minds and create opportunity.” MOCEANS offers various resources and services for independent living including help with finances, social/support groups, housing, healthcare, self-advocacy, food security & assistance, transportation, youth pre-employment transition services, and Support Coordination services. For more information or to request services call 732-571-4884 or email info@moceanscil.org.