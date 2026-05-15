WLB Olympian Yonezuka Wins Bronze at Senior Pan Am Judo Championships

Olympian Jack Yonezuka from West Long Branch / NYAC / Cranford JKC, won his second straight medal at the Senior Pan American Judo Championships on April 18 in Panama City, Panama. He won gold last year.

On Saturday, he reached the final of the men’s 73 kg division by scoring three straight victories by ippon (one point) over Alejandro Mora (CRC), Jose Gonzalez (ECU) and Justin Lemire (CAN). Facing World No. 3 Daniel Cargnin (BRA) in a rematch of the 2025 final, Cargnin was able to score the only point of the match on a waza-ari (1/2 point) to claim the gold.