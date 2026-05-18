Long Branch Council Introduces New Members, Welcomes Diversity and Inclusion

You can meet the candidates here

Mayor John Pallone spoke at a gathering last week, held at Mar Belo Restaurant to introduce new City Council members and to celebrate outgoing members Bill Dangler, Rose Widdis and Mario Vieira, who had chosen not to rerun. Their replacements are Paul Barateiro, David G. Brown II, and Marcos Zalta.

Pallone spoke about how the diversity of his former team and how much they accomplished in past years and is proud of the diversity and experience of new council members. “I am looking forward to working with them,” he said. “Long Branch is always changing and this team will be amazing to work with.”

Returning to the council is Dr. Anita Voogt, who has served on the Long Branch City Council for seven years. “Who would have thought eight years ago that the Mayor and I would be the veterans on the council, starting our third term together.” She spoke about the previous team and how amazing it was to be able to come together and have, sometimes, difficult conversations. She spoke about challenges for the new team saying, “I couldn’t be more excited to be working with them and the wonderful things we can accomplish.”

Glen Rassas, who was born and raised in Long Branch, filled in for Councilwoman Mary Jane Celli when she passed away in October 2024. Upon introducing himself Rassas ask for a moment of silence in memory of Mary Jane. He then spoke about all he has learned during his time on council and is said that he is fully prepared for the future. “I’m saddened that three of our Council members are leaving, but I can’t say how excited I am with the new team I have,” Rassas said.

New member Paul Barateiro, a native of Portugal and owner of Mar Belo, thanked everyone for coming out and showing their support. He thanked Mayor Pallone for giving him the opportunity to run, spoke with heartwarming sincerity about giving back to a community that has made him feel so included, then ended with an emphatic, “And I make the promise that I’m never going to change the way I am,” to a round of applause.

David Brown II, following in his dad’s footsteps, spoke about polishing up his skills and proving to the Long Branch community that he was there for them. He thanked everyone for their support finishing with. “I would like to thank everyone and want you to know I am fully prepared to serve the community of Long Branch…”

Mar Belo was packed with supporters, family and friends of members but maybe none as proud at David G. Brown Sr, who was there in support of his son David. “I am so proud of my son. He has wanted this forever and has worked hard to become the person he is today,” Brown said. Brown had been a City Council member serving with Mayor Adam Schneider.

Marco Zalta spoke about how welcomed he felt coming to Long Branch eight years ago. He said, matter of factly, that it was a beautiful town easy to live in. “But,” he said, “the magic of Long Branch started when I had coffee with the Mayor one day and learned that the town was not only beautiful, but also amazing.” He was asked to get involved in the town as a council member. “What I discovered that day was, Long Branch is much more than a beautiful town. “It’s a town of diverse populations and walks of life…” He spoke about how much he is learning by attending events around Long Branch. “For me this has been an extraordinary moving experience,” Zalta said. “I am so excited to be working with the Council and Mayor.