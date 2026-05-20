LONG BRANCH RESTORES ORDER AFTER UNAUTHORIZED POP-UP GATHERING AT PIER VILLAGE

LONG BRANCH – On the evening of Tuesday, May 19, 2026, the City of Long Branch and its public safety partners responded to an unauthorized pop-up gathering at Pier Village that drew several hundred teenagers and young adults to the beachfront. The event quickly deteriorated into fights, individuals jumping on parked vehicles, and disorder along the boardwalk and surrounding streets. Acting on the recommendation of the Long Branch Police Department and in coordination with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Mayor John Pallone authorized an emergency 8:00 p.m. curfew for the Pier Village area. Officers cleared the district by 9:15 p.m.

“The City of Long Branch takes these events seriously and will not tolerate conduct that endangers residents, visitors, business owners, or our public safety personnel,” stated Charles Shirley, Business Administration and Director of Public Safety. Pop-up gatherings of this nature have repeatedly disrupted Jersey Shore communities, and Long Branch is prepared to act decisively whenever public safety is threatened.”

A substantial portion of the crowd arrived by rail, prompting New Jersey Transit delays of approximately 30 to 45 minutes during the police response. The Long Branch Police Department initiated an all-call and mutual aid activation, ultimately deploying 139 officers to the beachfront. That total included 69 Long Branch officers and 70 mutual aid personnel drawn from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Rapid Deployment Force, New Jersey Transit Police, MedSTAR, and police departments from Little Silver, Wall Township, Hazlet, Atlantic Highlands, Eatontown, Monmouth Beach, Fair Haven, West Long Branch, Deal, Sea Bright, Highlands, and Aberdeen. The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System was used to notify the public of the curfew at 8:22 p.m.

Officers made six arrests in connection with the disturbance. Two adult females, ages 19 and 20, both of Newark, were charged with disorderly conduct. Three juvenile females, also of Newark, were charged with disorderly conduct. One juvenile male of New Brunswick was charged in connection with an eluding incident. Long Branch Police are also working active cases involving an aggravated assault at 44 Centennial Drive, an aggravated assault at the Long Branch Train Station and the theft of a motor vehicle reported at 320 Third Avenue. No significant property damage has been reported at this time.

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, the Long Branch Police Department, in coordination with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and their regional mutual aid partners, will maintain a strong, visible presence throughout the beachfront and downtown corridors. Anyone who travels to Long Branch intending to engage in violence or disorder should expect to be arrested and prosecuted.

The City of Long Branch extends its sincere appreciation to every agency that responded last night, to the residents and businesses of Pier Village for their patience, and to the Long Branch officers and Law Enforcement partners whose professionalism brought a volatile situation to a safe and rapid conclusion.

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The City of Long Branch is located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Learn more at www.longbranch.org. If you would like more information, please contact Lindsay DeAngelis at 732-571-5645 or ldeangelis@longbranch.org.