Local Obituaries

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Tracy Madonia (née Mellaci), formerly of Kenilworth, passed away peacefully at home on May 16th, 2026 wrapped in love and surrounded by her devoted family.
Born with a pink and sparkly personality in the summer of 1970, Tracy was raised in Long Branch, NJ. She graduated from Long Branch High School and attended Brookdale Community College. Tracy dedicated more than 35 years to a career in dentistry, a field she loved not only for the work itself, but for the people she cared for along the way. Her dedication, intelligence, and fierce work ethic left a lasting impact on everyone she worked with, many of whom became lifelong friends.
Tracy and her loving husband Jerry, moved into their dream retirement home in Bethlehem PA in 2021. Tracy was then diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2025. She faced her illness with remarkable courage, strength, and grace until her final breath. Her faith guided her through every chapter of her life, but never more powerfully than in her final year She did not simply endure her journey—she illuminated it, leaving behind a legacy of hope and unwavering trust in God’s plan.
Tracy had an enormous heart for service. For over two decades, she and her husband, Jerry, were proud members of the Cranford Elks Lodge #2006. She poured herself into organizing fundraisers for children with special needs and veterans, giving her time and energy selflessly to causes she believed in. She served as Esquire for three years and was honored as Elk of the Year in 2010. Giving back was not something Tracy did out of obligation; it was who she was. Tracy was the second female to become a member of the Elks Motorcycle Club and proudly rode her pink, sparkly Harley Davidson Fat Boy. Riding was a deep passion she shared with Jerry, and together they created countless memories on the open road.
Above everything else, Tracy’s heart belonged to her family. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She adored her son, Michael (Lauren), and her stepchildren, Lisamarie (George) and Anthony (Tara), always loving them as if they were her own. Tracy often said that if she had done one thing right in her life, it was raising three incredible children—and she was right. She found happiness in simple, beautiful moments: cooking for those she loved, gathering everyone around the table, and stirring a big pot of her cherished “Sunday Gravy,” filling her home with warmth, laughter, and love.
In addition to her husband and best friend, Jerry as well as her amazing children, Tracy is survived her precious grandchildren, Cecilia, Isabella , David, Caleb & Noelle; her parents, Joseph and Carol Mellaci; sister, Karen (Steve ); half-sister, Chrissy; Godmother, Patricia (Bobby); and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will always carry her memory forward.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 29th, at 10:30 AM at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 40 Alden Street, Cranford, NJ.
Immediately following the Mass, a Celebration of Life and repast will take place at the Cranford Elks Lodge, 951 Lincoln Ave. East, Cranford, NJ. A brief service will take place, followed by a gathering to celebrate Tracy’s life the way she lived it—with good food, good music, and the love of family and friends!
In honor of Tracy’s wishes, guests are encouraged to wear something pink—no matter how big or small—as a tribute to her favorite color and to help celebrate her truly fabulous life!
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Tracy, please visit our Tree Store.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George Axel Peterson, who passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026 at the age of 79 with his loving wife, Barbara Scheffer-Peterson, at his side.
George was born on November 21, 1946 in Moline, Illinois and was raised in Long Branch, New Jersey. He played football in high school and at the age of 17, received permission from his parents to join the United States Marine Corps. George proudly and honorably served his country for four years in the Marine Corps Automated Services. His dedication, abilities and training were quickly recognized, leading to a transfer to Quantico, Virginia — one of the proudest accomplishments of his military career.
Following his military service George began his career with the Long Island Railroad as a Conductor. He dedicated 30 years of service before retiring.
During his years with the LIRR, George met Barbara Scheffer and immediately knew she was the love of his life. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter and shared passions; especially boating and racing.
George built his own Super Boat race boat. At Super Boat of Long Island, where owner John Cohen became both a close friend and one of his biggest supporters. George was invited to race in Dubai twice and each time he won first place. George really cherished his boat racing days.
After retiring from the railroad George continued honoring the men and women who served our country by becoming actively involved with the Marine Corps League of Massapequa and the Foot Guard of East Hartford, Connecticut. He also volunteered for military funeral details, showing deep compassion and respect for military families during their time of loss.
George loved reading, especially history, and was known as a true history buff. He always enjoyed going out to eat and sharing the many stories and experiences from his remarkable life.
In 2024 George and Barbara retired and relocated from East Hartford, Connecticut to Cleveland, Tennessee.
George is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Peterson; his children, Bridget Peterson-Nikas, Gus Nikas, Darcy Peterson, Tom Bouchard, and Daniel Peterson; and his cherished grandson, Sebastian Gavin Peterson-Nikas, all of whom he was incredibly proud.
Visitation Friday May 22, 10:00 am until the time of the service at 1:30 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.
Anna M. Liberatore, 86, of Lincroft, died on Friday, May 15.
Anna was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late RoseFiorentino and John Lorey. After graduating high school, she immediately began working to help her family. She married her husband, Antonio Liberatore, on October 4, 1959 and raised their family in Queens. After 30+ years in NYC, they later moved to Lincroft NJ to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Anna worked at JP Morgan as an Executive Dining Associate until she retired in 1993.
She had a passion for cooking and loved music and dancing, but above all, she cherished spending time with her family and friends. Anna came from humble beginnings but with her drive, passion and her endless heart, she went on to build a wonderful life and family, whose love and values will carry her memory forward forever.
Anna is predeceased by her parents, and her husband Antonio Liberatore.
She is survived by her children Anthony and wife Angela Liberatore of Little Silver, and Frances and husband Herb Frietsch of Lincroft, her sisters Patricia Caccavale and Rosemary Attivissimo, and four grandchildren Michael, Joshua, Shannon, and Alexis.
Visitation was May 21 at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A funeral home service will be offered on Friday, May 22 at 9am. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Anna’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org)
For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Anna, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
Nancy Gualtieri, 76, of Oakhurst, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2026. Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was the beloved daughter of the late Louis and Emilia Critelli.
Nancy dedicated much of her life to her passion for cosmetology, sharing her knowledge and talent as an instructor, while inspiring countless students along the way. Outside of her career, she found great joy in life’s simple pleasures—cooking meals for those she loved, tending to her garden, and planting beautiful flowers that reflected her warm and caring spirit.
Above all else, Nancy cherished her family. There was nothing she loved more than her husband, children, and grandchildren, who were the center of her world.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa and husband Nicholas Case of Oakhurst, and Toni Ann and husband Alberto Sanchez of Wanamassa; and her six adored grandchildren, Emily, Nicholas, Caitlyn and Ashlyn Case, and Aiden and AJ Sanchez. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Critelli; her brother, Thomas Critelli; and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband Tony, parents, Louis and Emilia Critelli; her sister, Mary Lynn her brother-in-law, Bob Bell; and her brothers, Louis and Eugene Critelli.
Nancy will be remembered for her generous heart, her love of family, and the joy she brought to everyone around her. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched and the love she shared so freely.
Visitation washeld on May 21 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral Friday, 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Michael’s Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MPS Society, P.O. Box 14686, Durham NC 27709-4686
Web: https://mpssociety.org/en/give/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy E. Gualtieri, please visit Damianor floral store.
Thomas W. Bonello, 90, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Tom was born and raised in Long Branch; he graduated from Long Branch High School. Following high school, he started his apprenticeship with the local bricklayers union and quickly established a reputation as a master craftsman in his trade.
Tom married the love of his life, Neil, in 1960 and raised their young family in Oceanport in the home that he built. Tom loved to garden, he was especially proud of his vegetable garden and would share his delicious tomatoes with his friends, family and Lunch Break in Red Bank. He also enjoyed fishing and crabbing, and watching the Yankees.
After his retirement he worked as a handyman helping many people with small home repairs. His favorite handyman jobs were helping his children renovate their homes.
He enjoyed travelling, and one highlight was a 3-week family vacation in 1973 to Germany and Italy. After he retired, he continued to travel with his wife to Europe and around the United States.
Tom is survived by his wife Neil; his children Kris Bonello, Melissa Dempsey and her husband Michael, and Jennifer Drach and her husband William; his sister Arlene Kersey; and his beloved grandchildren Isabella, Alison, Lauren, Evan and Ella.
Visitation was Wednesday, May 20, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom’s honor to Lunch Break in Red Bank.
Robert Edmonds, affectionately known as Joe, was born on June 29, 1942, to George and Ora Edmond. As one of eight children, he grew up on Orchard Street in Matawan, New Jersey, where he was surrounded by family and friends. It was there that his early love of music began to flourish, setting the foundation for a lifelong passion that would shape both his personal and professional journey.
Through private piano instruction at home, he learned a wide range of musical styles and techniques, developing the ability to play by both sheet music and sound, a gift that would guide much of his life. His musical talents led him to serve as a pianist for Second Baptist Church of Matawan and to perform with his high school band, all while also participating on the basketball team.
In 1961, Robert graduated from Matawan High School alongside his brother Alvin. Shortly thereafter, he pursued his aspiration to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. While stationed in Germany, he served as a military pianist, using his musical training to support Army functions and ceremonies. During his time abroad, he also embraced the opportunity to learn the German language and experience life in a new culture. Upon returning home, he continued to cultivate his passion for music, recording professionally with a musical group and performing throughout New Jersey.
In the years that followed, Robert entered a new chapter as he became a father. He went on to build a long and steady career with DuPont, later retiring and establishing his own carpet-cleaning business, “A Fine Carpet Cleaning Service.” A devoted son, he cherished time spent gardening with his mother at the family home on Orchard Street.
Robert found enjoyment in life’s simple pleasures, including trips to Atlantic City, daily exercise, exploring new musical instruments, trying his luck with the lottery, and listening to live music. He will be remembered for his creativity, quiet humor, and the unique presence he brought to every room.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Ora and George Edmond; his son, Robert Edmonds; and his brothers, George Edmond Jr. and Ronald Edmond.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Percy Rice, Darlene Rice, and Nicole Epps; son-In-law, Terry Epps, his beloved grandchildren, Jordan Edmonds, De’Von Rice-Saunders, Taylor Green, Natalia Edmonds-Jones, twins Myles and Madisen Byrd-Rice, and Caleb Epps; and his treasured greatgrandchildren, Nathan Johnson, Najah Jones, Melody Rice-Saunders, De’Von Rice-Saunders Jr., Aspen Jones, and Emani Rice-Saunders.
Robert also leaves behind his loving sisters, Bertha Brown, Barbara Mancle, Mary Hampton, and Gloria Jefferson; his brother, Alvin Edmond; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends who will forever cherish his memory.
Join us in solidarity, love, and support as we honor, remember, and celebrate the extraordinary life, service, and legacy of Robert “Joe” Edmonds. Your presence, prayers, comforting words, and support during this difficult time mean more than words can express to the family. To all who knew and loved Joe personally, as well as those wishing to stand beside the family in remembrance, we warmly invite you to attend and share in celebrating a life that touched so many hearts. Let us come together in fellowship, reflection, and gratitude as we cherish the memories and lasting impact of his life and legacy.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM with the Services to begin promptly at 12:00 PM at the Damiano Funeral Home 191 Franklin Ave Long Branch, NJ 07740., Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for food, music, fellowship, and shared memories., REPASS INFORMATION Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Location: Long Branch Elks Lodge 150 Garfield Ave Long Branch, NJ 07740.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert “Joe”, please visit Damiano floral store.
Nicholas J. Maglione, 31, of Manalapan, passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, May 16.
Born in Morristown, NJ and raised in Manalapan, Nicholas was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend whose kindness and presence left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him. Nick had a rare way of making people feel seen, valued, and cared for. Humble, selfless, and endlessly compassionate, he consistently put others before himself and carried a quiet strength that inspired those around him. He was deeply loved by his family, treasured by his friends, and respected by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Nicholas attended Manalapan grade school and graduated from St. John Vianney High School. He later attended Rider University, where he met the love of his life, his wife Jessica, and earned his master’s degree from the University of Scranton. He dedicated his career to healthcare leadership, always leading with compassion, empathy, and genuine care for others, most recently serving as Assistant Vice President of Lung Health for RWJBarnabas Health Southern Region.
Nick loved sports and was a loyal Steelers and Yankees fan. He loved cooking alongside Jessica, trying new restaurants, and creating memories with the people he loved most. Above all else, Nick’s greatest joy was his family. He was a devoted husband and an incredibly loving father to his son, Giancarlo, who was the center of his world.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica; his beloved son, Giancarlo; his loving parents, Valerie and John; his brother and sister-in-law, Christopher and Gina; his nieces, Olivia and Giuliana; his mother and father-in-law, Paula and Paul; his sister-in-law, Kristina; and his loving dog, Enzo.
A Mass of Christian Burial wasThursday, May 21, at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church in Manalapan. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.
In lieu of traditional remembrances and in accordance with Nicholas’ wishes, his family asks, with gratitude, that donations in his memory be made to the Education Trust Fund for Giancarlo Maglione.
To make a contribution to the Education Trust Fund for Giancarlo Maglione, in the memory of his father, Nicholas:
Please make your check payable to:, Charles Schwab & Company, Memo: FBO Giancarlo Maglione
Please mail your contribution to:, Brick & Kyle Associates, 905 Mt. Eyre Road, Newtown, PA 18940
In Nick’s unique, humble, and caring way, one of his favorite phrases was “Keep it Light,” which will continue to inspire us all in so many positive ways.
Terry Nathaniel Haupt Jr, 16, departed this world unexpectedly on May 13, 2026 leaving behind broken hearts and countless memories that will live on forever. Though his time here was brief, he filled each day with purpose and joy. Born to Jazmin Edwards and Terry Haupt on February 28, 2010 at Monmouth Medical center in Long Branch, NJ. Terry took passion in working out and hanging out with his friends. Terry lovvvvveeeeedddd his friends.
Terry was the kind of person everyone knew — and if you knew him, you probably have a funny story about him too. He had a smile that could light up a room, a joke ready for any situation, and a personality that naturally drew people to him. Whether he was making his friends laugh, teasing his siblings, or showing off after a workout, Terry made every moment memorable.
He loved sports and staying active. You could usually find him in the gym, running track, playing football, basketball, baseball or hacky sack. Terry was proud of the hard work he put into himself and was especially excited to show off his abs this summer and finally start driving — something he talked about often with excitement and confidence.
More than anything, Terry loved being around people. He was well-known throughout the Red Bank, little silver and Shrewsbury community, not because he tried to be, but because his energy, kindness, and sense of humor naturally made people gravitate toward him. He had a way of making everyone feel included, welcomed, and appreciated. Terry was truly one of a kind.
He is predeceased by his grandfather Derrick Edwards great grandparents Betty Ann Edwards, Al Jones and Fred Haupt.
He is survived by his loving mother, Jazmin Edwards, and father Terry Haupt Sr; his siblings, Aniah, Zarah, Milan, Tre’on, Maddox, Madilynn, and Milei his nanee Kimberly Patrick and grandmommies Frederica Davis great grandmother Patricia Jones his uncles, Rahkil Edwards, Imir Patrick, Ikym Davis his aunts Elita Haupt, Mellissa Edwards, Diamond Palmer, Siani Jones, and Mikeyia Thompson, his best friend Juju, along with many cousins, friends, teammates, classmates, and loved ones who will miss him deeply.
Though Terry’s time here was far too short, the laughter, love, and unforgettable memories he gave to others will continue to live on in every person LUCKY enough to know him.