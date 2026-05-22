Local Obituaries

In honor of Tracy’s wishes, guests are encouraged to wear something pink—no matter how big or small—as a tribute to her favorite color and to help celebrate her truly fabulous life!

Immediately following the Mass, a Celebration of Life and repast will take place at the Cranford Elks Lodge, 951 Lincoln Ave. East, Cranford, NJ. A brief service will take place, followed by a gathering to celebrate Tracy’s life the way she lived it—with good food, good music, and the love of family and friends!

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 29th, at 10:30 AM at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 40 Alden Street, Cranford, NJ.

In addition to her husband and best friend, Jerry as well as her amazing children, Tracy is survived her precious grandchildren, Cecilia, Isabella , David, Caleb & Noelle; her parents, Joseph and Carol Mellaci; sister, Karen (Steve ); half-sister, Chrissy; Godmother, Patricia (Bobby); and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will always carry her memory forward.

Above everything else, Tracy’s heart belonged to her family. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She adored her son, Michael (Lauren), and her stepchildren, Lisamarie (George) and Anthony (Tara), always loving them as if they were her own. Tracy often said that if she had done one thing right in her life, it was raising three incredible children—and she was right. She found happiness in simple, beautiful moments: cooking for those she loved, gathering everyone around the table, and stirring a big pot of her cherished “Sunday Gravy,” filling her home with warmth, laughter, and love.

Tracy had an enormous heart for service. For over two decades, she and her husband, Jerry, were proud members of the Cranford Elks Lodge #2006. She poured herself into organizing fundraisers for children with special needs and veterans, giving her time and energy selflessly to causes she believed in. She served as Esquire for three years and was honored as Elk of the Year in 2010. Giving back was not something Tracy did out of obligation; it was who she was. Tracy was the second female to become a member of the Elks Motorcycle Club and proudly rode her pink, sparkly Harley Davidson Fat Boy. Riding was a deep passion she shared with Jerry, and together they created countless memories on the open road.

Tracy and her loving husband Jerry, moved into their dream retirement home in Bethlehem PA in 2021. Tracy was then diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2025. She faced her illness with remarkable courage, strength, and grace until her final breath. Her faith guided her through every chapter of her life, but never more powerfully than in her final year She did not simply endure her journey—she illuminated it, leaving behind a legacy of hope and unwavering trust in God’s plan.

Born with a pink and sparkly personality in the summer of 1970, Tracy was raised in Long Branch, NJ. She graduated from Long Branch High School and attended Brookdale Community College. Tracy dedicated more than 35 years to a career in dentistry, a field she loved not only for the work itself, but for the people she cared for along the way. Her dedication, intelligence, and fierce work ethic left a lasting impact on everyone she worked with, many of whom became lifelong friends.

Tracy Madonia (née Mellaci), formerly of Kenilworth, passed away peacefully at home on May 16th, 2026 wrapped in love and surrounded by her devoted family.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George Axel Peterson, who passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026 at the age of 79 with his loving wife, Barbara Scheffer-Peterson, at his side.

George was born on November 21, 1946 in Moline, Illinois and was raised in Long Branch, New Jersey. He played football in high school and at the age of 17, received permission from his parents to join the United States Marine Corps. George proudly and honorably served his country for four years in the Marine Corps Automated Services. His dedication, abilities and training were quickly recognized, leading to a transfer to Quantico, Virginia — one of the proudest accomplishments of his military career.

Following his military service George began his career with the Long Island Railroad as a Conductor. He dedicated 30 years of service before retiring.

During his years with the LIRR, George met Barbara Scheffer and immediately knew she was the love of his life. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter and shared passions; especially boating and racing.

George built his own Super Boat race boat. At Super Boat of Long Island, where owner John Cohen became both a close friend and one of his biggest supporters. George was invited to race in Dubai twice and each time he won first place. George really cherished his boat racing days.

After retiring from the railroad George continued honoring the men and women who served our country by becoming actively involved with the Marine Corps League of Massapequa and the Foot Guard of East Hartford, Connecticut. He also volunteered for military funeral details, showing deep compassion and respect for military families during their time of loss.

George loved reading, especially history, and was known as a true history buff. He always enjoyed going out to eat and sharing the many stories and experiences from his remarkable life.

In 2024 George and Barbara retired and relocated from East Hartford, Connecticut to Cleveland, Tennessee.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Peterson; his children, Bridget Peterson-Nikas, Gus Nikas, Darcy Peterson, Tom Bouchard, and Daniel Peterson; and his cherished grandson, Sebastian Gavin Peterson-Nikas, all of whom he was incredibly proud.

Visitation Friday May 22, 10:00 am until the time of the service at 1:30 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

Anna M. Liberatore, 86, of Lincroft, died on Friday, May 15.

Anna was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late RoseFiorentino and John Lorey. After graduating high school, she immediately began working to help her family. She married her husband, Antonio Liberatore, on October 4, 1959 and raised their family in Queens. After 30+ years in NYC, they later moved to Lincroft NJ to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Anna worked at JP Morgan as an Executive Dining Associate until she retired in 1993.

She had a passion for cooking and loved music and dancing, but above all, she cherished spending time with her family and friends. Anna came from humble beginnings but with her drive, passion and her endless heart, she went on to build a wonderful life and family, whose love and values will carry her memory forward forever.

Anna is predeceased by her parents, and her husband Antonio Liberatore.

She is survived by her children Anthony and wife Angela Liberatore of Little Silver, and Frances and husband Herb Frietsch of Lincroft, her sisters Patricia Caccavale and Rosemary Attivissimo, and four grandchildren Michael, Joshua, Shannon, and Alexis.

Visitation was May 21 at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A funeral home service will be offered on Friday, May 22 at 9am. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Anna’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org)

For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Anna, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com

Nancy Gualtieri, 76, of Oakhurst, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on May 18, 2026. Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was the beloved daughter of the late Louis and Emilia Critelli.

Nancy dedicated much of her life to her passion for cosmetology, sharing her knowledge and talent as an instructor, while inspiring countless students along the way. Outside of her career, she found great joy in life’s simple pleasures—cooking meals for those she loved, tending to her garden, and planting beautiful flowers that reflected her warm and caring spirit.

Above all else, Nancy cherished her family. There was nothing she loved more than her husband, children, and grandchildren, who were the center of her world.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa and husband Nicholas Case of Oakhurst, and Toni Ann and husband Alberto Sanchez of Wanamassa; and her six adored grandchildren, Emily, Nicholas, Caitlyn and Ashlyn Case, and Aiden and AJ Sanchez. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Critelli; her brother, Thomas Critelli; and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband Tony, parents, Louis and Emilia Critelli; her sister, Mary Lynn her brother-in-law, Bob Bell; and her brothers, Louis and Eugene Critelli.

Nancy will be remembered for her generous heart, her love of family, and the joy she brought to everyone around her. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched and the love she shared so freely.

Visitation washeld on May 21 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral Friday, 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Michael’s Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MPS Society, P.O. Box 14686, Durham NC 27709-4686

Web: https://mpssociety.org/en/give/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy E. Gualtieri, please visit Damianor floral store.

Thomas W. Bonello, 90, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

Tom was born and raised in Long Branch; he graduated from Long Branch High School. Following high school, he started his apprenticeship with the local bricklayers union and quickly established a reputation as a master craftsman in his trade.

Tom married the love of his life, Neil, in 1960 and raised their young family in Oceanport in the home that he built. Tom loved to garden, he was especially proud of his vegetable garden and would share his delicious tomatoes with his friends, family and Lunch Break in Red Bank. He also enjoyed fishing and crabbing, and watching the Yankees.

After his retirement he worked as a handyman helping many people with small home repairs. His favorite handyman jobs were helping his children renovate their homes.

He enjoyed travelling, and one highlight was a 3-week family vacation in 1973 to Germany and Italy. After he retired, he continued to travel with his wife to Europe and around the United States.

Tom is survived by his wife Neil; his children Kris Bonello, Melissa Dempsey and her husband Michael, and Jennifer Drach and her husband William; his sister Arlene Kersey; and his beloved grandchildren Isabella, Alison, Lauren, Evan and Ella.

Visitation was Wednesday, May 20, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Tom’s honor to Lunch Break in Red Bank.