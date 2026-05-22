RAIN or SHINE! Long Branch Art in the Park, May 24th

The City of Long Branch and the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center are proud to present Long Branch Art in the Park 2026 on Sunday, May 24, from 10:00 AM–4:00 PM at West End Park.

This free, outdoor event invites residents and visitors alike to shop local, support independent artists, and celebrate community through the arts in one of Long Branch’s most treasured public spaces. This year, the number of artists and vendors have doubled. Visitors should expect new artists this year with a variety of art from ‘works on paper,’ ‘works on canvas’, sculpture, mixed media, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and fiber art. A community art piece will also be on display, with the theme of “America 250” where everyone can contribute and be a part of it.

The event is centrally located in West End where the street will be closed, with picnic tables, and lawn games for families to enjoy. Businesses will be open featuring food such as burgers, pizza, and more.

Art in the Park will showcase a diverse mix of original artwork and handcrafted goods, transforming the park into a vibrant open-air gallery and marketplace. Attendees can browse and purchase original drawings, paintings, photography, jewelry, mixed-media creations, handmade crafts, and other unique works created by artists from throughout the region.

Established fifty years ago, Art in the Park became a Long Branch tradition through the vision, passion, and dedication of the Long Branch Arts Council, whose members helped grow the event into a signature annual gathering for the community. For many residents, the event has long served as both a celebration of local creativity and an opportunity to connect with neighbors, families, and artists in a welcoming outdoor setting.

Now under the stewardship of the City of Long Branch and the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center, the event enters an exciting new chapter that honors its history while introducing renewed energy and expanded opportunities for artists and attendees alike. Organizers are committed to preserving the spirit that made Art in the Park a beloved tradition while continuing to grow the event as a destination for arts and culture along the Jersey Shore.“

This event has always been about artists, community, and creating a space where people can gather around creativity,” Arts Director, Maggie Fischer said. “We’re excited to carry forward what was started and continue expanding its impact for artists and visitors alike.”

Families, art enthusiasts, collectors, and casual visitors are all encouraged to attend and spend the day enjoying the creative atmosphere of West End Park. Whether searching for a unique handmade gift, adding new artwork to a personal collection, or simply enjoying a relaxing day outdoors, attendees will find something for everyone at this year’s event.

As Long Branch continues to invest in arts and cultural programming throughout the city, Art in the Park remains a cornerstone event that brings together artists, residents, and visitors in celebration of creativity, connection, and community pride. Whether you’re a longtime supporter of the event or discovering it for the first time, Long Branch Art in the Park 2026 welcomes all to experience this beloved tradition and enjoy a memorable day dedicated to local art, culture, and community spirit.