Coach Mark Frankel Enters an Exclusive Club

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

For over 50 years Mark Frankel has been instrumental in helping and developing the students of Ocean Township High School. He is also in his second stint as head coach of the high school varsity softball team. May 19, Frankel entered a very exclusive group of coaches.

Frankel entered the season with 490 wins. The first 11 games of the season the Spartans won nine and lost two. On May 5, Ocean hosted Holmdel and it was the first chance for Frankel to reach the elusive and elite group of coaches with 500 career wins. Holmdel won that game 12-2. The Spartans then lost the next consecutive five games.

With only two homes games left on the schedule, the players wanted to get a win in front of family, friends and the community. May 19, was also senior night for the Spartans where they honored Anna Poniros, who will be attending Rutgers University in the fall and Joselyne Vargas, who will be entering the United States Marine Corp.

Ocean scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and looking very sharp offensively and defensively. However, Brick came right back in the top of the second scoring two runs. The game was set in the bottom of the second when Ocean added an additional run. And that is how the game ended with the Spartans taking the 4-2 victory. The team quickly pulled out posters, banners and Frankel 500 win t-shirts.

When Frankel talked about the career milestone he pointed out the many amazing players he personally coached who are all in the Ocean Township High School Hall of Fame. “I have been so very lucky to have coached so many great softball players. Nicole Siniscalco, Tara D’Ambrasi, Natalie Denning, Chrissy Travlos, Arielle Weinkofsky, Nora Bosmans, Skye Rubel, Gianna Kinhofer, Lauren Pembleton, Nancy Walsh, Ginger Bressler, Denise D’Esposito, Kathy Kiernan, Donna DeNoble, Nicole Lopez, Debbie Emery and Brooke Kelly,” said Frankel.

Frankel was a graduate of the Ocean Township High School Class of 1969. After college he returned to Ocean and began his career as an educator. He was a history teacher, advisor and coach. In 2018, Frankel was inducted into the Ocean Township High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his 29 years of coaching. His teams had won an NJSIAA state title, had six NJSIAA sectional titles, they also had a Shore Conference Tournament title, two Monmouth County Championships and 11 Shore Conference Divisional title. In 2024, Frankel was inducted into the Ocean Township Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

With the win over Brick Memorial, Ocean had an 11-10 record overall and were 8-4 in the Shore Constitution Division. The 2026 divisional title was shared by three teams; Shore Regional, Manalapan and Ocean. “This group of players worked hard every inning and every game. Our pitcher, Colleen Zdan who is a sophomore, is getting valuable experience. And our offense is led by Ryleigh Cerco, Taylor Scotto and Zdan,” said Frankel.

May 20, Ocean played their last home game of the season and lost 6-4 to Howell. Ocean enters the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament on May 26. The Spartans, who are the 12 seed and will travel to Raritan and face the Rockets who are the fifth seed.

Additional photos will be posted at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports