LD11 Legislators Celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul (D-Monmouth) honored six Monmouth County residents Tuesday night as they celebrated Jewish American Heritage Month alongside elected officials from Ocean Township, Deal, Tinton Falls, Oakhurst, and Bradley Beach. “Their stories show the deep and rich commitment in the Jewish community to foster societies where people of all backgrounds can live safely, participate fully, and contribute meaningfully,” Senator Gopal said.

The well attended event at the 10th Hole in Ocean Township featured Keynote Speaker Cantor Gabrielle Clissold of the Monmouth Reform Temple. The legislators honored: Rabbi Ari Blech of Congregation Agudath Achim in Bradley Beach; Isaac Massry, of Deal; David Belhassen, of Oakhurst; Stacy Schiller, Tinton Falls; Vicki Brosniak, Ocean Township, and Amir Bercovicz, of Wayside.

“Tonight we recognize and honor those in our district who not only embody Jewish culture and heritage but have dedicated their lives to serving their communities,” Assemblywoman Peterpaul said. “Jewish Americans have helped to shape our nation for more than 350 years – building the labor movement, marching for civil rights, welcoming refugees, and even writing the words on the Statute of Liberty.”

“My legislative partners, Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, and I are grateful for the hundreds of years of Jewish involvement and participation in our American way of life, and for the generations of Jewish Americans whose contributions have made our country stronger, fairer, and freer,” Assemblywoman Donlon said

Keynote Speaker and honorees:

Keynote Speaker: Cantor Gabrielle Clissold, retired, of the Monmouth Reform Temple, where she joined the clergy team in 2002. Throughout her time as Cantor, she embraced both traditional and contemporary Jewish compositions as well as developed many programs including Junior Senior Youth Groups, Volunteer Choir, and Pastoral Choir. Gabrielle retired as a beloved cantor of Monmouth Reform after 25 years of service.

Rabbi Ari Blech of Congregation Agudath Achim in Bradley Beach, where he has lived since 2018. He is the 11th generation of rabbis in his family.

Isaac Massry, of Deal, a 1992 graduate of the Hillel Yeshiva and its first alumnus to be honored in the Hillel Yeshiva Journal. Isaac has been an active fundraiser for more than over 25 years.

David Belhassen, of Oakhurst, a volunteer first responder since 2007 who has served as an EMT on both the Deal and Elberon First Aid Squads, and as Captain of Deal First Aid. David also is a firefighter who served as Chief of the Deal Fire Department and Assistant Chief of the Allenhurst Fire Department.

Stacy Schiller, Tinton Falls, has been an educator for more than 30 years and designed and implemented workshops for middle, high school, and college students as well as professional development workshops for educators on topics like racism, heterosexism, the Holocaust, and other genocides. Stacy previously served as the Director of the Holocaust Resource Center and Diversity Council at Kean University.

Vicki Brosniak, of Ocean Township, taught in Neptune Township from 1967 to 1969 before joining Temple Beth Miriam in Elberon in 1970, where she taught at the Hebrew School while also serving on the Board of Trustees

Amir Bercovicz, of Wayside, was born in Israel and grew up in Ocean Township, where he attended Ocean Township High School and played on the Spartan Football Team. Amir was accepted to law school but decided to become an Asbury Park police officer, serving 26 years and attaining the rank of captain. While a police officer he was involved in efforts to feed families and homeless for thanksgiving, Christmas Toy drive for children, and as Laison for the big brothers program.