The Vienna Lessons A World Premiere by Jack Canfora at NJ Rep

Vienna, 1787. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, at the height of his powers, but struggling financially, meets a serious and supremely confident, Ludwig Van Beethoven, who wants to hire him as a teacher. This comic-drama imagines how the relationship between two of the worlds towering musical geniuses might have evolved. The Vienna Lessons features some of the great works of each, as well as some brilliantly imagined collaborations, and shows how these two men find in each other the unique bond only true visionaries can share. Written by Jack Canfora and directed by Evan Bergma

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