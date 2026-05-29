Local Man Charged in Connection With Ocean Twp. Murder

FREEHOLD – A local man has been charged in connection with the murder of his wife in their Ocean Township home, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Friday.

Michael A. Kless, 67, was charged with first-degree Murder, fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (barbell), and third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.

On Wednesday, May 27 at approximately 9:30 a.m., members of the Ocean Township Police Department responded to the 100 block of Seward Drive for two separate 911 calls reporting a murder at that location. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim, later identified as 66-year-old Stacy E. Kless, obviously deceased.

An investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Ocean Township Police Department identified Michael Kless as the individual responsible for the murder.

Michael Kless was later discovered unconscious in his vehicle at a New Jersey rest stop off of the Garden State Parkway. He is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is being asked to contact MCPO Detective Stephen Cavendish at 732-431-7160 ext. 7051 or Ocean Township Police Department Detective Michael Legg at 732-531-1428.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano of the Major Crimes Bureau.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until being found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.