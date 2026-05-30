JOCKEY LUIS RIVERA JR. HOPING LAST SUNDAY’S FOUR-WIN DAY IS THE START OF A SUCCESSFUL SUMMER AT MONMOUTH PARK; 3-Day Food truck festival, NYRA Bets Haskell tickets on sale starting Saturday

OCEANPORT, N.J. – After more than two years of scuffling to get some traction following a solid apprentice year in 2023, jockey Luis R. Rivera, Jr., is hoping that last Sunday’s four-win day at Monmouth Park – the first four-win day of his career – will jumpstart his business.

That four-win day included a victory aboard Lost Horizon for trainer Chad Brown in the Serena’s Song Stakes. It was the first time Rivera had ridden for the five-time Eclipse Award winning conditioner and marked his first stakes win since last Nov. 1 at Aqueduct.

“It meant a lot. I think I’ve only had one three-win day before that,” said Rivera, listed to ride four races on Monmouth Park’s eight-race Saturday card, not including one MTO and one also-eligible he is named on.

Rivera picked up that stakes mount for Brown last-minute, too, replacing an injured Samuel Marin.

He enters the weekend tied for second place in the rider standings with Marin with six wins, two behind Paco Lopez.

“To be honest, I think a lot of having success as a jockey is about luck,” said Rivera, whose riding opportunities have decreased each year since he had 821 mounts as an apprentice in 2023. “I think most of the jockeys I ride with have similar abilities. You need more opportunities and you need to be on the right horse.

“I was on the right horse on Monmouth Park on Sunday when I won the Serena’s Song Stakes. But there was luck involved. I was at the right place at the right time when they needed a last-minute replacement rider.”

When he was considering returning to Monmouth Park full-time for the first time in three years, the first call the 22-year-old native of Loiza, Puerto Rico, made was to his father, Thistledown jockey mainstay Luis Rivera, Sr. (the younger Rivera’s godfather is Finger Lakes jockey Luis Perez).

“Whether I am going through tough times or good times like my four-winner day, he is the first one I call,” said Rivera, who has 249 career wins, 16 this year. “When I decided to ride all summer at Monmouth Park this year he was the first person I called to make sure it was the right move.”

As an apprentice in 2023, Rivera had solid success at Monmouth Park with 17 winners.

“I usually ride the Meadowlands at night and there are a lot of Monmouth Park people there who put me on horses, so I thought I would have some more opportunities if I came back this year,” he said. “My goal is to be in the top three in the standings. I think that’s realistic.”

The reduced riding opportunities the past three years have been particularly frustrating for Rivera, who is looking to keep more of a non-stop Paco Lopez-type schedule.

“It’s been a little tough, but after you lose your bug everything gets tougher,” he said. “Percentage-wise I am holding steady but I’m definitely riding few horses and I want that to change.

“At Aqueduct, my locker is right next to Junior Alvarado’s. Some days I’ll go there and ride one horse and win and he will turn to me and say `I want to be like you, just ride one, win and go home.’ I told him `no, I want to ride them all.’ I have the energy to do that.”

“Hopefully, with what I did last Sunday at Monmouth people will notice more. I’m ready when they do.”

THREE-DAY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL STARTS SATURDAY; NYRA BETS HASKELL TICKETS GO ON SALE THE SAME DAY

A variety of promotional events will highlight Monmouth Park’s live racing over the Memorial Day weekend, topped by the three-day Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival that gets underway on Saturday and the sale of tickets for the Grade 1 NYRA Bets Haskell Invitational that day as well.

In addition, Survival at the Shore, Monmouth Park’s free online handicapping contest, will begin Saturday.

A total of 32 food trucks will be offering culinary delights Saturday through Monday, complemented all three days by live music.

The food trucks in attendance will be Angry Archie’s; Ann’s Catering; Bella Ciao Pizza; Chimney Cake; Cousins Maine Lobster; Dellano’s Food Service; El Lechon de Negron; Empanada Beast; Empanada Guy; Enzo’s; Five Sisters; Four Boys Concessions; House of Cupcakes; Joe Smoke Bar-B-Que; Kee-O-Kee Pierogies; L’Acquario Seafood Italiano; Little Sicilian; Lolas; Ma & Pa’s Tex Mex BBQ; Magic Mike’s Smoked Meats; Mexiboys; Mozzarepas; NYC Mac Truck; Ohana Food Truck; Sherri’s Crab Cakes; Star of the Sea Seafood; Tacoholoics; The Baked Bear; Tony’s Italian Sausage; Twelve Truck; Twisted Steaks and Wild Bill’s.

On Saturday, WKMK-FM “Thunder” 106.3/106.5 will broadcast live adjacent to the bandstand. The band Ready Cassette Go will also perform from noon to 4 p.m. On the Green.

On Sunday, 1:07.1 FM The Boss will broadcast live from noon to 2 p.m. Pez Head will perform from noon to 4 p.m. On the Green.

Memorial Day will see B98.5 FM broadcast live from noon to 2 p.m. while Chris Morrisy will be the featured band On the Green from noon to 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday will also be Family Fun Days, with free clowns, face painters, pony rides, a bounce house and music for kids.

Tickets for the July 18 NYRA Haskell Stakes will go on sale starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are available at seatgeek.com/Monmouth or at the reserved ticket booth on the second floor of the clubhouse.

Tickets may also be purchased by calling 732-571-5563.

In addition, patrons interested in playing Survival at the Shore, Monmouth’s free online handicapping contest, must be registered by 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Contestants pick three races per day and remain in the contest as long as one of those selections finishes on the board.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers at the end of the meet.