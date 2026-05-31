Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul Honor LD11 Student Athletes

On Thursday, May 28, Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. (D-Monmouth) hosted an awards event at Beach Bar in Asbury Park to recognize twelve student athletes from Legislative District 11 high schools who have demonstrated both academic and athletic excellence

Damon Godfrey, Head Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Coach and Associate Head Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field Coach at Monmouth University, delivered the keynote speech. Coach Godfrey spoke to the student athletes about the power of resiliency, consistency, and refusing to accept limitations.

“We know that the demands and expectations of our youth continue to grow. You juggle rigorous academic schedules with intense athletic training, demanding high levels of time management and discipline,” said Assemblywoman Peterpaul.

“You are driven, resilient, and high-achieving, and competitive. And we are very proud to acknowledge all of this this evening,” said Senator Gopal.

“Congratulations to all our honorees,” said Assemblywoman Donlon, “and congratulations to all of those providing the support and encouragement needed to help these student athletes succeed.”

Congratulations to all the honorees:

Freehold Township

Natalie Briggs, Junior – Cross Country Team, Winter and Spring Track, Athlete of the Month, Captains Council Member, Ranked in Top 40 Runners in the State Dakota Lassater, Junior – Football Team, Basketball Team, Gatorade Player of the Week (Football), Captains Council Member, Athlete of the Month.

Long Branch High School

Adriana Ramirez, Junior – Soccer Team, Indoor Track Team, Track and Field Team, Junior Captain, National Honor Society Nickolas Soria, Junior – Football Team, Wrestling Team, Lacrosse Team, Junior Captain, Placed Third in Districts (Wrestling)

Colts Neck/ Freehold Regional High School

Jay Adimala, Senior – Cross Country Team, Indoor Track Team, Track and Field Team, Group III State Champion Cross Country, Rutgers Commit Angela Sasso, Senior – Softball Team, Designated 1st Team All-Shore by Asbury Park Press and Shore Sports Insider, UCONN Commit.

Neptune High School

Trinity Jones, Senior – Field Hockey Team, Golf Team Malachi Matson, Senior – Football Team, Randolph-Macon College Commit Asbury Park High School Eli Flores, Senior – Captain of the Boys Soccer Team, Captain of the Bowling Team, Captain of the Boys Volleyball Team Lesly Montoya, Senior – Captain of the Girls Soccer Team, Captain of the Girls Basketball Team

Ocean Township High School

Madalyn Kirchner, Senior – Field Hockey Team, Lacrosse Team, All-Division Field Hockey, All-Division Lacrosse, All-Conference Lacrosse, MVP Lacrosse Mickey McGovern, Senior – Football Team, Basketball Team, Lacrosse Team, All-Division Football, All-Division Lacrosse, MVP Lacrosse.

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, is Vice Chair of the Assembly Health Committee and serves on the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., is Vice Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and serves on the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee and the Aging and Human Services Committee. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.