Upcoming Events at Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center

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We’re excited to share that a new exhibition, Portraits of Pride, is now on view in the Broadway Gallery. Join us for the opening reception on Monday, June 8, from 6–8 PM, featuring live music by Red Bird Flying Solo and refreshments provided by Jack’s Goal Line Stand. While you’re here, be sure to visit Beyond the Botanical, currently on display in the Branchport Galleries. With two exhibitions to explore this June, there’s plenty to discover at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center. We hope to see you for a visit soon!