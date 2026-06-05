RWJBarnabas Health Announces $854,000 Investment to Upgrade Monmouth Family Health Center

Funded by State Appropriations, Investment Supports Significant Improvements to Equipment and Supplies

RWJBarnabas Health today announced an $854,000 investment to upgrade Monmouth Family Health Center in Long Branch, a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and partner in delivering compassionate care to historically underserved populations. The support will allow Monmouth Family Health Center to make significant improvements to equipment, technology and supplies to better serve patients.

“This is more than just an investment in a single health center, it is an investment in Monmouth County and one of our core communities,” said Mark E. Manigan, President and Chief Executive Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “Ensuring historically vulnerable communities have access to world-class healthcare that uses the latest and best technologies in a welcoming and comfortable space is central to our mission to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. Monmouth Family Health Center is a vital partner in this mission, and this investment shows it will continue to be well into our shared future.”

Monmouth Family Health Center plans to utilize RWJBarnabas Health’s investment to replace critical equipment and enhance technology providers rely upon to deliver high-quality care, such as exam tables, vital sign monitors, ultrasound machines, and computer equipment. The funding will also support facility upgrades to lighting, paint, and other general maintenance, to improve the patient experience.

“We are grateful to RWJBarnabas Health for this incredible investment and for their partnership,” said Paul McCloud, CEO of Monmouth Family Health Center. “This investment will help us make transformational upgrades to our center, benefiting our patients and our providers alike. Together, we can continue delivering quality, comprehensive care to everyone in our community.”

Monmouth Family Health Center offers a comprehensive array of services ranging from behavioral health to podiatry to obstetrics and gynecology.

“Many families in Long Branch rely on Monmouth Family Health Center for their health services,” said Congressman Frank Pallone. “This investment from RWJBarnabas Health will benefit the people of Monmouth County and ensure patients continue to get the top-notch care they deserve.”

Our Healthy Communities initiative, supported by State appropriations, RWJBarnabas Health has partnered with more than a dozen FQHCs across New Jersey to address the social determinants of health by expanding community-based care. The health system has helped advance partner FQHCs, including transitioning the centers to the Epic electronic health records software to streamline care and enhance the clinical experience for both providers and patients. Through theinitiative, supported by State appropriations, RWJBarnabas Health has partnered with more than a dozen FQHCs across New Jersey to address the social determinants of health by expanding community-based care. The health system has helped advance partner FQHCs, including transitioning the centers to theelectronic health records software to streamline care and enhance the clinical experience for both providers and patients.

“This investment is incredibly exciting for residents of Long Branch and across Monmouth County,” said Senator Vin Gopal. “With the latest technologies and medical equipment, Monmouth Family Health Center will be able to care for patients in need and help us keep New Jerseyans safe and healthy.”

In addition to partnering with FQHCs, Our Healthy Communities has funded several programs to combat food insecurity, strengthen housing and transportation, and improve overall health outcomes. In the past year alone, RWJBarnabas Health has used the initiative to open new Food Farmacies with nutritious foods, embed Brigaid program chefs into Newark Public Schools’ cafeterias, and launch a Pediatric Mobile Health Clinic for children across Essex County. Through the community health resources from the State of New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health has reinvested more than $151 million in community health initiatives beyond traditional medical care to build and sustain long-term health for the residents and communities it serves.

ABOUT RWJBARNABAS HEALTH

RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includes 14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations.

RWJBarnabas Health partners with its communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate manner and is the state’s largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.

RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.