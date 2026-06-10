Car Accident at Hwy 35 and Sunset Ave. in Ocean

There was an accident at the intersection of Hwy. 35 and Sunset Ave. in Ocean Township this morning at around 9:15 am. The collision was at the light between a Chevy Colorado truck and a Hyundai sedan. The front of the Chevy truck sustained heavy damage as did the driver’s side of the Hyundai.

Several Ocean Township Police, Fire Depts. and EMS arrived immediately at the scene, and apparently one person complaining of stomach pains was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police kept traffic flowing the whole time and the area was quickly cleaned as debris and car parts were scattered about. The car and truck were hauled away by Brother’s Towing.