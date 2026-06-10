Local Obituaries

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, June 15, 2026 from 6 pm until the time of the service at 7:30pm. Interment will be held on Tuesday at 11 am at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562, please arrive by 10:45 am. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

Stephen will be remembered for his humor, his stories, and his gift for connecting with people.

He was predeceased by his mother, Edna, and his father, Donald. Stephen is survived by his daughter, Kaitlin Tober; his son, Stephen Tober, and his wife and daughter; his siblings, Linda Flores-Tober and her husband Carlos Flores, Michael Tober and his wife Patty Tober, Jane Scott and her husband Tom Scott, David Tober and his wife Tricia Tober, and Donna Robertson and her husband John Robertson; and two nieces and six nephews.

Above all, he was a storyteller and a natural conversationalist who could strike up a conversation and make a friend of just about anyone. He loved cracking jokes, being a little goofy, and was always looking for new ways to have fun.

Stephen loved the water. An avid fisherman and boater, he was happiest at the Jersey Shore whether that was out on a boat, on the beach, or up on a jetty with a rod in hand. He also had a lifelong love of music, always listening, often attending live performances, and sometimes even trying his own hand at things like the drums and harmonica. A devoted animal lover, he could spot wildlife from a mile away and was hardly ever without a pet, and usually had more than one.

Stephen lived most of his life in Monmouth County, New Jersey. A graduate of Shore Regional High School, he spent much of his career driving trucks and operating heavy machinery, including licensed work for Stavola Brothers and other companies over the years. Those who worked with him knew him as intelligent, handy, and dependable. Mechanically inclined and always willing to get his hands dirty, he was a hardworking problem-solver who got the job done.

Stephen John Tober, 68 , of Holmdel, New Jersey, died on June 3, 2026. He was born on April 11, 1958, in Leominster, Massachusetts.

Paul Fleischer was born in Oberwart, Austria in 1933. His mother died when he was 2 ½ years old, and he lived with various family members, including his Uncle and Aunt, Jenu and Julia (Lulu) Wurzburger, for many years. When Paul was 10, he re-joined his father, Imre, and stepmother, Trudy, in Budapest. Barely one more year passed before Imre and Trudy were taken away by the Germans and their Hungarian henchman, the Nyilasok. He never saw them again. Left alone at the age of 11, he fended for himself and eventually lived in a Jewish orphanage in Budapest until the Russians liberated them in January 1945.

Soon after the war ended, a family friend wrote Jenu and Lulu, who had emigrated to New York in 1939. Miraculously, they had seen “the Fleischer boy” in Budapest. Jenu and Lulu hired a private detective – who found Paul – then tried desperately to bring him to the United States – but to no avail. Paul remained in the orphanage until 1948, when he was finally granted permission to enter Canada, immediately before the Russians closed the Hungarian border.

Finally, after more than 3 years, Paul immigrated to the United States to live with his Uncle and Aunt in Washington Heights in New York City. They remained like parents to him, supporting him while he went to NYU, where he earned a PhD in Engineering Science in 1961.

In the late 1950’s, Paul met Barbara Herskovits at a party. He fell in love with her at first sight, and they were married in 1961. Paul and Barbara moved to New Jersey, where Paul began a job at Bell Labs focusing on the development of signal processing and the introduction of digital technology. Paul remained at Bell Labs for most of his career, taking great pride in the contributions that he and his colleagues made. He has 10 patents under his name.

Paul was an avid puzzler and a fine bridge player. During the 65 years of their marriage, Paul and Barbara were bridge partners and played frequently together. Paul loved classical music, particularly Brahms, who had “great emotional resonance”. Keenly observant, Paul had a dry wit, though one had to listen carefully, or his insights and humor would pass you by.

Paul died on May 29, 2026, due to complications of Parkinsons. Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children, Michael, Laura (& partner Gary), Daniel (& wife Sarah); and five grandchildren, Jonah, Sophia, Benjamin Fisher (& wife Abigail), Terra Fleischer and Imre Rist. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, dear friend, brilliant bridge player and scientist.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Joseph Newberg was born October 15, 1929 in the Bronx New York and moved to Long Branch with his family in 1938.

He was pre-deceased by his parents Abraham and Ida Bernstein Newberg, his brothers Samuel and Morris Newberg, and his wife Sylvia Newberg. He matriculated through the Long Branch public school system and graduated in 1947. He played varsity basketball and baseball. He attended Newark College of Engineering (NCE), now called New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). He was drafted into the US Army and served during the Korean War.

Afterwards he attended Newark College of Engineering and received a master’s degree in electrical engineering under the G.I. Bill of Rights while being employed at the Communication Systems Agency at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. He worked as a Project Manager installation satellite systems worldwide for three services. He retired from the US government in 1987 and became a support contractor working for several defense contractors ending with British Aeronautical. He became team chief of the Fort Monmouth office retiring in 2000.

He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Jeffrey Rosen, and grandchildren Elizabeth and Amy Rosen of Flemington, NJ, his daughter and son-in-law Emily and Asif Siddiqui and grandchildren Sarah and Sami Siddiqui of Laytonville, MD, and his son and daughter-in-law, Arthur and May Wong Newberg of Las Vegas, NV.

He played American Legion baseball and became an avid tennis player. He was the loyal fan of the New York Giants football team and a member of the Congregation Brothers of Israel in Long Branch participating in the Men’s Club.

Graveside service was Wednesday, June 3 11:30 am at Brothers of Israel Cemetery, West Long Branch.

Bonnie Lee Egan, 81 of West Long Branch died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at home.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 1pm at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church at Red Bank, 255 Harding Road in Red Bank.

Born and raised in Long Branch, New Jersey, Freddy Baker passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2026.

Freddy was the only child of Martin and Mary Baker. He attended Long Branch schools, where he formed friendships that would last a lifetime. As a child, Freddy contracted polio, but he never allowed it to define him. Though his condition left him with a noticeable hitch in his step, he faced life with determination, perseverance, and an unwavering work ethic.

Freddy spent many years as a highly respected driver for Crown Beer Distributors. A creature of habit and an early riser, he often began his workday at 3:00 a.m., finishing his route before most people had enjoyed their second cup of coffee. In addition to his career with Crown Beer, Freddy was a familiar and friendly face behind the High Rollers window at Monmouth Park Racetrack, a place where he truly felt at home. Known for always arriving early and rarely missing a day of work, he enjoyed catching up with regular customers and talking about sports, fishing, and life.

During his younger years, Freddy could often be found along the shores of Long Branch, waiting for the striped bass to run or simply enjoying the peace of a sunrise over the ocean.

Freddy was predeceased by his parents, Martin and Mary Baker, and by his beloved life partner, Mary Jo Gallo, with whom he shared 30 wonderful years before her passing in 2012.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Baker Winter and her husband, John, of Rincón, Puerto Rico; his stepson, Dominick J. Mazza Jr., his wife, Nicole, and their sons, Nicholas and Matthew, of Ocean Township.

Freddy was also blessed with many loyal friends who became like family to him, especially Jim and Debbie Parnell, Anne Sczcurek, Muriel “Moo” Capone, and Paul “Squeaky” Macaluso. Their friendship, loyalty, and constant presence enriched his life and brought him great comfort and happiness through the years.

Freddy will be remembered for his strong work ethic, dependability, love of fishing, gift for conversation, and the many friendships he treasured throughout his life.

All services will be private.The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frederick M. Baker, please visit Damiano floral store.

Nicky Addeo, singer-songwriter much loved by his family, friends and fans, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on June 6 in the presence of his family. Nicky was an icon of the Jersey Shore music scene and praised by many for his exceptional voice. Among his legions of admirers were Bruce Springsteen and his lifetime friend Danny DeVito. His music has played a role in several films.

A lover and singer of opera, and an expert in its history, Nicky was often asked by families to perform “Ave Maria” in church on special occasions. He was heavily involved in many charitable organizations and was always quick to help friends with any problem. Indeed, his wife Elaine said that he wanted to be remembered most of all for his commitment to peace and unity among peoples and the care of those who suffer hardship, particularly children in dire need.

He leaves behind a loving family: his wife Elaine, their daughter Michele and her husband Mark Laibe; son Nicky Jr.; grandson Gian Campagna and his wife Maggie; brother-in-law Joe Macaluso and wife Laura; sister-in-law Marilyn and husband Bob Horvath. Nicky also had several nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends. Nicky was predeceased by his mother and father, Frank and Carolina Addeo; his brothers Frank, Sammy and Joe Priolo; and his sister Ida. The family asks that contributions be made to Madonna House, 1401 7th Avenue, Neptune, NJ 07753.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicholas, please visit Damiano floral store.

Bangwei Lin—a beloved sister, mother, and grandmother—passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2026, at the age of 88. She touched the lives of those around her, imbuing her sweet personality and steadfast determination into all her endeavors.

Bangwei was born on July 14th, 1938, in Guangdong Province, China, the seventh of nine children. For more than thirty years, she taught engineering at China Agricultural University, her alma mater, where she retired as an Associate Professor. In 1997, she moved from Beijing to New Jersey to be with her two sons, Xinyu and Yongjin Huang.

An undeniable force of resilience with a desire to live life to the fullest, she persevered through the hardships of wartime China and the profound social changes that followed, and still found joy, vibrancy, and color in every moment. She had a deep love for nature, especially the ocean and flowers. She also maintained a lifelong passion for health and fitness, whether it was competing in gymnastics as a college athlete or swimming laps in her son’s pool or ballroom dancing with her friends in her 80s. Though she had traveled around the world—from Australia to Singapore to Europe—she felt the happiest spending quality time with loved ones in the U.S. and China.

She is survived by three sisters; her two sons, Xinyu and Yongjin Huang; her daughter-in-law, Xiangqun Liu; her son-in-law, Wang Heng; and three grandchildren, Eileen, Alice, and Madeline Huang.

A funeral service wasl be held at Holmdel Funeral Home June 6, 2026. We invite all who knew and loved Bangwei to join us in celebrating the life of a truly remarkable woman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy in honor of Bangwei’s lifelong love for nature at https://www.nature.org/en-us/.

林邦微女士——挚爱的姐妹、母亲和祖母——于2026年6月2日安详辞世，享年88岁。她以温柔善良的品格和坚定不屈的意志影响着身边的每一个人，并将这些美好的品质融入她人生的每一个阶段和每一件事情之中。

林邦微女士于1938年7月14日出生于中国广东省，在九个兄弟姐妹中排行第七。她毕业于中国农业大学，并在母校任教三十余年，从事工程制图学教学工作，退休时职称为副教授。1997年，她从北京移居美国新泽西州，与两个儿子黄新宇和黄勇进团聚。

林邦微女士坚韧顽强，始终怀着对生活的热爱和追求。她经历了战时中国的艰难岁月以及此后深刻的社会变迁，却始终能在生活的瞬间里发现快乐、活力与美好。她热爱大自然，尤其钟情于海洋与花卉。她一生注重健康与运动，从大学时期作为运动员参加体操比赛，到晚年仍坚持在儿子家的泳池中游泳锻炼，并与朋友们一起跳交谊舞。虽然她曾游历世界各地——从澳大利亚到新加坡，再到欧洲多个国家——但她最珍视、最快乐的时光，始终是与亲友们在美国和中国欢聚相伴的日子。

她身后留下三位姐妹；两个儿子黄新宇和黄勇进；媳刘向群；婿王珩；以及三位孙辈——黄艾琳（Eileen）、黄艾俐（Alice）和黄艾梅（Madeline）。

追思告别仪式将于2026年6月6日下午2时至4时在Holmdel Funeral Home举行。诚邀所有认识和爱戴邦微女士的亲朋好友前来，共同追忆并庆祝这位杰出女性丰富而精彩的一生。

谨辞鲜花。如蒙追思捐赠，可捐赠予The Nature Conservancy（大自然保护协会），以纪念邦微女士一生对大自然的热爱。