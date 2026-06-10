Local Obituaries

This Week’s Sales at Fine Fare SupermarketJune 5, 2026
This Week’s Sales at Fine Fare SupermarketJune 10, 2026
Stephen John Tober, 68, of Holmdel, New Jersey, died on June 3, 2026. He was born on April 11, 1958, in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Stephen lived most of his life in Monmouth County, New Jersey. A graduate of Shore Regional High School, he spent much of his career driving trucks and operating heavy machinery, including licensed work for Stavola Brothers and other companies over the years. Those who worked with him knew him as intelligent, handy, and dependable. Mechanically inclined and always willing to get his hands dirty, he was a hardworking problem-solver who got the job done.
Stephen loved the water. An avid fisherman and boater, he was happiest at the Jersey Shore whether that was out on a boat, on the beach, or up on a jetty with a rod in hand. He also had a lifelong love of music, always listening, often attending live performances, and sometimes even trying his own hand at things like the drums and harmonica. A devoted animal lover, he could spot wildlife from a mile away and was hardly ever without a pet, and usually had more than one.
Above all, he was a storyteller and a natural conversationalist who could strike up a conversation and make a friend of just about anyone. He loved cracking jokes, being a little goofy, and was always looking for new ways to have fun.
Stephen served his country honorably in the United States Navy.
He was predeceased by his mother, Edna, and his father, Donald. Stephen is survived by his daughter, Kaitlin Tober; his son, Stephen Tober, and his wife and daughter; his siblings, Linda Flores-Tober and her husband Carlos Flores, Michael Tober and his wife Patty Tober, Jane Scott and her husband Tom Scott, David Tober and his wife Tricia Tober, and Donna Robertson and her husband John Robertson; and two nieces and six nephews.
Stephen will be remembered for his humor, his stories, and his gift for connecting with people.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, June 15, 2026 from 6 pm until the time of the service at 7:30pm. Interment will be held on Tuesday at 11 am at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562, please arrive by 10:45 am. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephen, please visit our floral store.
Paul Fleischer was born in Oberwart, Austria in 1933. His mother died when he was 2 ½ years old, and he lived with various family members, including his Uncle and Aunt, Jenu and Julia (Lulu) Wurzburger, for many years. When Paul was 10, he re-joined his father, Imre, and stepmother, Trudy, in Budapest. Barely one more year passed before Imre and Trudy were taken away by the Germans and their Hungarian henchman, the Nyilasok. He never saw them again. Left alone at the age of 11, he fended for himself and eventually lived in a Jewish orphanage in Budapest until the Russians liberated them in January 1945.
Soon after the war ended, a family friend wrote Jenu and Lulu, who had emigrated to New York in 1939. Miraculously, they had seen “the Fleischer boy” in Budapest. Jenu and Lulu hired a private detective – who found Paul – then tried desperately to bring him to the United States – but to no avail. Paul remained in the orphanage until 1948, when he was finally granted permission to enter Canada, immediately before the Russians closed the Hungarian border.
Finally, after more than 3 years, Paul immigrated to the United States to live with his Uncle and Aunt in Washington Heights in New York City. They remained like parents to him, supporting him while he went to NYU, where he earned a PhD in Engineering Science in 1961.
In the late 1950’s, Paul met Barbara Herskovits at a party. He fell in love with her at first sight, and they were married in 1961. Paul and Barbara moved to New Jersey, where Paul began a job at Bell Labs focusing on the development of signal processing and the introduction of digital technology. Paul remained at Bell Labs for most of his career, taking great pride in the contributions that he and his colleagues made. He has 10 patents under his name.
Paul was an avid puzzler and a fine bridge player. During the 65 years of their marriage, Paul and Barbara were bridge partners and played frequently together. Paul loved classical music, particularly Brahms, who had “great emotional resonance”. Keenly observant, Paul had a dry wit, though one had to listen carefully, or his insights and humor would pass you by.
Paul died on May 29, 2026, due to complications of Parkinsons. Besides his wife, he is survived by his three children, Michael, Laura (& partner Gary), Daniel (& wife Sarah); and five grandchildren, Jonah, Sophia, Benjamin Fisher (& wife Abigail), Terra Fleischer and Imre Rist. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, dear friend, brilliant bridge player and scientist.
He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Joseph Newberg was born October 15, 1929 in the Bronx New York and moved to Long Branch with his family in 1938.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Abraham and Ida Bernstein Newberg, his brothers Samuel and Morris Newberg, and his wife Sylvia Newberg. He matriculated through the Long Branch public school system and graduated in 1947. He played varsity basketball and baseball. He attended Newark College of Engineering (NCE), now called New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). He was drafted into the US Army and served during the Korean War.
Afterwards he attended Newark College of Engineering and received a master’s degree in electrical engineering under the G.I. Bill of Rights while being employed at the Communication Systems Agency at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. He worked as a Project Manager installation satellite systems worldwide for three services. He retired from the US government in 1987 and became a support contractor working for several defense contractors ending with British Aeronautical. He became team chief of the Fort Monmouth office retiring in 2000.
He leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Jeffrey Rosen, and grandchildren Elizabeth and Amy Rosen of Flemington, NJ, his daughter and son-in-law Emily and Asif Siddiqui and grandchildren Sarah and Sami Siddiqui of Laytonville, MD, and his son and daughter-in-law, Arthur and May Wong Newberg of Las Vegas, NV.
He played American Legion baseball and became an avid tennis player. He was the loyal fan of the New York Giants football team and a member of the Congregation Brothers of Israel in Long Branch participating in the Men’s Club.
Graveside service was Wednesday, June 3 11:30 am at Brothers of Israel Cemetery, West Long Branch.
Bonnie Lee Egan, 81 of West Long Branch died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at home.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 1pm at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church at Red Bank, 255 Harding Road in Red Bank.
Born and raised in Long Branch, New Jersey, Freddy Baker passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2026.
Freddy was the only child of Martin and Mary Baker. He attended Long Branch schools, where he formed friendships that would last a lifetime. As a child, Freddy contracted polio, but he never allowed it to define him. Though his condition left him with a noticeable hitch in his step, he faced life with determination, perseverance, and an unwavering work ethic.
Freddy spent many years as a highly respected driver for Crown Beer Distributors. A creature of habit and an early riser, he often began his workday at 3:00 a.m., finishing his route before most people had enjoyed their second cup of coffee. In addition to his career with Crown Beer, Freddy was a familiar and friendly face behind the High Rollers window at Monmouth Park Racetrack, a place where he truly felt at home. Known for always arriving early and rarely missing a day of work, he enjoyed catching up with regular customers and talking about sports, fishing, and life.
During his younger years, Freddy could often be found along the shores of Long Branch, waiting for the striped bass to run or simply enjoying the peace of a sunrise over the ocean.
Freddy was predeceased by his parents, Martin and Mary Baker, and by his beloved life partner, Mary Jo Gallo, with whom he shared 30 wonderful years before her passing in 2012.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Baker Winter and her husband, John, of Rincón, Puerto Rico; his stepson, Dominick J. Mazza Jr., his wife, Nicole, and their sons, Nicholas and Matthew, of Ocean Township.
Freddy was also blessed with many loyal friends who became like family to him, especially Jim and Debbie Parnell, Anne Sczcurek, Muriel “Moo” Capone, and Paul “Squeaky” Macaluso. Their friendship, loyalty, and constant presence enriched his life and brought him great comfort and happiness through the years.
Freddy will be remembered for his strong work ethic, dependability, love of fishing, gift for conversation, and the many friendships he treasured throughout his life.
All services will be private.The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frederick M. Baker, please visit Damiano floral store.
Nicky Addeo, singer-songwriter much loved by his family, friends and fans, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on June 6 in the presence of his family. Nicky was an icon of the Jersey Shore music scene and praised by many for his exceptional voice. Among his legions of admirers were Bruce Springsteen and his lifetime friend Danny DeVito. His music has played a role in several films.
A lover and singer of opera, and an expert in its history, Nicky was often asked by families to perform “Ave Maria” in church on special occasions. He was heavily involved in many charitable organizations and was always quick to help friends with any problem. Indeed, his wife Elaine said that he wanted to be remembered most of all for his commitment to peace and unity among peoples and the care of those who suffer hardship, particularly children in dire need.
He leaves behind a loving family: his wife Elaine, their daughter Michele and her husband Mark Laibe; son Nicky Jr.; grandson Gian Campagna and his wife Maggie; brother-in-law Joe Macaluso and wife Laura; sister-in-law Marilyn and husband Bob Horvath. Nicky also had several nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends. Nicky was predeceased by his mother and father, Frank and Carolina Addeo; his brothers Frank, Sammy and Joe Priolo; and his sister Ida. The family asks that contributions be made to Madonna House, 1401 7th Avenue, Neptune, NJ 07753.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicholas, please visit Damiano floral store.
Bangwei Lin—a beloved sister, mother, and grandmother—passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2026, at the age of 88. She touched the lives of those around her, imbuing her sweet personality and steadfast determination into all her endeavors.
Bangwei was born on July 14th, 1938, in Guangdong Province, China, the seventh of nine children. For more than thirty years, she taught engineering at China Agricultural University, her alma mater, where she retired as an Associate Professor. In 1997, she moved from Beijing to New Jersey to be with her two sons, Xinyu and Yongjin Huang.
An undeniable force of resilience with a desire to live life to the fullest, she persevered through the hardships of wartime China and the profound social changes that followed, and still found joy, vibrancy, and color in every moment. She had a deep love for nature, especially the ocean and flowers. She also maintained a lifelong passion for health and fitness, whether it was competing in gymnastics as a college athlete or swimming laps in her son’s pool or ballroom dancing with her friends in her 80s. Though she had traveled around the world—from Australia to Singapore to Europe—she felt the happiest spending quality time with loved ones in the U.S. and China.
She is survived by three sisters; her two sons, Xinyu and Yongjin Huang; her daughter-in-law, Xiangqun Liu; her son-in-law, Wang Heng; and three grandchildren, Eileen, Alice, and Madeline Huang.
A funeral service wasl be held at Holmdel Funeral Home June 6, 2026. We invite all who knew and loved Bangwei to join us in celebrating the life of a truly remarkable woman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy in honor of Bangwei’s lifelong love for nature at https://www.nature.org/en-us/.
林邦微女士——挚爱的姐妹、母亲和祖母——于2026年6月2日安详辞世，享年88岁。她以温柔善良的品格和坚定不屈的意志影响着身边的每一个人，并将这些美好的品质融入她人生的每一个阶段和每一件事情之中。
林邦微女士于1938年7月14日出生于中国广东省，在九个兄弟姐妹中排行第七。她毕业于中国农业大学，并在母校任教三十余年，从事工程制图学教学工作，退休时职称为副教授。1997年，她从北京移居美国新泽西州，与两个儿子黄新宇和黄勇进团聚。
林邦微女士坚韧顽强，始终怀着对生活的热爱和追求。她经历了战时中国的艰难岁月以及此后深刻的社会变迁，却始终能在生活的瞬间里发现快乐、活力与美好。她热爱大自然，尤其钟情于海洋与花卉。她一生注重健康与运动，从大学时期作为运动员参加体操比赛，到晚年仍坚持在儿子家的泳池中游泳锻炼，并与朋友们一起跳交谊舞。虽然她曾游历世界各地——从澳大利亚到新加坡，再到欧洲多个国家——但她最珍视、最快乐的时光，始终是与亲友们在美国和中国欢聚相伴的日子。
她身后留下三位姐妹；两个儿子黄新宇和黄勇进；媳刘向群；婿王珩；以及三位孙辈——黄艾琳（Eileen）、黄艾俐（Alice）和黄艾梅（Madeline）。
追思告别仪式将于2026年6月6日下午2时至4时在Holmdel Funeral Home举行。诚邀所有认识和爱戴邦微女士的亲朋好友前来，共同追忆并庆祝这位杰出女性丰富而精彩的一生。
谨辞鲜花。如蒙追思捐赠，可捐赠予The Nature Conservancy（大自然保护协会），以纪念邦微女士一生对大自然的热爱。
Tracy Madonia had an enormous heart for service. For over two decades, she and her husband, Jerry, were proud members of the Cranford Elks Lodge #2006. She poured herself into organizing fundraisers for children with special needs and veterans, giving her time and energy selflessly to causes she believed in. She served as Esquire for three years and was honored as Elk of the Year in 2010. Giving back was not something Tracy did out of obligation; it was who she was. Tracy was the second female to become a member of the Elks Motorcycle Club and proudly rode her pink, sparkly Harley Davidson Fat Boy. Riding was a deep passion she shared with Jerry, and together they created countless memories on the open road.
Above everything else, Tracy’s heart belonged to her family. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She adored her son, Michael (Lauren), and her stepchildren, Lisamarie (George) and Anthony (Tara), always loving them as if they were her own. Tracy often said that if she had done one thing right in her life, it was raising three incredible children—and she was right. She found happiness in simple, beautiful moments: cooking for those she loved, gathering everyone around the table, and stirring a big pot of her cherished “Sunday Gravy,” filling her home with warmth, laughter, and love.
In addition to her husband and best friend, Jerry as well as her amazing children, Tracy is survived her precious grandchildren, Cecilia, Isabella , David, Caleb & Noelle; her parents, Joseph and Carol Mellaci; sister, Karen (Steve ); half-sister, Chrissy; Godmother, Patricia (Bobby); and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends who will always carry her memory forward.
A Memorial Mass was held at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 40 Alden Street, Cranford, NJ.
Immediately following the Mass, a Celebration of Life and repast will take place at the Cranford Elks Lodge, 951 Lincoln Ave. East, Cranford, NJ. A brief service will take place, followed by a gathering to celebrate Tracy’s life the way she lived it—with good food, good music, and the love of family and friends!
In honor of Tracy’s wishes, guests are encouraged to wear something pink—no matter how big or small—as a tribute to her favorite color and to help celebrate her truly fabulous life!
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Tracy, please visit our Tree Store.
Patricia Louise Malgioglio, 83, of Brooklyn, NY, died on Sunday, May 31.
Patricia was born and raised in Brooklyn to the late Loretta and Nicholas Guerriere. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School. Patricia and her husband were married in 1965 and welcomed three children together.
Patricia enjoyed tending to her garden, crocheting, knitting, weekends and summers in the Poconos, shopping, listening to music, spending time with friends and neighbors, and raising her family.
She is predeceased by her parents, her son, Anthony Malgioglio, her sister Angela “Cookie” Christensen, her brother-in-law Ronald Christensen, and her niece Lisa Christensen.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years Agrippino Malgioglio, her daughters Jamie and her husband Peter Reinish of Boerne, TX, and Loretta Masiello of Hazlet, her grandchildren Sara and her husband Sal, Quinton and his wife Rachel, Nicholas, Michael, Thomas, and Daniel, her great-grandson Beau, her second soon-to-be born great-grandson, and many loving nieces and nephews, including Greg Christensen.
Visitation was held at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Home Service will be offered on Wednesday, June 3 at 10am. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Red Bank.
For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Patricia, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
Arthur C. Damiano, known lovingly to family and friends as Art, passed away on May 23, 2026, in Summerfield, Florida at the age of 94. Born September 30, 1931, in Newark, New Jersey, he lived a long and faithful life marked by his hard work, devotion to his family, service to his church, and a warm sense of humor that endeared him to many.
Art was the son of the late Arthur O. Damiano and Anna Scala Damiano and was also preceded by death by two brothers, Joseph and Donald Damiano and his sister Joan Gillease. He carried the values of his upbringing throughout his life. Those who knew him remember a man who was kind, funny, and loving, and who also had a way of making others feel welcomed and at ease.
In his early years Art worked for General Motors. He went on to pursue a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. After returning to New Jersey, he worked for several years in the manufacturing industry. Following his marriage to his wife Dianne (Dahlberg) Damiano, they moved to the Atlanta area where they opened their own business.
Art always found a way to serve his local church. He often joked, “it was the least I could do. If I could have done anything less, I would have done that.” Those words reflected his humor.
Art was very handy and enjoyed fixing things. He will be remembered for his kindness and humor; but most of all Art was a man of integrity. His friends and family will forever cherish the memories of his laughter, his practical wisdom, and the example he set by the way he lived his life.
Though he is no longer with us, his legacy of love, serve, and faith will continue in the hearts of those who knew him. May he rest in the peace of Christ and may those who mourn be comforted by the assurance of God’s eternal care.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arthur, please visit Damiano floral store.
Renate Inge Langner Rooney, 95, of Sarasota, Florida, a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
Renate was born and raised in Koenigsberg, Germany, a city rich in history and culture. She was the daughter of Fritz August Zacherau and Helen Johanna Zacherau (née Saager). Renate grew up alongside her brothers Alfons and Dieter. She married the love of her life Stephan Langner on February 27, 1954 in Luneburg, Germany and began their family. Together they embarked on a new chapter, immigrating to the United States in 1957, where they built a beautiful life in a land of new beginnings in Bloomfield, NJ.
A devoted homemaker, Renate dedicated herself to raising her children, nurturing with warmth and wisdom as they adapted to their new home. Her unwavering support extended beyond her family as she played an integral role in Stephan’s entrepreneurial ventures, Adler Aluminum and Glass Company in Bloomfield, NJ where her diligence and partnership contributed significantly to the business’ success.
Renate had an innate love for the simple joys of life. Her heart found solace and joy at Lido Beach in Sarasota, where the rhythm of the waves mirrored her gentle spirit. Gardening brought her peace as she nurtured beauty from the earth. Above all else, she treasured moments spent with her family, creating memories that will be cherished for generations.
Renate’s life was touched by profound love and loss. She is predeceased by her parents, Helen and Fritz Zacherau, her cherished husband, Stephan Langner, her brothers, Alfons and Dieter Zacherau and second husband Thaddeus Rooney whom she married at 71.
Renate is survived by her three children Roland and his wife Melodye Langner of Verona, Silvia and her husband Bob Piscitelli of Colts Neck, and Frank and his wife Susan Langner of Clifton, her eight grandchildren Roland, Dustin, Jamie, Angela, Monica, Bobby, Karen, and Stephanie, and thirteen great-grandchildren Brielle, Hayley, Evan, Carter, Danica, Logan, Luke, Bennett, Colette, Evelyn, Tripp, Garret, and Nora, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Renate Inge Langner Rooney will be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mother, a cherished grandmother, great- grandmother, and a friend to many. Her life was a testament to the enduring power of love, family, and faith.. Her memory will forever be a guiding light to those who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 2 from 9 am – 10:30 am at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A funeral service will be offered at 11 am at Colts Neck Reformed Church, 139 County Road 537, Colts Neck, NJ.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Renate’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to the Joubert Syndrome & Related Disorders Foundation (www.jsrdf.org)
For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Renate, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
María J Maldonado, 80, of Long Branch, NJ, born June 24, 1945 and passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2026. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend who brought warmth and laughter to everyone around her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Some of the things that made her the happiest were spending time with her family by cooking and sharing laughs together around the kitchen table or outside patio. She loved playing dominoes especially with her siblings. Her laughter was contagious, and if you really knew her sense of humor, you knew she could always crack a joke but never meant any harm. Her generosity and compassion touched many lives including those she never knew personally. She has left lasting memories with family, friends, neighbors and everyone who knew her. Above all, she loved deeply and cared sincerely for the people in her life. Her laughter, and loving heart will never be forgotten and will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved her. Now she will rest until Jesus calls her as he spoke in John 5:28,29 when he said there is going to be a resurrection.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jesus Maldonado; children: Lillian, Janycet (Eulises), Kevin, Iris (Ernesto), Adelaida (Miguel), (Brenda (deceased) & Carmiña (Erick). Grandchildren: Alex, Candida, Jade, Star, Jennifer, Marlene, Michael, Darleen, Jorge, Kimberly, Nicole, Erick, & Eliseo. Great-grandchildren: Giancarlos, Lynette, Mikayla, Julissa, Aryah, Joseph, & Jimmy. Sisters: Crucita & Rita. Brothers : Jose Antonio & Jose Milagro. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maria, please visit our floral store.
Margaret M. Walsh (Peggy), 91, of Asbury Park, NJ passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2026. She was born October 1, 1934 in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Jersey City and Pennsylvania before moving to Asbury Park 26 years ago.
She was a communicant of St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church in Wayside. Peggy was a waitress and a proofreader. Peggy enjoyed BINGO and trips to Atlantic City. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her greatest accomplishment was raising her children, nieces and nephew and all of her grandchildren.
Peggy was predeceased by her husband, John Joseph Walsh; her parents, Catherine (McGreevy) and Stephen Wysmierski; her siblings, Harold Wysmierski and Ann Carpenter and her son-in-law, Alan Schmalenberger.
She is survived by her children, Dorothy (Walsh) and her husband Greg Calabro and Kathleen Schmalenberger; sister, Dorothy Wysmierski; her grandchildren, Sean and Katie Schmalenberger, Carly and Dana Weisman and Cameron Panecki and Lexie Pannuzzo and her great-grandson, Chase Schmalenberger. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Catherine Wilson, Ann Marie Fritch and Scott Carpenter.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am Saturday, June 13, 2026 at St. Anselm’s Church, 1028 Wayside Road, Wayside. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to VNA Health Group, 3600 Route 66, Neptune, NJ 07753.
For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret, please visit our floral store.
Nicola Minniti, Sr., formerly of Long Branch, was known lovingly to all as Nick, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2026, after a brief illness. He leaves behind a life defined by love, laughter, and a warmth that could brighten even the most ordinary day.
Born on September 5, 1959, in Newark, New Jersey, Nick carried that unmistakable Jersey energy wherever he went. He had a gift for bringing life into any room, often arriving with a joke, a story, or a well-timed grin already at the ready. Loving, kind, and generous, he made people feel seen and valued—and, when the moment called for it, gently teased in a way only he could.
Nick was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Lynn Minniti and his father, Fiore Minniti. He is survived by his mother, Conchetta Minniti. He leaves behind his devoted children, Nicola Minniti, Jr., and Stephanie Bond and her husband Michael, as well as his cherished grandchildren, Michael James and Juliet Rose, who were the lights of his life—and, as he would proudly say, the smartest and best-looking kids around.
He is also survived by his siblings: Frank Minniti and his wife Debbie; Angelo Minniti and his wife Jennifer Manna; and Maria Gallo and her husband Ben. Nick will be deeply missed by his extended family, including his brothers-in-law David Demola and his wife Michele, Steven Demola and his wife Linda, and William V. Demola; and his sisters-in-law Ann Marie Weiner and her husband Mark (also one of his closest friends), and Kathleen Perez and her husband David. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom knew that Uncle Nick had a special way of making all of the kids feel seen, heard and loved.
Nick’s life reflected both dedication and heart. He studied at DeVry and later earned his Bachelor of Communications from Monmouth University in 2000—proving he could do more than just win arguments at the dinner table. He brought that same determination into his community involvement, serving as Assistant Troop Leader for Troop 65 in Long Branch and Troop 125 in Rumson. There, he guided young people with patience, humor, and a steady presence that left a lasting impact. He was also a proud “band dad” for the Long Branch Green Wave Marching Band, serving as Prop Master and bringing enthusiasm and pride to every behind-the-scenes detail. His compassion and commitment were recognized when he was honored as National MS Society Father of the Year for the Monmouth County Chapter.
Nick appreciated life’s simple joys. He was a devoted fan of the Mets and the Giants—a combination that required equal parts loyalty, patience, and humor. Above all, he treasured time with his “Babies,” Michael and Juliet. Whether it was trips to the park, donut runs, McDonalds by the beach or rides down the hallway on the back of his wheelchair, he turned everyday moments into lasting memories. He understood that joy lives in the small things and treasured every minute with his grandchildren.
Nick will be remembered for his big heart, generous spirit, and remarkable ability to blend humor with comfort. He made people feel important, often when they needed it most, and did so with sincerity and a perfectly timed joke. His life was a gift to all who knew him, and his memory will continue to bring smiles, stories, and laughter for years to come.
Nick Minniti was truly one of a kind. Though he will be deeply missed, his family and friends will carry forward the love, kindness, and humor he shared so freely. His legacy is one of heart, laughter, and connection—a life well lived and deeply felt.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered support, prayers, and kindness during this time.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 from 6 pm until the time of the service at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society P.O. Box #91891, Washington DC 20090. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicola Minniti, Sr., please visit Damiano floral store.
Pamela R. Giordano, 80, of Holmdel, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2026, at the Villas of Holmdel. Born in New York City, she lived in Babylon, NY; before moving to Holmdel over 40 years ago.
Pamela loved to travel and spend time with her family. She cherished her time going to her two sons’ sporting events. Later in life she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. In her free time, Pamela was a member of various book clubs, Red Hat Society and loved a good Mahjong game.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Giordano, two sons, Andrew (Valerie) Giordano and Joe (Jen) Giordano, six grandchildren, Daphne, Olivia, Mason, Lucas, Brooke and Lyla. Pamela is also survived by her brother, Mitch Lax.
Visitation will be held from 1pm to 3pm, Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pamela’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.