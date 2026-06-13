Monmouth Regional Hands Out $80,000 in Local Scholarships

Car Accident at Hwy 35 and Sunset Ave. in OceanJune 10, 2026
By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.
Tinton Falls – June 11, Monmouth Regional High School held their 2026 senior awards night. Over $80,000 was distributed to seniors, all from local organizations and families. This amount does not include what students received from colleges or universities for academic or athletic scholarships.
It was truly an educational evening, as each presenter gave a special tribute to the person that the award was named after. From the very start, board of education president John Cohen spoke of his late parents in presenting the Irving and Florence Memorial Scholarship.
Eugene Melody spoke of Virginia R. Kopach in presenting her memorial scholarship. Ryan Michelson then told everyone about Michele Chonko in presenting that memorial scholarship. The Madonna family then spoke about Lillian Raye and Sue Madonna in presenting that scholarship. The Eatontown Fire Department, Company No. 1, then spoke about the late Richard Zadorozny when presenting his memorial award.
All the stories of the former teachers and students were very touching. Bonnie Blackman had everyone laughing when she told the funniest
stories of her late husband and former teacher Michael L. Blackman. She gave advice to the seniors saying; “you will hear “No” much more than yes. You have to fight for the yes,” she said.
Then there was the heart breaking story of Erica Lenore Diedrichsen. During her years at Monmouth Regional she was active in sports, cheerleading and was described as the happiest and friendliest person. She could make friends with anyone and made everyone feel at ease.
After graduating from Monmouth Regional, she attended the University of South Florida and graduated with a 4.0 GPA in just seven semesters with a Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences degree. She returned home and was attending Rutgers University working on her Masters in Biostatistics, where she loved to research oncology and clinical trials in pediatrics. She was also working at that time for CityMD as a medical scribe.
April 25, 2024 Erica was preparing to visit her friends in Florida. Her parents, Donna and Bill, heard Erica’s alarm going off and she was not turning it off. When they went into her room, they found that she had passed sometime during the night.
Erica embodied what appeared to be a healthy and very fit young woman. However, it was discovered that she had a rare genetic abnormality, right ventricular cardio myopathy. This has been known to cause sudden cardiac arrest in young adults. Once this was discovered, Donna, Bill and Erica’s siblings Will and Ava were all tested for the condition. They were all clear of the defect.
“All Erica really wanted to do was help people, and make them smile,” said Bill. He added that she was always very focused and driven. “I would have to tell her late at night while she was studying that she needed to sleep.”
The evening of the wake held for Erica, the line stretched on and one with hundreds showing up to pay their respect and memories. One of the last people in line was a former student who had not seen Erica in years. They both attended elementary school in Eatontown together. The student had immigrated to the United States and Erica was the first to make her feel welcome.
That former friend was wearing a butterfly necklace charm as a tribute to Erica. Donna stated that Erica loved butterflies, and that was the inspiration to start the Erica Lenore Diedrichsen Butterfly Memorial Foundation.
This year, four seniors; Ellison Barrows, Ana Clara Coimbra, Lea Oliveros and Jessica Winick were all presented with a $5,000 scholarship in memory of Erica. Bill and Donna are also very driven on making sure educators are certified in CPR and have the proper equipment in case something tragic occurs.
The night concluded when Brian Evans, Chief School Administrator, announced Jessica Winick as the 2026 Salutatorian and Aman Amer as the 2026 Valedictorian.
Following is a list of all the scholarships and student’s recipients. Additional photos of the evening can be found at www.facebook.com/TheLinkNews
Irving and Florence Cohen Memorial Scholarship
Jaylin Reeves
Virginia R. Kopach Memorial Scholarship
Angela Carter, Ava Diedrichsen, Brady Hennelly
Michele Chonko Memorial Scholarship
Ava Augusta, Ellison Barrows, Ava Diedrichsen, Emma Riccardi
SADD Scholarship
Emma Riccardi
Monmouth Regional Chapter of National Honor Society Scholarship
Hannah Augustine, Ava Diedrichsen, Zavia Herbert, Jacob Kroposky, Mier Shah
Lillian Raye & Sue Madonna Scholarship
Ava Augusta, Jaylin Reeves, Kristiana Thomas
Eatontown Fire Dept. Co. No. 1 Richard Zadorozny Memorial Scholarship
Liam Rea
Eatontown Baseball Scholarship
Brady Hennelly, Liam Rea.
Eatontown Lions Club Scholarship
Lucia Buck, Ana Clara Coimbra, Ava Diedrichsen, Tyler Garrabrant, Jordan Hom, Katie Lezama, Mia Loxton, Liam Rea, Morgan Rescinio, Mier Shah, Siomara Velasquez-Ruiz, Ahtziri Valverde
PTSA Essay Scholarship
Constance Bricker, Ava Diedrichsen, Emma Gianantonio, Shea Prout, Charles Tinsley
Michael L. Blackman Memorial Scholarship
Emilie Anastasio
Erica Lenore Diedrichsen Butterfly Memorial Scholarship
Ellison Barrows, Ana Coimbra, Lea Oliveros, Jessica Winick
Marine Distinguished Athlete Award
Charles Tinsley
Marine Scholastic Excellence Award
Aman Amer
Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence
Tye Bennett
West Point Dwight D. Eisenhower Outstanding Leader of Character
Zachary Rosenthal
Danny Gaughran Memorial Scholarship
Jaylin Reeves, Siomara Velasquez-Ruiz
The Randall Therssen Memorial Scholarship
Lila Amato, Emily Blackman, Constance Bricker, Angela Carter, Danielle Casella, Kathleen Lima-Pessoa, Lindsay Tobias-Mancia
Monmouth Regional Education Association Scholarship
Ava Augusta, Jacob Kroposky, Emma Riccardi, Taylor Rocha
The Jennifer Collum-Glassman Memorial Scholarship
Kristiana Thomas
Katin Builders Scholarship
Robert Lentz, Myles Ligon
Eatontown PBA Local #305 John Mahpney Memorial Scholarship
Brady Hennelly
The Bernie Daniels Memorial Scholarship
Zavia Herbert, Jaylin Reeves
The Gina Delutis Memorial Scholarship
Jessica Winick
Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers
Kristiana Thomas
Eatontown Elks Lodge #2402 Scholarship
Ava Diedrichsen
Tinton Falls PBA Scholarship
Matheus Cunha, Amahri Mitchell
MCGDA Brookdale Incentive to Succeed Scholarship
Shea Prout
Cori Nicholson Memorial Scholarship
Lea Oliverros, Jessica Winick
The Captain James Gurbisz Leadership Scholarship
Beckett Langdon
The Captain James Gurbisz AP Government Scholarship
Emilie Anastasio
Monmouth Regional High School Departmental Awards of Excellence
Applied Technology
Fine Art: Myasia Willias
Photography: Mier Shah
Business: Alexander Tanta-Nata
Family & Consumer Science: Taylor Rocha
Culinary: Taylor Rocha
Technology & Engineering: Jarod Alviola
Music
Vocal: Jaden Perry
Musicianship: Tye Bennett
Theater: Emily Blackman
Mathematics
The American Association of University Women: Kayla Dinh
Math
Aman Amer
Computer Science
Roshan Johnson
Science
Roshan Johnson & Ava Augusta
Physical Education
Aman Amer & Emma Riccardi
English
Ava Augusta
Humanities
Kayla Dinh
Social Studies
Ava Diedrichsen
Psychology
Lea Oliveros
English as a Second Language
Fedson Benoit-Dieudonne
World Languages
Sarah Bruno, Kayla Dinh & Rebeca Ramirez-Lanuza
Collegeboard AP Capstone Dipolma
Skyla Abban, Fatima Ali, Constance Bricker, Ana Clara Coimbra, Ava Diedrichsen, Kayla Dinh, Jordan Hom, Julia Le, Jai Mehta, Rebeca Ramirez-Lanuza, Ahtziri Valverde
Collegeboard AP Seminar & Research Certificate
Adam Ali, Preet Kumar, Lea Oliveros, Savannah Schwarz, Myasia Willia, Jessica Winick