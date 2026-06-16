Long Branch Celebrates Pride Month Through Art & Flag Raising

Mayor John Pallone announced the seventh raising of the pride flag in West End Park on Friday celebrating Pride Month. “The fight for equality is ongoing and here in Long Branch we’re proud of the progress we made towards inclusion, equality and justice,” Mayor Pallone said.

He first introduced Assemblywoman Luanne, Peterpaul, as the first openly gay Assemblywoman in the New Jersey State Assembly. He spoke about how Peterpaul is a champion for LGBTQ rights and has served for 12 years on the board of Garden State Equality. “Luanne is a driving force for marriage equality in the state of New Jersey,” Pallone said to a round of applause.

Assemblywoman Peterpaul thanked Mayor Pallone and the city for their support. “You have elected officials who know to do the right thing. Who know to gather people together, who know what community is all about. And I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, Mayor and Council for doing the right thing,” Peterpaul said.

“Pride is not just about celebrating…,” Peterpaul said. “It’s about acknowledging the struggle that we have gone through, and continue to go through to this day. It is so

important that we stay together as a community.” She went on to say how disheartening it is for the government to pick on the most vulnerable amongst them – the transgender community. “They are hoping that those of us who are strong will turn our backs,” she said. “And we won’t do that. We must support each and every person no matter who or what they are as long as they are living their authentic self.”

Officer Devon Slavin, who started as a special in Long Branch and now a LGBTQ liaison for Long Branch Police Department spoke about being openly gay as a policeman. He thanked his family and friends for their support.

Many organizations set up tables with information for anyone who had questions.

Des and the Swagmatics performed in the bandshell keeping everyone entertained.

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center is presenting an exhibition for Pride Month, showing through July 1. On June 8 they held an opening reception featuring a diverse collection of portraiture celebrating Pride, identity, and self-expression.

Music was performed by Red Bird Flying Solo.