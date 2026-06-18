Local Obituaries

Protecting Access to Health Care, By Margie Donlon and Luanne PeterpaulJune 18, 2026
JAMES CAHILL THOMSON, 89, affectionately known as Uncle Jimmy Beach and Jimmy “Two Canes”, passed away on June 13, 2026 embraced in the arms and hearts of his family and friends. During the course of his life he was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. His passing leaves a hole in many hearts.
Born in East Lansing, Michigan he moved to Cranford, NJ at the age of two. He attended St. Michael’s Grammar School in Cranford and St. Benedicts Prep School in Newark. His pride in being a St. Benedict’s graduate lasted his entire life.
He served in the Army National Guard of New Jersey, honorably discharged in 1960.
He went on to earn a business degree from Seton Hall University and had a distinguished career in National Account Sales with St. Regis Paper Company, Mead Corporation, and Stone Container selling the companies’ corrugated (please don’t call it cardboard) packaging to clients such as DuPont and Proctor & Gamble.
He was enormously proud of his Scottish and Irish heritage and his LGBTQ and AA communities.
To say that Jimmy was devoted to his family would not be adequate. His grateful family has lost a champion.
To say that Jimmy was a devoted friend would not be adequate. The number of heart-broken friends who have reached out with kind words and memories has overwhelmed his family. He is famous for his birthday and anniversary cards – literally hundreds sent out every year. Once you met Jimmy he was your friend forever.
Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Thomson, his brother Edward Thomson, his brother and sister-in-law Robert Thomson and Suzanne Thomson Monahan, his brother-in-law Phil Monahan, his brother-in-law Theodore Wasky, nephews Peter Thomson and Michael Thomson, and his partner of 50 years Roger Peterson.
His sister Mary Janet Wasky and sister-in-law Joan Thomson survive him, as well as his nieces Mary McDowell (Bob), Gail Diver (Jim), Janet Machak (Gregg), Karen Flannery (Jeff), Christine McNally (Michael), Colleen Tucker (Bob) and Kelly Freitag (Todd), and his nephews Ted Wasky (Mary), Bob Thomson (Tina), David Thomson (Kathleen) and Rob Thomson (Kerry) and many great and grand nieces and nephews.
Jimmy is also survived by his life-long friend William (Bill) Powers. Bill and Jimmy met at three years old. They shared many escapades together. Bill was devoted to making Jimmy’s life easier when his health was compromised. A better friend could not be found.
A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday June 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Saint Anselm, 1028 Wayside Rd., Tinton Falls, NJ. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can made in memory of James C Thomson to Office of Advancement, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School, P.O. Box 845320, Boston, MA 02284-5320 or to The Center of Asbury Park, 806 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.
Bonnie Lee Egan, lived a life defined by faith, kindness, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to the people she loved. Born on February 20, 1945, in Passaic, New Jersey, and passing away peacefully on June 3, 2026, in West Long Branch, New Jersey. She faced her final chapter with the same grace, courage, faith, and strength that defined her life.
Bonnie was the beloved wife of Richard K. Egan, who preceded her in death, and proud and devoted mother to Kevin M. Egan, his wife Melissa S. Egan, and to the late Kristin J. Egan. Bonnie was a mother figure to her nieces Dawn M. Egan and Ronni L. Weinkauf, with whom she shared a very special bond. She was the cherished grandmother of Jazlyn L. Egan, loving sister of Frances S. Tukdarian, and a deeply loved aunt to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She also brought tremendous love and joy to her honorary grandchildren, who were blessed by her warmth, encouragement, and love.
A devoted Christian, Bonnie’s faith guided every aspect of her life. For more than 35 years, she met weekly with the same Bible study group, forming lifelong friendships grounded in prayer and fellowship. She also dedicated herself to serving others through philanthropy and volunteer work at her church and local food pantry. She showed up. She listened. She encouraged. She loved. She lifted others higher. That was her gift.
Bonnie treasured family, friendship, and time spent with others. She enjoyed playing Mahjong with the same group for over 30 years and loved reading, puzzling, and playing games, where her sharp mind and playful spirit always shone through.
Though she fought hard through her battles with cancer, Bonnie’s life was defined not by illness, but by kindness, humor, compassion, and unwavering love for others. She often said, “It is what it is, but it can be what you make of it,” and “Choose kindness,” words she lived by every day.
Bonnie leaves behind a lasting legacy of faith, love, and generosity that will continue through all who were fortunate enough to know her.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 1:00 pm at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Rd., Red Bank, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/ in Bonnie’s memory.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Lee Egan, please visit our floral store.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Merante. Joe passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 14, in Freehold, NJ.
Joe was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He went to Shallow Junior High School, where he met the love of his life at 12 years old, Marie. He then attended New Utrecht High School and graduated from NYU. Following college Joe served in the US Army for two years after he and Marie were married. Shortly after that they moved and raised their young family on Staten Island, before moving to New Jersy in 1980.
Joe and Marie loved to travel. They were able to see most of the world. Travelling on the Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mary were some of their most treasured memories. Joe travelled to all parts of the world for business at a time that people did not just go to Asia for a meeting – but he did. Joe had a long and meaningful career in the shipping industry. Together Joe and Marie enjoyed going to the beach, to the theater, and the opera. Joe was an avid tennis player for many years. Upon retirement he took up golf. The activity that meant the most to Joe was being a very active member of St. Mary’s church in Colts Neck for 45 years, he deeply embraced his faith and made lifelong friends.
Joe is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Merante, his wife Marie Merante, and his sister Joan Lynch.
He is survived by his children Joseph Merante and his wife Celeste and Lisa Pucillo and her significant other Bob Fryer; his sister-in-law Catharine DeFeo and her husband Dee; his grandchildren Jaclyn Pucillo and her husband Adam Brick, Alexis Sargisoff and her husband Dennis, and Renee Merante; and his great grandchildren Willow, Adriana and Olivia.
We are respecting Joseph’s strongly expressed wishes for a private burial and interment and thank all for understanding.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Alzheimer’s Association at https://donorservices.alz.org or by mail to 225 N Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Frances Joan Dilione, known lovingly to family and friends as Fran, passed away on June 11, 2026, in Eatontown, New Jersey, at the age of 92, of natural causes.
Born on May 2, 1934, in Long Branch, Fran lived a life marked by devotion, warmth, and steadfast love for those around her. She was the beloved daughter of the late Michael Addeo and Jennie Addeo, and the cherished sister of the late Michael Addeo. She was also predeceased by her devoted husband, Lawrence Dilione Sr., with whom she shared 60 years of life and family.
Fran attended Long Branch High School and carried the values of her upbringing throughout her life. She dedicated her life to raising her children, and that role was one she embraced with deep love, patience, and pride. Her home was a place of comfort, laughter, and guidance, and her presence was a steady source of strength for her family.
She was a faithful Christian whose beliefs were reflected in the way she lived each day. Fran was loving, faith-filled, and funny, and those qualities endeared her to everyone who knew her. She had a gift for making others feel welcome and cared for, and her sense of humor could brighten even the most ordinary moment. Her kindness and sincerity left a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Fran found joy in life’s simple pleasures. In her younger years, she loved sunbathing and bowling, and later enjoyed many memorable trips to the Borgata in Atlantic City with her daughter, Mary Ann. Together they spent hours playing video poker, often laughing and repeating their favorite saying, “deuces never loses.”
A devoted Jets fan, Fran was especially fond of Joe Namath and rarely missed the chance to cheer on her team. She also enjoyed watching golf with her husband, Big Larry, particularly when Tiger Woods was playing.
Fran was a gracious host who welcomed family and friends into her home for countless holiday gatherings over the years. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with those she loved. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and nothing brought her greater happiness than being surrounded by their love, laughter, and accomplishments.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence Dilione Jr. and wife, Suzy, her daughters, Jennifer Adams and Mary Ann Jackson and husband, Bing; her sister, Rosemary Giannotto, and her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Stephen Perri, Ryan Perri and wife, Jamie, Lawrence Dilione III, Tyler Adams and wife, Chelsea, Margeaux Kehayas (Dilione) and husband, Luke, Hunter Adams and wife, Blaine, Sadie Perri, James Perri, Jack Perri, Ryder Perri, Grady Adams, and Desi Kehayas, each of whom held a special place in her heart.
Fran’s family was the center of her world, and she leaves behind a legacy of devotion, resilience, and unconditional love. Her life was a beautiful example of the quiet strength that comes from faith, family, and a generous spirit. She will be remembered not only for the years she lived, but for the love she gave so freely and the joy she brought into the lives of others.
Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Though she will be deeply missed, the family takes comfort in knowing that her loving spirit, her faith, and her laughter will remain with them always.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, June, 16, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frances, please visit Damiano floral store.
https://www.damianofuneralhome.com/obituary/Frances-Dilione
Ian Joseph Walker, 30, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday June 14, 2026.
He was born on March 26, 1996, and raised in Millstone, NJ. He worked at Anheuser-Busch as an operating engineer for 8 years.
Ian met the love of his life, Sarah, in the summer of 2020 at Navesink Marina, and the two married in 2025. Ian enjoyed playing basketball, riding his Harley, drinking Bud Lattes, cuddling his cat Tank, and watching the NY Jets and Knicks. He was known for being incredibly hardworking, generous, and making everyone laugh. He was a charming force of nature and had a beautiful faith that brought him peace as he battled cancer over the past 8 months.
Ian is survived by his wife, Sarah; their pets, Tank and Olive; parents, Scott and Christine; brothers, Danielle (Dirt), Ryan, Thomas, and Chuck; nephew, Leonidas; maternal grandmother, Marianne Walsh; mother and father-in-law, Eamonn and Robin Alwell as well as their sons. He had a strong group of close friends and loving extended family members – too many to mention.
Visitation will be Friday, June 19th from 2:00-8:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel NJ, 07733.
In lieu of sending flowers, please consider supporting us and outstanding medical bills: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-an-walkers-fight-against-cancer
Donald Guida, 87, of Hazlet passed away Friday surrounded by his family.
Don was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from New Utrecht High School. Following high school, Don enlisted in the Army reserves and worked for multiple newspapers as a shaper before ultimately getting a job as a union sanitation worker for New York City and Staten Island, where he stayed for the remainder of his career retiring as a Forman.
Don married the love of his life, Phyllis, on October 27th, 1962. These high school sweethearts began their family in Staten Island and moved to Hazlet to raise their young family. Don loved to golf, play bocce, go to the beach, and watch any sport on TV and of course Sunday Gravy with his family. Don was a devout catholic who attended mass at St. Benedicts and St. Dominics.
Don is predeceased by his sister Lola Ann. Donald is survived by his loving wife Phyllis; his children Lorraine Kolar and her husband Billy, Christine Chaippone and her husband Charlie, Ray Guida and his wife Barbara, Donna Dunn and her husband Chuck; his grandchildren Billy Jr., Lauren, Louie, Nick, Carly, Dominick, Tommy, Gabby, Ronan, and Sean; and his beloved great grandchildren Annabelle, Melanie, Billy III, Louie Jr., Declan, Emily, James, and Meadow.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Don’s name to any charity you feel best represents his spirit, love, and passion.
Anthony P. De Bartolis, 88, of Eatontown, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2026.
He was born in Long Branch, and lived in Long Branch and West Long Branch before moving to Eatontown 60 years ago.
Tony was the former plumbing inspector for Long Branch, Eatontown, Shrewsbury, Oceanport, Highlands, Sea Bright, Monmouth Beach, Tinton Falls, West Long Branch and Ocean Township.
He was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School Class of 1956, where he learned to play the trumpet. As a young adult, Tony would go into Manhattan with his friends and sit in with bands at the great jazz clubs. As a lifelong working musician, Tony played in jazz combos and wedding bands along the Jersey Shore for over 40 years. In retirement, Tony and his daughter, Nancy, played together in the Georgian Court College Concert Band trumpet section.
Tony was an avid golf enthusiast, playing in the Wanamassa Fireman’s League for many years. He was also a collector, amassing a very large collection of antique golf items, Samurai swords, antique brass instruments and Civil War artifacts. His family often joked that the family home was more of a museum than a residence.
He served in the New Jersey National Guard for 7 years as a Sergeant E5.
Tony was a former president of the Monmouth County Plumbing, Heating and Cooling Contractors; former member of the Civil War Roundtable of Northern New Jersey; former member of the Company of Military Historians and a proud Gold Card member of Local #399 American Federation of Musicians. He was a communicant of St. Dorothea’s Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown.
He was predeceased by his parents, Scipione and Eleanora Calello De Bartolis; his siblings, Scipione (Skippy) De Bartolis and wife Nell, Sabatino (Sammy) De Bartolis and wife Elva, Catherine De Bartolis, Rose Beaver and husband Milton and Antoinette De Bartolis.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Alice Palombo De Bartolis; daughter, Nancy Marrow and husband Christopher Marrow; son, Anthony (“Golden Boy”) De Bartolis and wife Kirsten De Bartolis; grandson, Christopher (“Sweet Pea”) Marrow, and granddogs Bentley and Harmony.
The De Bartolis family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Visiting Physician Services and the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Home Care and Hospice.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday, June 19, 2026 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Burial will be held privately for the family. Donations in Tony’s name may be made to: “Eligible Local Members of AFM Local #399” and mailed to: American Federation of Musicians Local #399, 375 Park Ave., Freehold, NJ 07728-2018. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony, please visit our floral store.