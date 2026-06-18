Local Obituaries

JAMES CAHILL THOMSON, 89, affectionately known as Uncle Jimmy Beach and Jimmy “Two Canes”, passed away on June 13, 2026 embraced in the arms and hearts of his family and friends. During the course of his life he was a devoted son, brother, uncle and friend. His passing leaves a hole in many hearts.

Born in East Lansing, Michigan he moved to Cranford, NJ at the age of two. He attended St. Michael’s Grammar School in Cranford and St. Benedicts Prep School in Newark. His pride in being a St. Benedict’s graduate lasted his entire life.

He served in the Army National Guard of New Jersey, honorably discharged in 1960.

He went on to earn a business degree from Seton Hall University and had a distinguished career in National Account Sales with St. Regis Paper Company, Mead Corporation, and Stone Container selling the companies’ corrugated (please don’t call it cardboard) packaging to clients such as DuPont and Proctor & Gamble.

He was enormously proud of his Scottish and Irish heritage and his LGBTQ and AA communities.

To say that Jimmy was devoted to his family would not be adequate. His grateful family has lost a champion.

To say that Jimmy was a devoted friend would not be adequate. The number of heart-broken friends who have reached out with kind words and memories has overwhelmed his family. He is famous for his birthday and anniversary cards – literally hundreds sent out every year. Once you met Jimmy he was your friend forever.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mary Thomson, his brother Edward Thomson, his brother and sister-in-law Robert Thomson and Suzanne Thomson Monahan, his brother-in-law Phil Monahan, his brother-in-law Theodore Wasky, nephews Peter Thomson and Michael Thomson, and his partner of 50 years Roger Peterson.

His sister Mary Janet Wasky and sister-in-law Joan Thomson survive him, as well as his nieces Mary McDowell (Bob), Gail Diver (Jim), Janet Machak (Gregg), Karen Flannery (Jeff), Christine McNally (Michael), Colleen Tucker (Bob) and Kelly Freitag (Todd), and his nephews Ted Wasky (Mary), Bob Thomson (Tina), David Thomson (Kathleen) and Rob Thomson (Kerry) and many great and grand nieces and nephews.

Jimmy is also survived by his life-long friend William (Bill) Powers. Bill and Jimmy met at three years old. They shared many escapades together. Bill was devoted to making Jimmy’s life easier when his health was compromised. A better friend could not be found.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday June 18, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Saint Anselm, 1028 Wayside Rd., Tinton Falls, NJ. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can made in memory of James C Thomson to Office of Advancement, St. Benedict’s Preparatory School, P.O. Box 845320, Boston, MA 02284-5320 or to The Center of Asbury Park, 806 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.

Bonnie Lee Egan, lived a life defined by faith, kindness, generosity, and an unwavering commitment to the people she loved. Born on February 20, 1945, in Passaic, New Jersey, and passing away peacefully on June 3, 2026, in West Long Branch, New Jersey. She faced her final chapter with the same grace, courage, faith, and strength that defined her life.

Bonnie was the beloved wife of Richard K. Egan, who preceded her in death, and proud and devoted mother to Kevin M. Egan, his wife Melissa S. Egan, and to the late Kristin J. Egan. Bonnie was a mother figure to her nieces Dawn M. Egan and Ronni L. Weinkauf, with whom she shared a very special bond. She was the cherished grandmother of Jazlyn L. Egan, loving sister of Frances S. Tukdarian, and a deeply loved aunt to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She also brought tremendous love and joy to her honorary grandchildren, who were blessed by her warmth, encouragement, and love.

A devoted Christian, Bonnie’s faith guided every aspect of her life. For more than 35 years, she met weekly with the same Bible study group, forming lifelong friendships grounded in prayer and fellowship. She also dedicated herself to serving others through philanthropy and volunteer work at her church and local food pantry. She showed up. She listened. She encouraged. She loved. She lifted others higher. That was her gift.

Bonnie treasured family, friendship, and time spent with others. She enjoyed playing Mahjong with the same group for over 30 years and loved reading, puzzling, and playing games, where her sharp mind and playful spirit always shone through.

Though she fought hard through her battles with cancer, Bonnie’s life was defined not by illness, but by kindness, humor, compassion, and unwavering love for others. She often said, “It is what it is, but it can be what you make of it,” and “Choose kindness,” words she lived by every day.

Bonnie leaves behind a lasting legacy of faith, love, and generosity that will continue through all who were fortunate enough to know her.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 1:00 pm at Tower Hill First Presbyterian Church, 255 Harding Rd., Red Bank, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/ in Bonnie’s memory.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Lee Egan, please visit our floral store.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joseph Merante. Joe passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 14, in Freehold, NJ.

Joe was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He went to Shallow Junior High School, where he met the love of his life at 12 years old, Marie. He then attended New Utrecht High School and graduated from NYU. Following college Joe served in the US Army for two years after he and Marie were married. Shortly after that they moved and raised their young family on Staten Island, before moving to New Jersy in 1980.

Joe and Marie loved to travel. They were able to see most of the world. Travelling on the Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mary were some of their most treasured memories. Joe travelled to all parts of the world for business at a time that people did not just go to Asia for a meeting – but he did. Joe had a long and meaningful career in the shipping industry. Together Joe and Marie enjoyed going to the beach, to the theater, and the opera. Joe was an avid tennis player for many years. Upon retirement he took up golf. The activity that meant the most to Joe was being a very active member of St. Mary’s church in Colts Neck for 45 years, he deeply embraced his faith and made lifelong friends.

Joe is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Merante, his wife Marie Merante, and his sister Joan Lynch.

He is survived by his children Joseph Merante and his wife Celeste and Lisa Pucillo and her significant other Bob Fryer; his sister-in-law Catharine DeFeo and her husband Dee; his grandchildren Jaclyn Pucillo and her husband Adam Brick, Alexis Sargisoff and her husband Dennis, and Renee Merante; and his great grandchildren Willow, Adriana and Olivia.

We are respecting Joseph’s strongly expressed wishes for a private burial and interment and thank all for understanding.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Alzheimer’s Association at https://donorservices.alz.org or by mail to 225 N Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.