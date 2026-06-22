Adorable Adoptables at the Monmouth County SPCA

a 9-year-old Plott Hound weighing 107 pounds. This handsome boy is looking for a comfy cozy place to call home. Anchor is very nervous in the shelter, but we know with time he will open up and be someone’s best friend!

I was surrendered to the shelter at 3.5 years old after being diagnosed with severe stomatitis, an autoimmune condition that resulted in having all of my teeth removed. My old family loved me very much, but they needed to move out of the country and I was too sick to go with them. Now after being treated at the VVH, I am feeling soooo much better and I’m ready for a re-do!

I am a really sweet girl, I’ve just been through a lot. I can be a little shy at first, but when I’m in the mood for affection, oh boy will you know! My long-haired coat had a tendency to get tangled, so please be patient with me… sometimes being touched can be painful.

My stomatitis has been controlled by a steroid called prednisone. Since it’s not great to stay on long-term, I will go home with a plan to wean me to the lowest effective dose. However, there is a chance that I might need to stay on prednisone for life. I really hope I can find my forever home anyways!

I’m not sure if I want to live with other cats just yet, but I do know that I am ready to show you just how sweet your life can be with Candie!