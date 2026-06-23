Juneteenth Celebrated in Long Branch

The City of Long Branch, along with the Recreation Dept and the LB Free Public Library sponsored the day filled with rides, food and games with tables of information from different organizations.

Juneteenth marks the actual day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and all enslaved people were finally free, even though President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in January 1863.

Juneteenth is celebrated among family and friends with festivities throughout the United States.