Pallone Strikes Bipartisan Deal to Protect Kids Online and Rein in Big Tech

After months of negotiation, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) struck a bipartisan deal to protect America’s kids and teens online and start to rein in abuses by Big Tech this week. The Top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee reached the deal with Republican Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) on an updated version of the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act.

“Big Tech has had a free pass for far too long while kids and teens face real harm online, including predatory design features, dangerous chatbots, and data brokers profiting off their personal information,” Pallone said. “This agreement proves Congress can come together to deliver real online protections for our nation’s young people. I’m proud of the work the House Energy and Commerce Committee has done on a bipartisan basis, and I look forward to working to bring this package to the House floor for a vote soon.”

The bipartisan agreement includes years of legislative work to protect children and teens online. The updated KIDS Act includes the following: