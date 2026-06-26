Upcoming Events at Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center

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Happy Summer and happy creating! We invite you to join us on July 9 for the opening of two new exhibitions at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center. The Art of Summer celebrates the beauty and energy of the shore through the work of contemporary artists inspired by the seaside. Continue into The Gilded Age in Long Branch, an exhibition presented as part of our America 250 celebration. Through historic photographs, artifacts, and stories from the era, discover what life was like when Long Branch became one of America’s most fashionable seaside resorts. Explore the presidents who summered here, the grand hotels and attractions that lined the coast, and the people who helped shape Long Branch during this remarkable period in its history. We hope these exhibitions inspire you to embrace the season and explore our community’s rich past.