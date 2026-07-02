ACI/Robin’s Nest Edges Past Larson Ford in the JSBL

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

This week the Jersey Shore Basketball League kicked off their 58th season of summer hoops. Of the eight teams in the league, only one has been there since the start, and that is Larson Ford. In fact, Larson Ford has appeared in 27 JSBL championship games with a record 10 wins.

Larson Ford opened the 2026 season facing the defending JSBL Champions ACI/Robin’s Nest on Tuesday night. All the games are played at Manasquan High School with two games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. The first starts at 7:00 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m.

The first quarter was tight as ACI/Robin’s Nest had a 23-20 lead. It was in the second quarter where ACI/Robin’s Nest was able to open a 10-point gap and took a 32-22 lead into the break. During the first half, ACI/Robin’s Nest had its biggest lead of 15 points. In fact, they went on a 14-2 run over Larson Ford.

Leading ACI/Robin’s Nest in the first half was Neptune HS graduate Jared Kimbrough with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The 6’8” forward has played professional basketball in the Czech Republic and North Macedonia.

Corey Floyd, 6’4” guard was high man for Larson Ford in the first half with 14 points and six rebounds. He graduated from Roselle Catholic High School and played his college ball at UCONN and Providence.

The third quarter had both teams adding 21 points to their totals. Larson Ford played their best basketball in the fourth quarter where they outscored ACI/Robin’s Nest 24-17. However, it was not enough as ACI/Robin’s Nest wins 93-87.

Kimbrough finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds while Dwaine Jones and Samier Kinsler each scored 13 points. Rounding out the double digit scoring was Jagan Mosley with 12 points. Also on the ACI/Robin’s Nest roster is Scottie Lewis, who played his high school ball at Ranney School and then at Florida State University. He also made it to the NBA playing one year with the Charlotte Hornets. This past season he played for the Johor Southern Tigers, a Malaysian professional team.

Larson Ford was led by Floyd who finished with a double-double. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds. He also assisted on three baskets. Leiba ended with 19 points and nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Zayier Dean, who played his high school ball at Ocean Township, then finished at Red Bank Regional just finished a season at Western Texas College. He had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. The last Larson Ford player to score in double digits was Shahid Muhammad, 6’10” center, who played at Florida State, Massachusetts, Southern Idaho and Seton Hall. He finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

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