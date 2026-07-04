DJ Campbell’s Basket Gives Sterns Trailer The Win in OT

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

It was the second game of the second night of the Jersey Shore Basketball League, when DJ Campbell spun off a pick by Rasheen Merlin to hit a two-point basket giving Sterns Trailer a 108-106 victory over OIB Ortho.

Campbell, 6’3” forward, graduated Vineland High School and played his college ball at Stockton. He was first team All-NJAC 2021 to 2024 finished with 26 points in the win over Ortho-NJ. He also had six rebounds and four steals for Sterns.

The first quarter of the game had Sterns Trailer taking a 26-19 lead. During the second quarter Sterns Trailer outscored OIB Ortho 25-22 taking a 51-41 lead into the halftime break. Campbell scored 13 points in the first half.

However, leading Sterns Trailer in scoring was 6’10” Rasheen Merlin with 14 of his game-high 27 in the first half. He was also a big presence under the boards as he pulled down 11 rebounds against OIB Ortho. Also having a great game for Sterns Trailer was Parker Dortch with 13 points. He stands 6’7” and played two seasons at Loyola Marymount after transferring from Kaskaskia College.

A few interesting facts about this game and season for both teams. Last year, OIB Ortho was called Ortho-NJ and was coached by Jon Kaminski. This year, Sterns Trailer, owned by Fred Stern has Ron Pastore as the General Manager, and Kaminski as their head coach. He brought with him Mike Aaman, a 6’8” center from Raritan HS and Wagner, along with George Papas who is 6’5” from Union Catholic and Monmouth University who currently plays professionally overseas.

OIB Ortho is now owned by Dr. Greg Roehrig and has Joe Whalen making his return to the JSBL as a head coach. He has coached several teams in the league in the past, including Sterns Trailer.

Leading OIB Ortho in scoring was Justin Soranno, 6’7” from Central Regional HS and Georgian Court University. He had 32 points in the loss, 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Josh Michigan scored 26 points and had five rebounds, Dante Weise finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for OIB Ortho.

The third quarter of the game had OIB Ortho outscoring Sterns Trailer 28-18, and both teams had 31 points in the fourth quarter forcing an overtime period. Sterns Trailer outscored OIB Ortho 8-6 in overtime taking their first win of 2026.

Preseason rankings of the JSBL had Sterns Trailer at number one followed by last year’s champions ACI/Robin’s Nest, RKE Athletic, Sea View Jeep, Larson Ford, County Line Auto Body, WCT Warriors and OIB Ortho in last place.

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