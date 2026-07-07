Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

AJ is a 2-year-old 80lbs pitbull, and the shelter life is hard for him. His guard is up constantly and he doesn’t know who he can open his heart to. This handsome boy just needs a quiet, cozy home to turn into the loving, playful dog we know he can be! 80lbs pitbull, and the shelter life is hard for him. His guard is up constantly and he doesn’t know who he can open his heart to. This handsome boy just needs a quiet, cozy home to turn into the loving, playful dog we know he can be!

AJ’s adoption fee is waived from July 5th – July 19th!

Hiya! I’m Aniya! I was found as a stray kitten, but I quickly decided that I would love to stay indoors in my very own villa. I’m still a bit shy when you first meet me, but just wait until you get to see my real personality! I’m a certified 11-week-old (as of July 3rd) sweetheart, complete with nuzzling, purring, and plenty of muffin-making. Just give me plenty of time and space to warm up to you, and you’re guaranteed to have a cuddly new girl best friend! I was found as a stray kitten, but I quickly decided that I would love to stay indoors in my very own villa. I’m still a bit shy when you first meet me, but just wait until you get to see my real personality! I’m a certified 11-week-old (as of July 3rd) sweetheart, complete with nuzzling, purring, and plenty of muffin-making. Just give me plenty of time and space to warm up to you, and you’re guaranteed to have a cuddly new girl best friend!