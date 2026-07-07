Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Oceanport BOE Legal NoticeJuly 7, 2026
AJ is a 2-year-old 80lbs pitbull, and the shelter life is hard for him. His guard is up constantly and he doesn’t know who he can open his heart to. This handsome boy just needs a quiet, cozy home to turn into the loving, playful dog we know he can be!
AJ’s adoption fee is waived from July 5th – July 19th!
Hiya! I’m Aniya! I was found as a stray kitten, but I quickly decided that I would love to stay indoors in my very own villa. I’m still a bit shy when you first meet me, but just wait until you get to see my real personality! I’m a certified 11-week-old (as of July 3rd) sweetheart, complete with nuzzling, purring, and plenty of muffin-making. Just give me plenty of time and space to warm up to you, and you’re guaranteed to have a cuddly new girl best friend!
All MCSPCA kitties are tested for FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus) before they are put up for adoption. The test detects whether or not a cat has been exposed to FeLV. I tested positive on my SNAP test, but tested negative on my IFA test. What this means for me is that I was exposed to FeLV but could fight it off! I should be retested in 6 months to confirm I remain negative, but just in case, I should not go home to any other kitties at this time. Couple up with me – we’ll be the best buddies ever!