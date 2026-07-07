Meet the Long Branch Mayor and Council

There was a large crowd last week at Long Branch City Hall to witness the swearing in of newly elected members of the Council along with Mayor John Pallone, who ran unopposed.

Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul were present to swear in the members.

City Clerk Amanda Caldwell opened the ceremony with words of introduction followed by an Invocation by Reverend Terence T. Dunlap, Jr. Susie Morris led the Pledge of Allegiance and Long Branch’s own Julia Machado sang the National Anthem. Hollis Cooper sang a beautiful rendition of America the Beautiful.

Father Javier Diaz gave the closing prayer and Rabbi Aviad Barhen Rabbi gave a blessing for mayor and council.

Mayor Pallone said that he was looking forward to working with the new City Council which consists of remaining members Dr. Anita Voogt and Glen Rassas. Last year Councilman Glen Rassas took the spot of Dr. Mary Jane Celli, a Councilwoman for 30 years, who passed away in 2024. Rassas, a pharmacist grew up in Long Branch.

Leaving the Council after years of service were Bill Dangler, Mario Vieira and Rose Widdis.

Voted in were Paulo Barateiro, owner of Mar Belo Portuguese Restaurant and Por do Sol Sports Bar, both on Broadway, Long Branch. He is the Chairman of the Long Branch Planning Board and on the board of the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Anita Voogt has been a Councilwoman for seven years. She works at Brookdale Community College and is an advocate for educational access and equity. She currently serves as Council president.

Lifelong Long Branch resident, David G. Brown II, serves as Township Manager of Ocean Township, overseeing operations, budgeting, and development initiatives. He has served on the Long Branch Planning Board and was Chair of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Guild. You can’t talk about David II without mentioning his proud dad David G. Brown, also a past Long Branch Councilman.

Marcos Zalta is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School, currently serving as Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for a New Jersey-based consumer electronics company. A Long Branch resident since 2008, he speaks of how impressed he is with the diversity of Long Branch.

Mayor Pallone said that Long Branch has a lot more parks and recreational opportunities, a renovated and expanded Library and Senior Center, an Arts and Cultural Center, a new community pool complex, a fire and history museum and a new pier on the oceanfront.