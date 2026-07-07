Relapse – Is It Really Part of Recovery? Family Addiction Network July Meeting

For many families, the journey through addiction recovery can feel like an emotional roller coaster. Just when hope begins to grow, a relapse can leave loved ones feeling discouraged, heartbroken, and wondering, “What now?”

Is relapse a failure, or can it be part of the recovery process? How can families respond in a way that supports healing while also protecting their own well-being?

Join us as we welcome Sara Velez, LCSW, an addiction specialist with more than 14 years of experience helping individuals and families navigate recovery. Sara currently serves with Seacrest Recovery in Eatontown and specializes in helping people heal from trauma, abuse, addiction, childhood wounds, and other life challenges. She is also certified through EAGALA as both a Mental Health Professional and Equine Specialist, providing Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy.

Sara will share valuable insights into relapse, recovery, and practical strategies that can help families better understand the process and move forward with greater confidence and hope.

We hope you’ll join us for this informative and meaningful discussion, because no one should have to navigate addiction or recovery alone.