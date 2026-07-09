LD11 Secures $250,000 for the Count Basie Center

Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, M.D., and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. (D-Monmouth) announced that the FY2027 state budget includes $250,000 designated for the Count Basie Center in Red Bank.

“We’re grateful to Senator Gopal, Assemblywoman Donlon, Assemblywoman Peterpaul, and the entire New Jersey Legislature for recognizing and supporting the vital role the arts play in creating strong, healthy communities,” said President and CEO Adam Philipson. “This investment will help the Count Basie Center continue expanding access to transformative arts experiences, educational opportunities, workforce development initiatives, and community programs that serve people of all ages across our region. We’re honored by the state’s confidence in our impact and are excited to continue our nonprofit mission.”

T he Count Basie Center for the Arts maintains a strong partnership with the Red Bank Borough Public Schools that bridges creative expression with academic learning, ensuring students have equitable access to the arts. This collaboration provides Red Bank students with invaluable growth and performance opportunities, including Performance Programs, where students participate in exciting performance opportunities such as Kids on Broadway and Stormy Singers; Instrumental Instruction, a high-quality strings and piano instruction through the Monmouth Conservatory of Music and the Jazz Arts Project; as well as Extended Learning, supporting summer enrichment programs and educational field trips that keep students engaged year-round.

For the past several months Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul have been working in a bi-partisan effort with legislative leadership in Trenton to secure direct funds for the residents of the 11th Legislative District. Their efforts have returned millions of dollars to Monmouth County municipalities, schools, and nonprofit organizations in the FY2027 state budget.

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, is Vice Chair of the Assembly Health Committee and serves on the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., is Vice Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and serves on the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee and the Aging and Human Services Committee. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.