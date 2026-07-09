Soccer Watch Party in West End Park

LD11 Secures $250,000 for the Count Basie CenterJuly 9, 2026 Published by The Link News on July 9, 2026 Categories News Sports Tags Abel Gomez UEZsoccer watch partywest end long branch Screenshot Share Related postsSenator Vin Gopal with Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul.July 9, 2026LD11 Secures $250,000 for the Count Basie CenterRead moreJuly 7, 2026Relapse – Is It Really Part of Recovery? Family Addiction Network July MeetingRead moreJuly 7, 2026Long Branch Free Public Library NoticeRead more