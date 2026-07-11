Bound by a Name, United by Heritage: Amerigo Vespucci Society Welcomed Aboard Italy’s Legendary Training Ship

By Roberto Ferragina

Long Branch organization’s historic visit aboard the “Most Beautiful Ship in the World” celebrates over 150 years of Italian-American pride, history and tradition.

For members of the Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS), stepping aboard the Italian Navy’s legendary training ship Amerigo Vespucci was much more than a visit to one of the world’s most admired sailing vessels. It was a rare opportunity to experience living Italian history while celebrating the shared legacy of the explorer whose name both the Society and the ship proudly bear.

On Monday, July 6, a delegation from the Long Branch, New Jersey-based Amerigo Vespucci Society traveled to New York City alongside representatives of the New Jersey Italian Heritage Commission and Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, himself a longtime member of the Society. Their visit was highlighted by a personal welcome from the ship’s commanding officer, Captain Nicasio Falica, who graciously hosted the delegation aboard the ve ssel that sailors around the globe affectionately call “The Most Beautiful Ship in the World.”

During a private ceremony, AVS President Frank Crupi, Esq., presented Captain Falica with a commemorative plaque on behalf of the Society. Mayor John Pallone presented an official proclamation from the City of Long Branch, while a proclamation from Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners was also presented in recognition of the ship’s historic visit. Representatives of the New Jersey Italian Heritage Commission offered Captain Falica a commemorative gift celebrating the enduring friendship between Italy and Italian Americans. Captain Falica, in turn, presented the Amerigo Vespucci Society with the ship’s official nickel crest plaque, a distinguished symbol of appreciation that will become a cherished part of the Society’s history. Following the presentation, senior officers escorted the delegation on an extensive tour of the vessel, sharing its remarkable history and explaining the craftsmanship, traditions, and naval training that have made the Amerigo Vespucci one of Italy’s greatest national treasures.

Commissioned in 1931, the Amerigo Vespucci has trained generations of Italian naval officers while serving as a floating ambassador of Italy throughout the world. Built at the historic Castellammare di Stabia Shipyard near Naples, the magnificent three-masted sailing ship measures more than 330 feet in length and carries over two dozen traditional canvas sails that are still raised and furled by sailors climbing the towering rigging by hand. Although equipped with modern navigation technology, cadets continue learning centuries-old seamanship skills aboard the vessel, preserving traditions that have defined great sailing ships for generations.

Its gleaming black hull with distinctive white stripes, polished brass, handcrafted woodwork and immaculate teak decks have earned admiration in ports across the globe. In 1962, during a Mediterranean encounter with the American aircraft carrier USS Independence, the American captain reportedly radioed the simple greeting, “You are the most beautiful ship in the world”—a title that has remained synonymous with the Amerigo Vespucci ever since.

The ship also has a fascinating connection to another historic Italian vessel. The Cristoforo Colombo, commissioned in 1928, was built as the sister ship to the Amerigo Vespucci. Following World War II, however, Italy was required to surrender the Cristoforo Colombo to the Soviet Union as part of its war reparations under the 1947 peace treaty. Renamed Dunay, the vessel continued serving as a training ship before eventually being decommissioned and scrapped in the early 1970s. Today, the Amerigo Vespucci proudly remains the only surviving ship of the famed pair and continues to represent the finest traditions of the Italian Navy.

For members of the Society, the significance of the visit extended well beyond the ship itself. Founded in Long Branch in 1875, the Amerigo Vespucci Society proudly carries the name of the renowned Florentine explorer whose voyages helped establish that the lands across the Atlantic were part of a previously unknown continent. For 151 years, the Society has honored his legacy while preserving Italian heritage and serving the community.

“To stand aboard the Amerigo Vespucci was incredibly moving,” said AVS President Frank Crupi, Esq. “As someone whose family proudly traces its roots to Calabria, I felt a profound connection to my heritage while walking the decks of Italy’s most celebrated ship. We are deeply grateful to Captain Falica and his crew for welcoming us with such warmth and generosity. Their professionalism, pride, and dedication to preserving Italy’s maritime traditions made this an unforgettable experience for every member of our delegation.”

Throughout the visit, crew members answered questions, demonstrated various features of the vessel, explained the daily life of the cadets, and posed for photographs with the delegation, creating lasting memories of an unforgettable day. Following the tour, the group gathered for lunch at La Masseria, one of Manhattan’s premier Italian restaurants, where conversations continued over authentic Italian cuisine. “There couldn’t have been a more fitting way to conclude such a memorable day than sharing a meal together,” said Mayor John Pallone. “Breaking bread allowed everyone to reflect on what we had experienced aboard the ship. Captain Falica and his crew were exceptionally welcoming, knowledgeable, and gracious hosts. Their hospitality made us feel like honored guests, and it was truly a privilege to represent both the City of Long Branch and the Amerigo Vespucci Society during this historic visit.”

The Amerigo Vespucci‘s visit to New York is part of its worldwide training and diplomatic voyage, which showcases Italy’s maritime excellence, culture, innovation, craftsmanship, and naval traditions while strengthening friendships between Italy and nations around the globe. Wherever the ship docks, it serves not only as a naval training vessel but also as one of Italy’s most recognizable ambassadors.

The visit carried special meaning for the Amerigo Vespucci Society, whose own story spans more than a century and a half. Established in 1875 during a time when newly arrived Italian immigrants often faced discrimination, prejudice, and economic hardship, the Society was founded as a mutual aid organization where Italian men could gather in fellowship, preserve their culture, and assist one another and their families in times of need. Long before government safety nets existed, members relied upon one another for financial support, friendship, and compassion.

Today, the Amerigo Vespucci Society continues that mission as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. The Society provides educational scholarships, supports charitable causes throughout the community, promotes Italian language and culture, and works tirelessly to combat negative stereotypes and anti-Italian bias. Through civic engagement, cultural programming, and philanthropic initiatives, the organization continues to inspire pride in the remarkable history and contributions of Italians and Italian Americans.

For those fortunate enough to walk the decks of the Amerigo Vespucci, the experience represented far more than touring an iconic sailing ship. It served as a poignant reminder that the values carried across the Atlantic by Italy’s immigrants—service, family, tradition, sacrifice, and pride—remain as strong today as they were when the Society’s founders first came together in Long Branch 151 years ago.

On one remarkable day in New York Harbor, the names Amerigo Vespucci on a historic ship and on one of America’s oldest Italian-American organizations came together—not merely by coincidence, but through a shared legacy that continues to inspire generations on both sides of the Atlantic.