Local Obituaries

Jose Falandes, known lovingly to many as Jose, passed into eternal rest on June 27, 2026, in Long Branch, New Jersey, after suffering cardiac arrest, and he leaves behind a legacy of faith, hard work, humility, and encouragement that will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Born on December 17, 1943, in Lins, São Paulo, Brazil, Jose carried with him the strength and spirit of his homeland throughout his life. He was a man who understood the value of perseverance, the dignity of labor, and the power of a life lived with purpose. From his earliest years, he learned to meet each day with determination and to trust God through every season. That steady faith became the foundation of his journey and the source of the hope he shared with others.

Jose worked as an auto worker, where he applied himself with dedication and integrity. He believed that honest work was an act of service, and he approached his responsibilities with care and consistency. Those who worked alongside him could see that he did not merely complete tasks, but gave his best in all things. His example reminded others that excellence is not only found in great achievements, but also in the faithful doing of ordinary duties with a grateful heart.

Beyond his work, Jose answered a higher calling as an Evangelical Minister. His life of ministry reflected his deep Christian faith and his desire to point others toward the love and salvation found in Jesus Christ. He was a man who spoke with conviction, encouraged with gentleness, and lived with a sincerity that gave weight to his words. In his ministry, he sought not attention for himself, but transformation for others. He believed that every person could find strength in God’s grace, and he often lived as though he was reminding those around him that no hardship is greater than the Lord’s power to redeem and restore.

Jose’s faith was not confined to a church service or a sermon. It was visible in the way he treated people, in the patience he showed, and in the hope he carried even through difficult times. He was a source of comfort and motivation to many, offering words that lifted the weary and strengthened the discouraged. His life reflected the truth of Proverbs 3:5-6, which teaches believers to trust in the Lord with all their heart and acknowledge Him in all their ways. Jose did just that, and his path became a testimony to the peace that comes from walking with God.

He was also a man who enjoyed soccer, a passion that brought him joy and connection. Whether watching the game or appreciating the energy and teamwork it represented, he found delight in the spirit of the sport. Soccer, like life, requires discipline, unity, endurance, and vision. Jose understood those values well, and he carried them into the many roles he fulfilled. His appreciation for the game was another reflection of his lively spirit and his ability to find happiness in simple and meaningful things.

Jose is survived by his beloved family members, including Maria Veronica, Jose Roberto, and Samuel. His family was central to his life, and he cherished the bonds he shared with them. He gave of himself with love, wisdom, and encouragement, leaving behind memories that will be treasured for years to come. The lessons he taught, both spoken and unspoken, will remain a guiding light for those who carry his name and his example forward.

As a Christian man, Jose lived with the assurance that death is not the end for those who belong to Christ. His earthly journey has concluded, but his faith points to the promise of eternal life and the hope of reunion in God’s presence. His life stands as a reminder that a person can leave this world with a legacy far greater than possessions or titles. A life anchored in faith, service, and love continues to speak long after the final earthly chapter is written.

One of the most inspiring reminders of a life well lived comes from Helen Keller, who said, “What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” Jose’s presence, his encouragement, and his steadfast faith have become part of the hearts of those who knew him. Though he has passed from this life, the goodness he shared remains, and the impact of his example will continue to bear fruit.

May those who mourn Jose find comfort in the promises of God and strength in the memories of a man who lived with conviction and grace. May his life inspire others to work faithfully, love deeply, believe boldly, and walk humbly with the Lord. In honoring Jose Falandes, we celebrate a life that reflected Christian hope, devoted service, and enduring love.

Visitation was July 9, 2026 at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch followed by the interment at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jose, please visit Damiano floral store.

Koreen Symone Skinner {Reed} age 53 years passed away on July 2, 2026, in Keansburg, NJ at home due to complications of her battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Koreen was born in Long Branch, NJ.

Although Koreen has been fortunate to claim many towns as “home,” she spent most of her childhood growing up between Long Branch and Red Bank, NJ. She most affectionately loved her time residing in Brooklyn, NY.

Koreen worked as an Office Manager for Manhattan Fire & Safety Corp. LLC. In New York, NY for 21 years before her passing, where she formed a bonus family. Koreen was a dedicated worker and truly adored her work family. She commuted to work right up until the day before her passing.

Koreen truly cherished her only child (son) Warren Orlando Sweet Jr. affectionately referred as “My Love.” Whether you had a personal relationship with her, followed snippets of her life on social media, or had a passing conversation with her, you knew without question her son was her “heartbeat.” He was the only child of Koreen Symone Skinner {Reed} and Warren Orlando Sweet Sr., and they considered him their lovely “miracle.”

Koreen was extremely close to her mother, Shirley Salley {Reed}. She was the kind of daughter who never let a day pass without speaking to her mom.

Koreen was a fiery and unapologetic woman, who loved deeply without judgement.

She was a quick witted, funny, “nonfiltered” kind of person and there was never any guessing in how she felt or what her viewpoints on a topic was. A laugh is guaranteed when in her presence.

She opened her heart and home to many in need.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory one son Warren Orlando Sweet II and God son Dana Boynton aka Dunkin; mother and stepfather Shirley (Lamont) Salley, and father-in-love Warren Sweet; eight siblings Mario (DeShonnda) Johnson, Lamont Johnson, Sukki Reed, Maureen Reed, Gregory Blount, sisters and brother in love Summer (Dyshon) Sweet-Jones, Chae (Tracy) Sweet, and Reubon Sweet; aunts/uncles Lillie (Micheal) Williams, Virginia (Micheal) Barbour, Alexander Annigew, and Joyce Blount; as well as a host of cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and special loves.

John Angelli Jr., 68, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 4, 2026 surrounded by his loved ones. Born in Newark, John was raised in Hazlet, where he later made his home with his wife and family for thirty-four years.

John retired after a thirty-five-year career as a shipping and receiving clerk for Pathmark. He was a valued employee who earned the respect and friendship of his coworkers. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing with friends, cooking family dinners, volunteering in his community, tending to his garden, and simply relaxing outdoors in his favorite rocking chair. He also had a love for animals, especially his faithful companion, Honey.

A devoted sports fan, John faithfully cheered on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He was an active member of the Keyport Knights of Columbus and the Holmdel Kiwanis Club.

Nothing brought John greater happiness than spending time with his two grandsons, Paul and Cole. He cherished every opportunity to create lasting memories with them, passing down his love of golf, baseball, bike rides, yard work, and, of course, ice cream. His greatest legacy was the time, guidance, and love he shared with his family.

John was predeceased by his beloved parents, John Sr. and June Angelli. He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Rose Angelli; his daughter and son-in-law, Maria Angelli Stevens and Michael Stevens; his son, John Angelli, and his girlfriend, Elizabeth; his cherished grandsons, Paul and Cole; and his brother, Dino Angelli. His smile and gentle spirit will be deeply missed by his extended family, friends, and all who had the honor of knowing him.

Visitation will be held from July 7, at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733.

Graveside services was held July 8, 2026, at Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum in Holmdel.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in John’s memory to the Holmdel Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 114, Holmdel, NJ 07733.

Kathleen “Kathy” Agresto – a selfless, loving, and faith-filled mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother – passed away peacefully on June 26, 2026, finally reunited with the love of her life, her husband Joseph Agresto, after nearly ten years apart.

Kathy was born and raised with a spirit that never quit. A 1960 graduate of Bay Ridge High School, she carried her warmth, work ethic, and determination into every chapter of her life. She served as Supervisor of the Eatontown School District Cafeterias, where she planned and coordinated meals and created the weekly lunch menus that nourished countless children. She later spent 30 remarkable years at LD Seeley Company/Modern Group Equipment and Sales, beginning as a receptionist and working her way up to Manager of Parts, Equipment, and Sales – a testament to her drive, talent, and unshakable resolve.

Sixty-six years ago, Kathy and Joe eloped, beginning a love story that would define both of their lives. They were each other’s best friends and the loves of each other’s lives – there was nothing they would not do together. Now, after nearly ten years since Joe’s passing, they are together once again.

Kathy poured that same devotion into her family and her community. She coached her daughter Kathleen’s Eatontown Girls Softball team, leading a group of total underdogs -pretty much the Bad News Bears – all the way to a championship title. She never gave up, and she never let her team give up either. That was simply who she was: a dynamo who walked the treadmill every morning, kept herself in shape, and faced life head-on.

She loved traveling the world with her Joe, adored musicals, and always kept music playing throughout the house.

Nearly ten years ago, heartbroken and searching for support after losing Joe, Kathy discovered Stephy’s Place. Through the healing she found in both group support and therapy, she slowly began to rebuild her life. In true Kathy fashion, she turned her pain into purpose and dedicated herself to helping others. She faithfully volunteered at Stephy’s Place, offering comfort, encouragement, and friendship to countless people navigating their own grief journeys. Her story embodied everything Stephy’s Place stands for: hope, healing, connection, and the belief that even after profound loss, life can still hold meaning and purpose – all while never forgetting her beloved Joe. Lovingly known as “The Mayor of Stephy’s Place,” she will be sorely missed.

A woman of deep faith and generosity, Kathy also volunteered weekly with St. Michael’s Church St. Vincent de Paul Society and with Holiday Express, giving freely of her time and her heart to those in need.

Kathy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Agresto. She leaves behind a family that adored her: her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Karen Agresto; her son Joseph Agresto and his partner Stacie Bond; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Michael Veritas; her cherished grandchildren, Andrew and Oliver Lee; and her two bonus grandchildren, Vincent Veritas and his wife Ashley, and Alicia Gallo and her husband Steven. She is also survived by six bonus great-grandchildren – Emma, Navy, Noah, Victor, Amelia, and Alana – as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

Kathy’s life was a living example of love, faith, resilience, and selfless service. She turned grief into giving, hardship into hope, and every relationship into a lifelong bond. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit lives on in everyone she comforted, encouraged, and loved – and in the family she held so dear.

Rest peacefully, Kathy. You have earned your reunion with Joe.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael’s Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stephy’s Place, 210 West Front Street, Ste 209, Red Bank NJ 07701 Web: https://stephysplace.org/donate/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Agresto, please visit Damiano floral store.

Jacques “Jack” Comer, age 80, of Chardon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2026, with his family by his side.

Born on November 27, 1945, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Jack lived a life marked by devotion to family, service to his country and professional excellence.

Jack was the beloved husband of Carolyn Mastrovitch Comer, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. He was a loving father to his daughter, Susan Comer-Falco and her husband, Rudy Falco, and a proud grandfather to Sophia and Michael Falco. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacques Comer, Sr. and Marie Christiansen Comer.

Jack graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania where he attended high school, he went on to attend Southampton College of Long Island University before earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Monmouth University.

During his college years, Jack entered active duty with the United States Air Force in 1966. He trained in the field of Radar Navigation Systems at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina. As part of the 4th Field Maintenance Squadron under Tactical Air Command, he served on the F-4 Phantom II and was deployed to the Korean Demilitarized Zone, where he maintained high-power radar systems critical to the aircraft’s operations. Jack rose to the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, and the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon and honorably released in 1970.

Following his military service, Jack built a distinguished career in medical imaging service. He worked for Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Medical Systems, Picker/Marconi, and Philips Medical Systems, eventually managing the largest service territory by population in the United States.

His reputation in the industry led him to the Cleveland Clinic, where he worked in Clinical Engineering and Diagnostic Radiology before being recruited into Medical Physics. Even after retiring from the Clinic, Jack continued to share his expertise by helping found PHOTONS Medical Physics LLC. For the next ten years, he traveled throughout the small towns of Northern Ohio, testing cone-beam dental imaging equipment and continuing to make a meaningful impact on patient care and safety.

Jack was known for his kindness, generosity, and wonderful sense of humor and an overall ability to make people feel welcome.

Jack had a lifelong passion for amateur radio. First licensed 68 years ago in New Jersey under the call sign WA2EDD, he remained an active operator throughout his life and later held the call sign N8BI. He was a proud member of the Portage County Amateur Radio Service and a supporter of the World Wide Radio Operators Foundation. Through amateur radio, he formed lasting friendships, embraced advancing technology, and enjoyed connecting with people around the world.

Visitation in Ohio for friends and family will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026 at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024. A time of sharing will begin at 6:00 p.m. for friends to share a story or memory.

Visitation in New Jersey for friends and family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2026 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, New Jersey 07733. A Graveside service will follow at the Holmdel Cemetery.

Jack will be remembered for his devotion to his family and friends, his military service, his accomplished professional career, and his lifelong enthusiasm for learning. He lived with integrity, humility, humor, and generosity, leaving behind a legacy of love, service, and quiet strength.

His memory will be cherished always by those who knew and loved him.

Beverly Ann Cattanach, known lovingly to family and friends as Bev or Bevie, passed into eternal rest on June 20, 2026, at Sunrise Senior Living in Wall, New Jersey, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 83 years old. Born on August 21, 1942, at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey, Beverly lived a life marked by faith, devotion, and quiet strength, and she will be remembered with deep love by all who were blessed to know her.

Beverly was the daughter of Joseph Brooks, who predeceased her in 1998, and Josephine Fetta Brooks, who passed away in 2008. She was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul Caldor Cattanach, who died in 2009. Their marriage was a partnership built on love, family, and shared life, and Beverly carried his memory tenderly throughout the years. Together they laid the foundation for a home filled with warmth, laughter, and steadfast care.

A proud graduate of Red Bank Regional High School, Class of 1960, Beverly began her working life with a short period of employment at Fort Monmouth, where she met the love of her life. Soon after, she embraced her calling as a stay-at-home mother, pouring her heart into raising her children and caring for her family. Her life was a beautiful example of selfless devotion, and she found joy in the simple and sacred duties of home. She lived with grace, humility, and compassion, and those who knew her best will remember her as loving, selfless, and gentle. She had a way of making others feel welcomed and cared for, and her presence brought comfort and peace. She found joy in many things that brought her close to the people she loved. Beverly was active in several bowling leagues and enjoyed the fellowship and fun that came with them. She coached her daughter’s softball team, sharing encouragement, patience, and pride with young athletes. She loved rooting for her beloved New York Yankees alongside her Dad while either watching the games on TV or listening to them on her radio that was shaped like Florida orange. She also cherished camping with her family, especially in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and in Virginia along the Chesapeake, where crabbing became part of the family tradition. She delighted in roller coasters, enjoyed being part of the Sunshine Girls, and loved playing cards for the high stakes of nickels, dimes and even a quarter or two every other Tuesday night. These moments of laughter and companionship were among the treasures of her life.

Beverly is survived by her four children, Joseph Cattanach of Neptune, Paul Cattanach of Oakhurst, Patrick Cattanach of Oakhurst, and Theresa Reed. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, two step grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her great pride and joy. Her family was her heart, and her love for them was constant and enduring. The legacy she leaves behind is found not only in the lives of her children and grandchildren, but also in the values she taught by example, including faith, resilience, and unconditional love.

Her life reminds us of the promise found in Scripture and the comfort of God’s eternal care. As Psalm 23 so beautifully declares, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.” Beverly’s earthly journey has ended, but her spirit rests in the mercy of the Lord she served. Those who mourn her passing do so with sorrow, yet also with gratitude for the many years they shared with her. Her memory will remain a blessing, and her influence will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Beverly Ann Cattanach will be dearly missed and forever cherished. Her life was a testament to faith, family, and love, and she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew her. May she rest in the peace of Christ, reunited with those who went before her, and may perpetual light shine upon her.

Visitation was held on Friday, June 26 at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch followed. The family request that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Monmouth County SPCA. 260 Wall Street, Eatontown NJ 07724 Web: https://monmouthcountyspca.org/

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly A. Cattanach, please visit Damiano floral store.

William Henry Smith Jr. affectionately known as “Skip,” 93 was born on April 5, 1933, at Riverview Hospital (when it was a house) in Red Bank, New Jersey an only child to the late Perry Louise Smith and William Henry Smith Sr. and entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2026, at Riverview Medical Center Red Bank, New Jersey.

Skip, who was a lifelong resident, grew up on Linden Place in Red Bank and in his younger years attended the Shrewsbury AME Zion Church Red Bank, which was his family church. He later sometimes attended church with his wife Doris at Calvary Baptist Church.

He attended the Red Bank School System and was a proud graduate of Red Bank High School in 1951. Skip was an exceptional basketball player and loved the sport with all his heart. He would often remind his loved ones “when number 7 shot it from the corner… it was good… nothing but net”. He loved playing alongside his best friend Pete Reeves (best friend for over 85 years.) After Pete’s passing when you would ask Skip how he was doing he would say “kicking but not high and would then say you know Pete would always say that.” He used to speak fondly of all the times they spent over the years, he would often say to his grandson how much he missed his friends, Pete Reeves, Jack Lewis, James “Beasy” Gaskin, Ronnie Seward, Pete Foster and Bill “Cody “Scott as Skip was the last remaining of that friend group.

Skip felt a duty to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Army in 1953 and served at Camp Polk Louisiana Company I 148th Infantry Regiment and 1953-1955 at Fort Riley Kansas, Private E-1 Rifleman.

Skip entered into holy matrimony with Doris Carmen Scott, affectionately known as Dee, on September 10, 1955, and they were married for 71 years until his passing. From this union was born a son Anthony Kevin Smith Sr. whom they adored with all their heart until his unexpected passing on May 21, 2009.

Skip was a dedicated hard-working man who worked two jobs his entire life. Spanning from 1951 to 2025. He took pride in providing for his family. During that time Skip worked two full time jobs for 15 years straight. His first job was at J. Yanko as a driver in Red Bank. He then became a self-employed owner operator along with his friend James (Beasy) Gaskin of a construction light hauling company. He worked for the United States Government Department of Defense Security at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey for 35 years retiring at the rank of Lieutenant, Wackenhut Security (11yrs), Riverview Medical Center Security (10 yrs), Red Bank Regional HS Security / Hall Monitor (10yrs), Borough of Red Bank Crossing Guard (15yrs) until 2021, and Marion Security (20yrs) which he held that position until he retired at the age of 92 in 2025. When asked by his grandson Tony why he worked so many jobs for so many years he would say “I remember what it felt like not being able to get what I wanted, and I never wanted to feel like that again.”

Skip with an avid fan of the Jets, Mets, Tennis (loved watching Venus, Serena and Coco) and especially his beloved Knicks, whom he finally got to see win another championship just nine days before his passing.

He was meticulous about everything, mostly his house, cars, and especially the way he dressed. Skip was very giving and fiercely protective of those he loved.

He loved listening to jazz music and listening to The Quiet Storm with Lenny Greene on WBLS every night reflecting his cool laid-back style. He used to say “What 90-year-old still listens to music like this? I still know what’s happening and what good cuts sound like.”

Skip was predeceased by his parents Louise and William H Smith Sr, his son Anthony “Tony” Kevin Smith Sr, his sisters-in-law Sadie Dudley, Eva Kitty Holmes and Joan Scott, his brothers-in-law Augustus James, George Dudley and Willis Scott, and his best friend Pete Reeves.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife, of 71 years Doris “Dee” “Sister” Smith, his grandson Anthony “Tony” Kevin Smith Jr, his daughter-in-law Kim Smith, his nieces, Eileen Moore, Kathy (Rod) White, Roxanne Holmes, Allyson Scott, Wendy Scott and Kelli Scott his great nephews Shane (Daphne) White and Jerrell Moore, cousins Nancy Hall, George “Boo” Hall Jr., Robin Hall, Renee Green, Antoinette “Missy” Fernandes, Donna Fernandes and Lori Fernandes, Goddaughter Marcia Gaskin, Godson Irv Reeves, nephews Pete Reeves, Chris Reeves, David Reeves, his nieces, Yvonne Reeves, and Debbie Reeves, the Mitter Family and a host of cousins, extended nieces and nephews, family and friends.

The consensus no matter who you spoke with regarding Skip was that they all agreed he was a hard worker, a great man and one of the coolest guys around. He will be Forever remembered and Forever loved.

VISITATION- Saturday 7-11-2026, Calvary Baptist Church, 23 River St., Red Bank, NJ 07701, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM