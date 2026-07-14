LD11 Celebrates Unanimous Passage of SR72, Designating Open Water Lifeguards as First Responders

On July 13, Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywoman Margie Donlon were joined on the Asbury Park boardwalk by Mathew Giachetti, President of LifeForce USA, Asbury Park elected officials, and the chiefs of various beach patrols to celebrate the unanimous passage of Senate Resolution 72, which formally designates open water lifeguards as first responders and emergency services providers.

Asbury Park Mayor John Moor, alongside Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn, and Councilwoman Angela Ahbez Anderson, welcomed everyone to the 5th Avenue boardwalk and expressed their support of this resolution. Mathew Giachetti, Senator Gopal, and Assemblywoman Donlon spoke on the significance of this resolution.

“Over 120 million people visit the Jersey Shore every year, including the nearly 10 million who come to Monmouth County. Because of our lifeguards, these individuals and families are safer,” said Senator Gopal. “Lifeguards deserve more than just our recognition and commendation, and I am pleased to announce that with this designation our more than 3,000 NJ open water lifeguards will now have extended workplace protections.”

“Every summer, hundreds of swimmers and beachgoers are rescued from life threatening situations,” said Assemblywoman Donlon, who is an avid surfer. “And lifeguards are critical tothe safety of our beaches. I am proud to be a part of this great team in recognizing the work that lifeguards do day in and day out.”

“Lifeguards are more than just helpful members of the community,” said Assemblywoman Peterpaul. “They are first responders in every sense, and for too long, they have carried out their duties without the proper recognition of the risks inherent to their work. This resolution marks a meaningful step towards practical benefits and programs.”

Mathew Giachetti applauded the speed at which Senator Gopal moved this legislation and highlighted lifeguards’ ability to respond and react to danger based on experience, instinct, and training.

This resolution lets roughly 3,000 lifeguards who patrol New Jersey’s 123 miles of coastline access state programs and benefits available to other emergency responders — including priority access to emergency responder insurance coverage, eligibility for line-of-duty death benefits for surviving family members, and access to vaccinations during future disease outbreaks. It also serves as a tribute to two New Jersey lifeguards who died in the line of duty in 2021 — Norman Inferrera, a Cape May lifeguard, and Keith Pinto, who worked in South Seaside Park.

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, is Vice Chair of the Assembly Health Committee and serves on the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., is Vice Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee, is a Deputy Majority Leader, and serves on the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee and the Aging and Human Services Committee. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.