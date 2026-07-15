City of Long Branch Unveils New Beach Cleanup Stations, Inviting Everyone to Help Keep the Shoreline Beautiful

LONG BRANCH — The City of Long Branch is making it easier than ever for residents and visitors to help protect and preserve the community’s beautiful beaches with the introduction of a new Beach Cleanup Station at West End Beach and Cottage Place Beach.

Conveniently located at a major beach entrance and boardwalk access point, the station is stocked with cleanup buckets that encourage beachgoers of all ages to lend a hand by collecting litter and debris while enjoying a day by the ocean. The initiative is designed to inspire community pride, environmental stewardship, and shared responsibility for Long Branch beaches.

The idea comes from Long Branch resident Stacy Walker who first saw this in Florida and emailed a photo to Mayor John Pallone.

“I was inspired by a similar beach cleanup station while visiting Palm Beach and thought it could be a simple way to encourage everyone to help keep Long Branch’s beautiful beaches clean and minimize plastic in our oceans. I’m incredibly grateful to Mayor Pallone, DPW and the City of Long Branch for embracing the idea and turning it into reality. I hope this pilot inspires residents and visitors alike to take pride in protecting one of our community’s greatest treasures,” expressed resident Stacy Walker.

The Beach Cleanup Station seamlessly complements the City’s ongoing efforts to maintain clean, safe, and welcoming beaches while offering a simple and engaging way for the public to make a positive impact.

“Our beaches are one of Long Branch’s greatest treasures, and this new cleanup station gives everyone an opportunity to be part of keeping them beautiful,” said Mayor John Pallone. “This is a simple idea that can make a big difference. Whether you’re a resident, a visitor, or a family spending the day at the shore, grabbing a bucket and picking up a few pieces of debris helps protect our coastline and strengthens the sense of pride we all share in our community. Thank you to Stacy Walker for the idea and helping us implement this.”

The project reflects Long Branch’s commitment to fostering community involvement through practical, cost-effective initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. By turning everyday beach visits into opportunities for stewardship, the City hopes to encourage even greater appreciation for the natural beauty of its coastline.

The Beach Cleanup Station also serves as a visible reminder that caring for the environment starts with small actions that, together, create meaningful results. City officials hope the station will inspire countless acts of kindness toward the shoreline throughout the summer season and beyond. If this initial Beach Cleanup Station is successful, the city plans to add more to other beach access points.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to stop by the station, grab a bucket, and join in the effort to help keep the clean, healthy, and welcoming for everyone. This will serve as a pilot program at Cottage Place Beach and West End Beach, and if it proves to be a success, will be expanded to other beach access points.