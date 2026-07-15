LBHA Public Notice

Shown, are embers of the Long Branch DPW led by Director Stan (far left) and UEZ Director Abel Gomez (fourth from left), Stacy Walker, who indroduced the idea, Mayor John Pallone, and Councilman Glen Rassas (second from right).
Senator Vin Gopal (back row center) and Assemblywoman Margie Donlon (behind podium) were joined on the Asbury Park boardwalk by Mathew Giachetti, President of LifeForce USA, Asbury Park elected officials, and the chiefs of various beach patrols to celebrate the passage of Senate Resolution 72, which formally designates open water lifeguards as first responders and emergency services providers.