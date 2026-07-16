RWJBarnabas Health Urges Community to Donate Blood Amid National Shortage

RWJBarnabas Health is asking the public to donate blood and platelets as New Jersey and the nation faces a growing blood shortage driven by a significant decline in donor turnout and overall collections.

The current shortage is among the most serious blood supply challenges since the COVID 19 pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing reduced availability of blood products needed to care for patients and seasonal factors, including summer vacations, school closures and fewer community blood drives, have contributed to the drop in donations at a time when demand for blood products continues to remain high.

“Blood donations are essential to saving the lives of patients every day,” said Ellen Romanowski, Senior Vice President Laboratory Services, RWJBarnabas Health. “For individuals battling cancer, recovering from traumatic injuries, undergoing complex surgeries, or experiencing complications during childbirth, donated blood and platelets can be the difference between life and death. We are urging the public to donate today to give patients the care they need.”

Blood and platelet donations are vital resources used during emergency decisions like major surgeries, cancer treatments, trauma care, and childhood related complications. Across the entire system, RWJBarnabas Health transfused 97,977 blood products in 2025 alone, underscoring both the tremendous demand for these lifesaving resources and the ongoing need for a stable and reliable blood supply. Blood and platelet donations are vital resources used during emergency decisions like major surgeries, cancer treatments, trauma care, and childhood related complications. Across the entire system, RWJBarnabas Health transfusedin 2025 alone, underscoring both the tremendous demand for these lifesaving resources and the ongoing need for a stable and reliable blood supply.

Some of the largest blood centers across New Jersey and the nation have declared blood emergencies. While all blood types are currently needed, an immediate increase in the Type O blood supply is especially critical. New Jersey is a net importer of blood products, meaning the state relies on blood collected from outside its borders to meet hospital needs. Increasing local blood donations is essential to ensure a stable and reliable blood supply for patients throughout the state.

RWJBarnabas Health Blood Services works alongside community blood suppliers to help strengthen and stabilize the state’s blood supply. Its mission is not to replace primary blood providers, but to supplement available inventory and help minimize disruptions in patient care during periods of increased demand or reduced collections, such as the current shortage.

How to Help:

• Donate blood or platelets at an upcoming RWJBarnabas Health blood drive.

• Encourage eligible family, friends, and community members to participate.

• Share the urgent need for donors within your personal and professional networks.

RWJBarnabas Health thanks its employees, patients, community partners and donors for their continued support and commitment to helping ensure patients have access to the blood products they need.

732-235-8100 or 908-685-2926, or contact your local blood center. Below are upcoming blood drives open to the public from now through September 2026: To find a blood donation location near you and schedule an appointment, visit giveblood.rwjbh.org , callor, or contact your local blood center. Below are upcoming blood drives open to the public from now through September 2026: