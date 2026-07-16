RWJBarnabas Health Urges Community to Donate Blood Amid National Shortage

City of Long Branch Unveils New Beach Cleanup Stations, Inviting Everyone to Help Keep the Shoreline BeautifulJuly 15, 2026
RWJBarnabas Health is asking the public to donate blood and platelets as New Jersey and the nation faces a growing blood shortage driven by a significant decline in donor turnout and overall collections.
The current shortage is among the most serious blood supply challenges since the COVID 19 pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing reduced availability of blood products needed to care for patients and seasonal factors, including summer vacations, school closures and fewer community blood drives, have contributed to the drop in donations at a time when demand for blood products continues to remain high.
“Blood donations are essential to saving the lives of patients every day,” said Ellen Romanowski, Senior Vice President Laboratory Services, RWJBarnabas Health. “For individuals battling cancer, recovering from traumatic injuries, undergoing complex surgeries, or experiencing complications during childbirth, donated blood and platelets can be the difference between life and death. We are urging the public to donate today to give patients the care they need.”
Blood and platelet donations are vital resources used during emergency decisions like major surgeries, cancer treatments, trauma care, and childhood related complications. Across the entire system, RWJBarnabas Health transfused 97,977 blood products in 2025 alone, underscoring both the tremendous demand for these lifesaving resources and the ongoing need for a stable and reliable blood supply.
Some of the largest blood centers across New Jersey and the nation have declared blood emergencies. While all blood types are currently needed, an immediate increase in the Type O blood supply is especially critical. New Jersey is a net importer of blood products, meaning the state relies on blood collected from outside its borders to meet hospital needs. Increasing local blood donations is essential to ensure a stable and reliable blood supply for patients throughout the state.
RWJBarnabas Health Blood Services works alongside community blood suppliers to help strengthen and stabilize the state’s blood supply. Its mission is not to replace primary blood providers, but to supplement available inventory and help minimize disruptions in patient care during periods of increased demand or reduced collections, such as the current shortage.
How to Help:
• Donate blood or platelets at an upcoming RWJBarnabas Health blood drive.
• Encourage eligible family, friends, and community members to participate.
• Share the urgent need for donors within your personal and professional networks.
RWJBarnabas Health thanks its employees, patients, community partners and donors for their continued support and commitment to helping ensure patients have access to the blood products they need.
To find a blood donation location near you and schedule an appointment, visit giveblood.rwjbh.org, call 732-235-8100 or 908-685-2926, or contact your local blood center. Below are upcoming blood drives open to the public from now through September 2026:
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Tuesday, July 21 at Community Medical Center in Auditorium A and B
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Address: 99 Hwy 37 West, Toms River, NJ 08755
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Hours: 10:30am-4:30pm
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Wednesday, July 23 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton in the Cafe Vending Area
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Address: 1 Hamilton Health Place, Hamilton, NJ 08690
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Hours: 11:00am-5:00pm
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Wednesday, July 29 at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in the Conference Rooms
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Address: 600 River Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08690
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Hours: 1:00pm-7:00pm
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Saturday, August 1 at Secaucus Police and Community at the Secaucus Recreation Center in the Gym
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Address: 1200 Koelle Road, Secaucus, NJ 07039
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Hours: 8:00am-2:00pm
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Wednesday, August 5 at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in the Islami Conference Center
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Address: 94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039
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Hours: 8:00am-2:00pm
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Wednesday, August 12 at Universal Technical Institute-Bloomfield in the Multi Purpose Room
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Address: 1515 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
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Hours: 12:00pm-6:00pm
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Tuesday, August 18 at Monmouth Medical Center in the Unterberg Learning Center
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Address: 300 2nd Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740
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Hours: 11:20am-5:30pm
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Thursday, August 20 at Jersey City Medical Center in Conference Room 5
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Address: 395 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
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Hours: 11:30am-5:30pm
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Wednesday, August 26 at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in the Conference Rooms
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Address: 600 River Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08690
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Hours: 1:00pm-7:00pm
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Tuesday, September 1 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in the Arline and Henry Schwartzman Courtyard
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Address: 1 Robert Wood Johnson Place, New Brunswick NJ 08901
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Hours: 1:00pm-7:00pm
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Thursday, September 3 at Pine Belt Subaru in the Showroom
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Address: 1021 NJ-88, Lakewood, NJ 08701
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Hours: 11:00am-5:00pm
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Thursday, September 10-Friday, September 11 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Steeplechase Cancer Center in the Auditorium
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Address: 30 Rehill Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876
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Hours: 8:00am-4:00pm
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Wednesday, September 16-Thursday, September 17 at The Yard @ College Avenue
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Address: 40 College Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
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Hours: 11:00am-5:00pm
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Tuesday, September 29-Wednesday, September 30 at Seton Hall University in the University Center
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Address: 400 South Orange, South Orange, NJ 07079
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Hours: 11:00am-5:00pmAbout RWJBarnabas HealthRWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includes 14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians providing care at more than 700 patient care locations.RWJBarnabas Health partners with its communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate manner and is the state’s largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.RWJBarnabas Health’s commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey’s largest private employers, with more than 45,000 employees, contributing more than $7 billion to the state economy every year. For more information, visit www.RWJBH.org
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