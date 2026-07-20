Local Obituaries

Anita Woolley Green Waters died peacefully in her home in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey on July 15, 2026 in her 94th year of life. Hers was a life well lived with tremendous generosity, humor, courage, strength and resilience. She is well remembered by so many people who were fortunate to have known her.

Anita was born in Long Branch, New Jersey to Amelia Emma Woolley and Howard Francis Green, raised in a home with both sets of grandparents and her aunt under one roof – a “Walton’s by the sea”. She had a beautiful singing voice, a brilliant smile(after 5 years of braces), loved riding horses and swimming, hated sand and managed to be rebellious and obliging in a way that endeared her to family and friends. She was a graduate of Star of the Sea Academy, Long Branch High School and Wheelock College with several Masters degrees in Teaching and Special Education working over decades to continue learning at Columbia University and Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Just one week after graduating from college, Anita and Leighton Kinsley Waters married at the Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch and began their life together. They prioritized family above all else, traveling with their parents, finding sports and activities that encouraged and allowed for full family participation (sailing and skiing), creating communities with friends and their families that endure to this day. Anita was granted a life membership at Shrewsbury Sailing & Yacht Club for her and Leighton’s many contributions to the club and community.

Anita’s first teaching job was in the Red Bank Middle Schoolwhere she demonstrated her devotion to students with a specialpassion for children with learning disabilities. She stepped out of the classroom for a few years while she and Leighton built their family of four children – Edna Mae, Anita, Leighton Jr. and Tom, but then somehow found time to do even more. Anita was proud to have been voted Leaguer of the Year by the Monmouth County chapter of the Junior League. She was one of the most popular CCD teachers in the area, offering cupcakes and soda with a smattering of bible study. She managed to drive anyone who needed a ride to anything, anywhere – with no fear of trailing boats, the turnpike or midtown grid lock.

Anita and Leighton hosted elegant dinner parties, played bridge (competitively), organized neighborhood Easter egg hunts, planned excellent family adventures, raced together competitively (as Mom would repeat often to her husband and children on the water, “there is no place but first place”) and learned as an adult to ski on grass mats at Camp Arrowhead. She packed extraordinary lunches for school, for regattas, for the mountain, and always had extra of everything for anyone in need. She stocked a cupboard for the entire neighborhood. She believed always in calling and talking with a person to get the best table, engaging store clerks immediately upon entry and routinely cajoled people from ‘no’ to ‘yes’ with a winning attitude. Her aggressive hospitality sometimes embarrassed her children but looking back, her thoughtful and inclusive nature was very special.

After losing her husband Leighton to cancer at 45, she wouldlive another 49 years that were filled with the joys of birthdays, holidays, weddings, graduations, family vacations, and grandchildren. Anita would never miss a grandchild’s field hockey, lacrosse, soccer or football game, dance or piano recitalor babysitting opportunity. On ski holidays, she entertained the younger grandchildren in the base box, chatted with everyone else in the place, and managed always to save seating for her crew for lunch. At all events involving family she demanded to be seated in the front row. There was no way to say no to her generous seafood platters and floral centerpieces for holiday gatherings. Setting and dressing the family table brought her tremendous joy.

Anita would also experience additional heartbreak, burying two of her children, Edna Mae and Tom. Anita’s superpower has always been in her ability to move through loss and challenging circumstances with a steady eye on the horizon, stoic optimism, and determination. Grit and goodness, a strong temperament, and a fierce devotion to her family, she saw no way but forward. As she moves forward again, she leaves behind her son, Leighton, daughter, Anita, grandchildren Leighton III and Elizabeth, Amelia, Sophie and Penelope, step grandchildren Olivia and Luke, Leighton’s wife Alison and Anita’s husband, Steve, and many others who love her dearly. She is an indelible part of all our spirits.

Funeral services will be private.

Robin Rose Cornell Polara, 64 of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away on July 6, 2026 at her home. She was born February 12, 1962 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Robin grew up in Long Branch and graduated as a member of the Long Branch High School Class of 1980.. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in business from Monmouth College, now Monmouth University in West Long Branch. Over the years, her career took several twists and turns from managing commercial real estate to teaching and finally in a customer service role where she found her calling, helping people. Robin spent most of her life in Long Branch before settling in Cape Coral, Florida in 2014 with her partner, Dave Shinn. It was there she began the chapter of her career she would come to love most. For 12 years she was one of the welcoming faces of Viscaya Prado Veterinary Hospital. Robin always loved animals, especially dogs, and was a loving “dog mom” to Ben and Jerry, her fluffy white pups. In Florida, she became an active member of First Christian Church of Cape Coral, volunteering for many events, attending life groups and welcoming newcomers to the women’s ministry groups. At church, work and wherever she was, Robin infectious smile, bubbly personality and ability to strike up a conversation left a lasting impression on people. As a breast cancer survivor, she lived life to the fullest and enjoyed making connections and sharing a laugh with someone she just met or a lifelong friend. Robin was predeceased in death by her parents, Robert (1969) and Roberta (2023) Cornell. She is survived by her sister, Carole Minty and her husband Mark; her brother Robert Cornell and his wife Cathy; her “other” brother, Kyle Rymer and his wife Suan; her longtime partner Dave Shinn and her aunt and godmother, Janet Calbi. She was a devoted aunt to Kelley Minty, Mark Minty, Jr., Robert Cornell, Andrew Cornell, Douglas Cornell, Tori Rymer and Karli Rymer. She was so proud to be a great aunt to Robert, Caden Lilah, Tommy, Robbie, Dylan, Andie and Beau. Robin kindness, laughter, and interest in others left an imprint on countless lives. She will be deeply missed and remembered by all of those who know her. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 from 4:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 6:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robin, please visit Damiano floral store. Donald Edward Corcione, born May 27, 1961, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. Don was a devoted husband, a loving father, a proud grandfather, a cherished son, brother, uncle, and a friend to many. He lived a life centered on family, community, kindness, and helping others, leaving a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him. Born in Long Branch, New Jersey, and raised on Lafetra Avenue in Eatontown, Don remained proud to call Eatontown home throughout his life. He often spoke fondly of his childhood and the lifelong friendships he made there. He had a gift for connecting with people and seemed to make a new friend everywhere he went. His warmth, sense of humor, and willingness to lend a hand made him someone others naturally gravitated toward. Above all else, Don cherished his family. Together, he and his beloved wife, Janet, built a life filled with love, laughter, and family, raising two children, David and Lindsay, and later delighting in becoming “Poppy” to his cherished grandchildren, Henry, Archer, and Fiona. Whether playing baseball in the backyard, sharing stories and laughter, or simply spending time together, those moments brought him his greatest joy. Don was the definition of a devoted husband and father. He never missed a game, recital, school play, or milestone, always cheering from the sidelines and celebrating every accomplishment of his children. Later in life, he lovingly cared for his mother, faithfully spending evenings with her watching Jeopardy!, creating memories that reflected his deep devotion to family. One of Don’s greatest passions was baseball and softball. For many years, he dedicated countless hours to coaching children and teenagers, including his son, David, and his daughter, Lindsay, at every level. He coached Little League, travel and tournament baseball, American Legion Baseball, and girls youth softball, helping countless young people grow both on and off the field. To Don, sports were about much more than winning. He taught teamwork, discipline, confidence, and sportsmanship, but above all else, he believed the game should be fun. The kids on his teams played hard, learned valuable life lessons, and always had a great time. That joy and enthusiasm were part of what made him such a beloved coach. Among Don’s proudest accomplishments was coaching the 1999 Eatontown 14-year-old All-Star baseball team to a District Championship, a memory he treasured for the rest of his life. His commitment to the kids on his teams extended far beyond the field. It was not unusual for more than half the team to pile into his pickup truck on the way to practices, games, and tournaments. To many of those young people, he was more than a coach. He was a mentor, a role model, and someone they knew they could count on. Don also served his community as Chairman of the Recreation Committee, always looking for ways to create opportunities for local children and families. Among the events he was especially proud to support was the annual Youth Fishing Derby at Wampum Park, a place where he had enjoyed fishing as a young boy. It was one more way he found joy in sharing his love of the outdoors and creating lasting memories for the next generation. Bowling was another lifelong passion. Don dedicated more than 30 years to managing bowling centers throughout the Jersey Shore area, spending the majority of his career at Lanes at Sea Girt. There, he earned the respect of employees, coworkers, customers, and the many bowlers who came through the doors. He was known as a fair, compassionate, and supportive manager who genuinely cared about the people around him. At Lanes at Sea Girt, Don also created and organized the recurring Pack the Bowl event, bringing together local musicians and the bowling community for unforgettable nights of live music, friendship, and fun. The bands loved working with Don because of his easygoing nature, fairness, and genuine appreciation for everyone involved. As much as Don enjoyed creating memorable experiences for others, he also found success on the lanes himself. An accomplished bowler, he rolled three perfect 300 games during his lifetime, an achievement he was proud of but rarely bragged about. Beyond the ballfield and bowling alley, Don had a deep love and compassion for animals. Throughout his life, he cared for many beloved pets, including dogs, cats, frogs, gerbils, guinea pigs, and even orphaned baby squirrels. He loved sharing stories about the animals he had cared for over the years and believed every animal deserved to be treated with kindness, dignity, and compassion. Don loved live music, especially the Allman Brothers Band and the Grateful Dead. He enjoyed backyard barbecues, especially hot dogs, trips to Sandy Hook, and cheering on the New York Mets. He had a soft spot for the underdog and found happiness in life’s simple pleasures, especially when they were shared with family and friends. If something was broken, Don either knew how to fix it or, as his family loved to say, he always “knew a guy.” He was often the first phone call when someone needed help, advice, or simply someone to listen. He never cared much for material possessions. What mattered most to him were people, helping others, taking care of his family, and doing whatever he could to make someone else’s day a little easier. Don was also a devoted son who carried a deep love and respect for his parents throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Fiore M. Corcione and Jean M. Corcione, and his uncle, Donald J. Clark. He especially admired his father, a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Don developed a deep appreciation for history and proudly shared stories of his father’s courage, helping to preserve those memories for future generations. Don lived by simple but meaningful principles: do the right thing, take the high road, and don’t sweat the small stuff. Those values shaped the way he lived and the legacy he leaves behind. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Janet L. Corcione; his son, David Fiore Corcione, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Brady-Corcione; his daughter, Lindsay Marie DeAngelis, and son-in-law, Cole Joseph DeAngelis; his cherished grandchildren, Henry Cole DeAngelis, Archer Fiore DeAngelis, and Fiona Nicollette Corcione; his siblings, Kathleen Tomain (Joseph), Eileen Renzo, Maureen Karsh, Colleen Shimazu (Jimmy), and David J. Corcione (Diana); his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sherrie and Tom Hook; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, lifelong friends, and all whose lives he touched. In keeping with Don’s wishes, he will be privately cremated. In lieu of flowers or donations, his family asks that you honor Don’s memory by doing something kind for someone today. Make their day a little easier. It is exactly what Don would have done. “Fare you well.” Frederick G. Ardito, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on July 17 at the age of 94. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. Fred was the beloved son of the late Mae and Fred Ardito. He graduated from Lincoln High School, where he was known for both his academic dedication and his love of football. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree from Albright College in Pennsylvania in 1956 and a master’s degree from Seton Hall University . Fred married his high school sweetheart , Marian (Baker), and together they built a loving home in Aberdeen, NJ while he began his career with Western Electric in Kearny, NJ. He later continued his more than 40-year career with AT&T, where he was respected for his steady nature and strong work ethic. Fred had a deep appreciation for life’s quieter joys. He loved opera, classical music, and the theater, and found happiness in running, bike riding, watching sports and traveling the world with Marian and their lifelong friends from high school. But above all else, Fred treasured his family. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and someone who found his greatest joy simply in being together with the people he loved. He was predeceased by his parents and by Marian, his beloved wife. Fred leaves behind his loving children, Julie and her husband Manfred Zerbe of Shrewsbury, Suzanne Kiley of Freehold, David Ardito of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Jacqueline Ardito of Brick. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Jenna, Kristen, David Jr., Amanda, and Nicole, and his great-grandchildren David III, Baker, and Evelyn. Visitation Wednesday, July 22, 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Keyport. In lieu of flowers, Fred’s family kindly asks that donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave a message of condolence or share a favorite memory of Fred, please visit Holmdel Funeral Home. Ronald Edward Earley Jr – After a courageous fight with cancer, Ronald Edward Earley Jr. was called home on April 23, 2026. He joined his parents, his sister and his uncle and the two greatest loves of his life. He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews, friends from New Jersey to South Carolina and all over the world. He made an impact on this world and he will be missed tremendously by those who truly loved him. If you would like to pay your respects you are welcome to join his family and friends on Wednesday, July 22 from 5 pm until the time of the Firemen’s Services at 7:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Burial will be held privately at Farmingdale Evergreen Cemetery in Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan NJ 08736 Web: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Earley, Jr., please visit Damiano floral store. Eugene “Gene” Edward Drew, 76, was born on September 25, 1949, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Eugene and Leonora Drew. He was raised in Brooklyn, New York, where he formed lifelong friendships before making Manchester Township, New Jersey, his home for many years. Gene enjoyed a successful career as an accountant with Merrill Lynch and Bank of America. He was known for his strong work ethic, honesty, loyalty, patience, dependability, and a heart of gold. He was a devoted husband, an incredible father and grandfather, and a man whose love, guidance, and unwavering presence were a source of strength to everyone who knew him. His greatest accomplishment and deepest joy was the family he built with his beloved wife, Patricia, whom he loved with all his heart and soul. Together they shared a lifetime of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion. He is lovingly survived by his devoted wife, Patricia; his children, Jessica, John, and Jeanette; his cherished grandsons, John, who proudly serves in the United States Marine Corps, and Christopher, who were the pride and joy of his life; his beloved dog, JJ; his loving children-in-law, Vanessa Drew, Louis Rutigliano, and Peter Ebner; and many other cherished family members and dear friends whose lives were forever enriched by knowing him. Gene found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. He loved traveling, spending time at the Beach Club, listening to rock ‘n’ roll music, reading adventure novels, playing Yahtzee and pinochle, sharing laughs with friends, and enjoying the occasional cranberry cocktail. He had a gift for making people feel welcome, and wherever he went, he brought warmth, laughter, and a genuine smile. Gene passed away peacefully at home on July 16, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. He faced life’s challenges with remarkable courage, quiet strength, and unwavering dignity, leaving those who loved him with an enduring example of resilience and grace. Those who had the privilege of knowing Gene will remember not only the life he lived, but the way he lived it—with honesty, kindness, humility, and unconditional love. His legacy will live on through his family, his friendships, and the countless lives he touched. If you knew Gene, you were one of the lucky ones. A visitation will be held at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S Holmdel Rd, Holmdel NJ 07733 On Monday, July 20, 2026 from 4PM-8PM. A mass will be held on Tuesday, July 212026 at 10:30AM at Church of St. Catharine 108 Middletown Rd, Holmdel NJ 07733. Marcos Antonio Reyes Opazo, cariñosamente conocido como “Pan de Dios”, de 75 años y residente en Belmar, Nueva Jersey, falleció el 11 de julio de 2026 tras una vida superando cada desafío que se le presentaba, y probablemente contando un chiste mientras lo hacía. Nacido el 25 de abril de 1951, Marcos era un aventurero nato amante de la diversión; un hombre para quien no había tejado que no pudiera reparar ni habitación que no pudiera dejar impecable con estilo. Forjó su vida en el sector de la construcción y la techumbre antes de fundar Mara Cleaning Services, demostrando que, ya fuera en lo alto de un tejado o asegurándose de que todo brillara abajo, siempre dejaba las cosas mejor de como las encontraba. Era el corazón de la familia: el esposo y padre más extrovertido y alegre que cualquiera pudiera desear. Siempre se podía contar con Marcos para una aventura, unas risas o ambas cosas. Le encantaba ir a Monmouth Park, animar a los Mets junto a su hijo Marko y compartir cada momento con sus adorados perros, especialmente con Scrappy “Pumpkin”, quien sigue al pie del cañón. (Apolo, su otro fiel compañero, se había adelantado dos años antes; sin duda, reservándole el mejor asiento en el hipódromo). La ​​vida a su lado nunca fue aburrida: él convertía los días ordinarios en historias dignas de ser contadas. A Marcos le sobreviven su amorosa esposa, Lidice Acevedo; su hijo, Marko Reyes; sus hermanas Maria Reyes, Nelly Reyes, Marianna Reyes, Eloisa Reyes y Viviana Hinojosa; su cuñado, Walter Campo; y su fiel compañero de cuatro patas, Scrappy “Pumpkin”. Deja un legado de resiliencia, risas y amor. Al más puro estilo de Marcos “Pan de Dios”, afrontó todo de frente, con una sonrisa y un brillo especial en la mirada. Extrañaremos su energía, sus historias y esa forma tan suya de hacer que cualquier reunión se sintiera como la mejor fiesta de la ciudad. Marcos Antonio Reyes Opazo, known affectionately as “Pan de Dios,” 75, of Belmar, NJ, passed away on July 11, 2026, after a lifetime of conquering every challenge life threw his way — and probably cracking a joke while doing it.

Born on April 25, 1951, Marcos was the original fun-loving adventurer, a man who never met a roof he couldn’t tackle or a room he couldn’t clean with style. He built a life in construction and roofing before founding Mara Cleaning Services, proving that whether he was high up on a roof or making sure everything sparkled below, he always left things better than he found them.

He was the heart of the family — the most outgoing, fun-loving husband and father anyone could ask for. You could always count on Marcos for an adventure, a laugh, or both. He loved heading to Monmouth Park, cheering on the Mets with his son Marko, and sharing every moment with his beloved dogs — especially Scrappy “Pumpkin,” who’s still holding down the fort. (Apollo, his other loyal companion, had already gone on ahead two years earlier, no doubt saving him the best seat at the racetrack.)

Life with him was never boring — he turned ordinary days into stories worth telling.

Marcos is survived by his loving wife, Lidice Acevedo; his son, Marko Reyes; his sisters Maria Reyes, Nelly Reyes, Marianna Reyes, Eloisa Reyes, and Viviana Hinojosa; and his brother-in-law, Walter Campo — along with his faithful four-legged sidekick Scrappy “Pumpkin.”

He leaves behind a legacy of resilience, laughter, and love. In true Marcos “Pan de Dios” fashion, he faced everything head-on with a smile and a sparkle in his eye. We’ll miss his energy, his stories, and the way he made every gathering feel like the best party in town. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marcos (Pan de Dios) Antonio Reyes Opazo, please visit our floral store. Austin Heradio Cruz Visitation was Friday, July 17, 4:00 pm until the time of the service at 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. To watch a tribute for Austin visit Woolley-Boglioli Funeral home

Marilyn L. Bruce, 92 of Holmdel died at her home in the evening of July 13th.

She was born in Red Bank and lived in Holmdel for many years. Marilyn loved feeding all animals, she enjoyed countless days in her yard, caring for flowers and shrubs. An active member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Hazlet, where she held the honor of being the oldest living member. Marilyn served on the Board of Bethany Towers for many years.

Marilyn was a former member of Deal Golf and Country Club, where she enjoyed golfing and socializing with her many friends. Along with her cousin Peggy, they travelled extensively throughout the world, some of her favorites were visiting the Colorado River and sleeping at the base of the Grand Canyon, whale watching in the Baja and visiting Europe.

As a young woman, Marilyn attended modeling school. She enjoyed all genres of music; her favorite was the organ playing in church. Marilyn enjoyed being a traditional mother, who loved a cocktail in the evening and eating dinner out with friends and family.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Joseph Bruce in 1996.

Surviving are her three children, Margaret Boccabella, Edgewater, MD, Cheryl and Peter Nardone, Charlottesville, Va. And Karl and Dawn Slay, Jackson Twp.; four grandchildren, Trevor Nardone, Austin and his wife Madison Nardone, Jaclyn Slay and Colby Slay; two great grandchildren, Lennon and Weston Nardone.

Visitation, Thursday, July 16th, 4 to 7 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Funeral services were Friday, July 17th.

Alice May Hoaglund, 94, of Holmdel, died on Saturday, July 11.

Alice was born in Jersey City to the late Emma and George Vogel. She was raised in Dumont, graduating from Dumont High School. After high school, Alice worked as a secretary for MGM in NYC. She met her husband, and they married and moved from Fort Lee, to Neptune, then Wyckoff, where they raised their daughter together. They moved to Holmdel together where they resided since.

Alice enjoyed dancing, dining, swimming, and traveling to name a few hobbies. She was a member of the Driftwood Beach Club for many years where she and her family made many wonderful memories together. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 50 years Clarence Asa Hoaglund, and her sister, Ruth Oesterle.

Alice is survived by her daughter Kay Lynn and her husband Craig Jantz of Holmdel, and her granddaughter, Tara Thiessen.

All services will be held privately in honor of Alice’s wishes.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Alice’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to the Boys Town (www.BoysTown.org)

For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Alice, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com

It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Patricia Gaines (Taylor).

Patty was born in Chicago on April 14, 1945, to Helen and Joseph Emmett Taylor. She was the youngest of the Taylor children by about 20 years. She was doted on by her older siblings, Donna, Beth and Joe, and loved to tell stories of tagging along on dates with her big sister Beth and her future husband. Patty and her parents moved to Coffeyville, Kansas where she grew up and graduated from Coffeyville High School.

Always looking for grander adventure, Patty left her job at Philips Petroleum to work as a flight attendant for United Airlines. She moved to New York City, made lifelong friends with other flight attendants and it was during this time her love for travel bloomed. She traveled the world and gathered stories of mischief and adventure from every corner of the globe.

It was while traveling on the elevator in her New York City apartment building that she met the love of her life, Spencer Gaines. With no reason to see him again, she made up an excuse and asked if she could borrow a hammer. From there, their love story took off, and Patty and Spencer got married on August 14, 1970. Spencer also loved to travel and even had his pilot’s license and a little plane. Together, they traveled the country continuing to explore and find new places that they loved – including, their beloved Carmel, California. Patty helped raise her stepchildren, Wendy and Jonathan, and fell in love with Spencer’s extended family. Never one to be told “no”, Patty defiantly bought their first dog, Bitzie, after Spencer told her not to do so.

In 1972, Patty and Spencer welcomed their first daughter, Jennifer (Maynard). Jennifer was followed by their second daughter, Lori (Freund), in 1976. Wanting to give her girls every opportunity and every adventure, Patty indulged her daughters every chance she got. One day she spontaneously decided to take the girls to Paris, packed their bags, and called Spencer at work to let him know they would be home in a few days. She was constantly on the move with her daughters and encouraged them to push beyond their dreams and achieve even bigger than they imagined for themselves. She loved her daughters immensely and made sure that they were supported and cared for always.

When she and Spencer fell in love with Deer Valley, Utah on a ski trip, they decided to be the first people to build a house on the mountain. That house became the center of their lives, hosting countless friends and family at their home over the years. During the 2004 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, they went to the Opening Ceremony, the Closing Ceremony, and at least one event every day in between. It was on family trips when all their children and grandchildren gathered in Utah that Patty felt the most at home. Together with her family, she enjoyed skiing (or at least she tolerated it so she could spend time with everyone), doing puzzles, and playing games. It was in Utah where her ruthless card playing tactics earned her the name “evil woman.”

But Patty was anything but evil. She was the most generous and philanthropic person around. She loved to help her extended family in any way she could. She had many organizations that she supported with her time and generosity, including CPC Healthcare who recognized her dedication by honoring her. More recently, she shared her philanthropy with Rockit Academy, supporting many students with scholarships, and Blood Cancer United, helping to fund research into treatment efforts for blood cancers.

Perhaps her favorite role was that of “Nana” to Averi Gaines, Devin Gaines, Joshua Ryan, Brody Maynard, Alex Maynard, Emersyn Freund, Dashiell Freund, Hunter Freund, and Hartley Freund. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and together they escalated further her love of adventure. Nana loved to plan trips for her grandkids. Their favorite was celebrating Nana’s 80th birthday in Sea Island, Georgia in 2025. While there, Nana, as always, packed their days with activities including kayaking, shooting, bowling, and more. Nana loved solo time with her grandkids as well, taking Emmy to a Lady Gaga show in Chicago and Alex to Minnesota to see the Twins play just last year. She doted on her grandkids and loved to spoil them – never saying no to anything they wanted and always looking to plan the next activity they would do together. A couple of times a year a text would come in asking for the kids’ shoes and clothing sizes and a few days later giant boxes of clothes would arrive for each grandkid. She loved watching her grandkids in their activities whether it was singing along as Emmy performed on stage, watching Hartley dance, and cheering on the boys at soccer and football games. She never missed a birthday, a birthday party, a dance recital, a concert, or other special occasion involving her grandkids.

Nana became Nana to so many more people as well. Her Rockit family (parents and kids alike) affectionately called her Nana as did many of her grandchildren’s friends. Everyone loved Nana.

As a friend, Patty was incomparable. Her best friends were her beloved nieces who, because her siblings were 20 years older than her, were around her age. She strove to spend time with them even though they lived all over the country and kept in touch with them often, including her daily Wordle games with her beloved niece, Lynn. With Roxann, she loved to travel and meet up in Utah. Aunt Patty was loved and adored by her family. Patty also gathered friends everywhere she went. She struck up a conversation with everyone she met and turned casual encounters into lifelong friendships. She loved finding connections with the people she met and over time she wove quite the web of lasting friendships. Her daughters always expressed in awe the marvel of Patty’s collection of friends who she always kept in touch with even when she moved to Florida. In Florida her network grew larger where there too she gathered many friends who loved and adored her. One, upon hearing of Patty’s passing, said that Patty taught her so much through their conversations and adventures together – including a Thelma and Louise style road trip where they got lost, ran out of gas, left a purse in a restaurant and drove several hours aways before realizing, and laughing, laughing, laughing.

Patty was so full of life and never let anything slow her down. She was vibrant, spunky, ambitious, and busy with projects right up until the end. She was kind. She was generous. She was caring. She was hard working. She was fun. She was a gift to her children and grandchildren. She was wise. And she was oh so proud of the family and life she built. She often looked around and said, “can you believe all that this little girl from Coffeyville, Kansas has achieved?”

I lieu of Flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Patricia’s honor to the Blood Cancer United and Rockit Academy at https://givenow.bloodcancerunited.org/ and https://www.rockitacademy.org/donate/