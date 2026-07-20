Long Branch Police Officer Injured While Stopping Violent Domestic Attack; Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder

LONG BRANCH — On July 18, 2026, at approximately 4:40 a.m., Patrolman Franzblau and Patrolman Benitez of the Long Branch Police Department responded to 276 Cleveland Avenue, Apartment 5, on a report of a domestic violence complaint.

While the officers were speaking with the involved parties, a female victim was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Faustino Leiva, who began stabbing her multiple times with a large knife. Upon hearing the victim’s screams, Patrolman Benitez immediately ran toward Leiva and tackled him off the victim. This decisive action saved the victim’s life. Leiva had previously told the victim that he intended to kill her.

As Patrolman Benitez attempted to place Leiva under arrest, a struggle ensued in which Leiva stabbed Patrolman Benitez in the head, causing a large laceration. With the assistance of a Good Samaritan, Patrolman Franzblau and Patrolman Guzman placed Leiva under arrest.

Patrolman Benitez, who lost a substantial amount of blood, was immediately transported to Monmouth Medical Center by Patrolman Otten.

Faustino Leiva has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlawful weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The actions of Patrolman Benitez reflect the highest standards of the Long Branch Police Department. He placed himself directly in harm’s way, without hesitation, to protect a resident of this city from a lethal attack.

The City of Long Branch commends Patrolman Benitez, Patrolman Franzblau and Patrolman Guzman.

“We are proud of our police officers and the personal sacrifices they make every day serving the people of Long Branch,” said Mayor John Pallone. ” Officer Benitez put his life on the line to protect one of our residents from what could have been a deadly assault. We are forever grateful for Officer Benitez’s courage and bravery”.