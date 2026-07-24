LD11 Secures $75,000 for Preferred Behavioral Health Group

MONMOUTH, NJ – Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, M.D., and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. (D-Monmouth) are pleased to announce that the FY2027 state budget includes $75,000 designated for Prevention First Operating Costs at Preferred Behavioral Health Group in Eatontown.

Prevention First, a youth substance abuse prevention initiative operated by Preferred Behavioral Health Group, empowers families and children to tackle important issues through engaging and interactive sessions that use age-appropriate language. Preferred Behavioral Health Group provides comprehensive trauma-informed therapy and counseling services across Ocean and Monmouth County.

“This investment in Prevention First is an investment in the health and future of our communities,” said Dr. Tara Chalakani, CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group. “By equipping children, families, and caregivers with the knowledge and skills to prevent substance abuse before it begins, we are building stronger, healthier futures. We are deeply grateful to Governor Sherrill, Senator Gopal, Assemblywoman Donlon, and Assemblywoman Peterpaul for recognizing the importance of prevention and championing the resources that allow us to expand this critical work throughout Monmouth County.

”Chalakani continued, “These resources will also strengthen Prevention First’s collaboration with Preferred Behavioral Health Group’s COMPASS teams in Monmouth and Ocean counties, while supporting community initiatives such as our annual Purple Flag Campaign during Overdose Awareness Month each August, raising awareness, reducing stigma, and mobilizing prevention efforts across every town in Monmouth County.”

For the past several months Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul have been working in a bi-partisan effort with legislative leadership in Trenton to secure direct funds for the residents of the 11th Legislative District. Their efforts have returned millions of dollars to Monmouth County municipalities, schools, and nonprofit organizations in the FY2027 state budget.

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, is Vice Chair of the Assembly Health Committee and serves on the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., is Vice Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and serves on the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee and the Aging and Human Services Committee. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.