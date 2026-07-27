Monmouth and Ocean counties approve no cost shared services agreement for CDL driver training

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and the Ocean County Board of County Commissioners have approved a shared services agreement for Commercial Driver’s License training and the use of a training simulator.

Ocean County passed the resolution on July 8 and Monmouth County passed the resolution on July 16.

“Monmouth County and Ocean County each have specialized resources, personnel and operational capabilities that support Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “By working together through this shared services agreement, we are able to exchange those resources in a way that improves operational efficiency without any financial cost to either county. Under the agreement, Ocean County will provide CDL training to Monmouth County employees, while Monmouth County will provide Ocean County employees with access to its virtual CDL training simulators. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to finding innovative, cost-effective ways to deliver essential services and reinforces our goal of operating the most economically efficient county in New Jersey.”

Monmouth County’s training facilities offer access to advanced heavy equipment simulators, giving trainees the opportunity to practice operating graders, loaders, backhoes, and excavators through realistic, immersive scenarios. This hands-on training experience helps operators build confidence and develop essential skills in a controlled environment before transitioning to real-world equipment operation.

“The shared service agreement will help to improve workflow efficiency by expanding access to tools and expertise, while continuing to ensure that all Ocean County personnel receive the highest-quality training needed to serve our residents effectively,” Ocean County Commissioner Director Frank Sadeghi, co-liaison to the Ocean County Roads Department said. “This agreement is an example of how collaboration between local governments aims to improve services and deliver greater value for the taxpayers.”

Ocean County’s in-house Commercial Driver’s License training program provides comprehensive preparation for CDL licensing through three phases including classroom instruction, behind-the-wheel skills training and road tests.

“The CDL training shared service agreement between Ocean County and Monmouth County seeks to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being spent responsibly,” Ocean County Commissioner Ray Gormley, co-liaison to the Ocean County Roads Department said. “By sharing expertise and resources between the counties, the program reduces training costs, strengthens local government partnerships, and helps to ensure qualified drivers are ready to support essential public services throughout Ocean County.”

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.

For more information about Ocean County, go to www.oceancountynj.gov or follow on Facebook and Instagram @oceancountygov.