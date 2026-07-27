The Guild of Creative Art Presents the August 2026 Annual “Exhibiting Members’ Only, All-Media, No-Theme” Gallery Exhibit

Saturday, August 1st to August 26th, 2026

Opening reception Sunday August 2nd 3:00 – 5:00 pm

Bonnie Ambrosia of Tinton Falls Acrylic, Arthur Andersen of Red Bank – Oil and Pencil, Debora Bruno of Marlboro – Barbara John Calvo of Ocean – Watercolor, Thomas J. Camal of Holmdel – Photography, Marino Cirillo of Red Bank – Photography, Vicky Culver of Howell – Photo Collage, Susan Currie of Parlin – Oil, Ben DeMarco of Whitehouse Station – Photography, Paul Donohoe of Manchester Township – Photography, Audrey Goldman of Monroe Township – stone sculpture, MaryAnn Goodwin of Neptune – Acrylic, Anita Gutkin of New Brunswick – Mixed Media, Liz Jacobelli of Little Silver – Watercolor, Lorraine La Grua of Long Branch – Oil, Miklo’s L Kiss of Toms River – Acrylic, Dale Lehr of Somerset – Mixed Media Collage; David Levy of Shrewsbury – Acrylic, Laura Mandile of Middletown – Oil, Joan Manley of Red Bank – Mixed Media, Annette Margulies of Long Branch – Acrylic, MaryAnn McKay of Keyport – Mixed Media, Valerie Morone of Brick – Oil, Bob Novak of Howell – Photography, Suzanne Parmly of Red Bank – Acrylic, Mary Polese of Red Bank – Acrylic, Michele Rath of Lincroft – Watercolor, Joseph Reilly of Freehold – Acrylic, Jackie Renna of Eatontown – Oil, Paula Shipman of Wall – Oil, Susan Rickman of Red Bank – Graphite, Jeff Rinn of Belford – Photography, Lizzi Schippert of Island Heights – Acrylic and Oil on Canvas, Mary Ann Smorra – Acrylic, Judy Stach of Oceanport – Oil, Robert J. Stetz of Farmingdale –Watercolor, Lee Sliwa of Tinton Falls – Mixed Media, Jackie St. Angel of Brick – Watercolor, Leona Tenebruso-Shultes of Lincroft, – Acrylic, ,Jill White of Middletown – Colored Pencil, Sven Widen of Island Heights – Pen & Ink and Acrylic, Patricia Zilinski of Highlands – Oil, Joel Zimmerman of Marlboro – Oil on Canvas. The Guild’s “Exhibiting Members’ Only, All-Media, No-Theme” Gallery Exhibit is one of the perks of attaining the top level of membership through a semi-annual jury process. On display will be works in a mélange of media including: acrylic, colored pencil, mixed media, oil, pastel, photo collage, photography, sculpture, and watercolor. This outstanding exhibit features works by Exhibiting Artists in the main gallery. They include:of Tinton FallsAcrylic,of Red Bank – Oil and Pencil,of Marlboro – Photography,of Ocean – Watercolor,of Holmdel – Photography, Marino Cirillo of Red Bank – Photography,of Howell – Photo Collage,of Parlin – Oil,of Whitehouse Station – Photography,of Manchester Township – Photography,of Monroe Township – stone sculpture,of Neptune – Acrylic,of New Brunswick – Mixed Media,of Little Silver – Watercolorof Long Branch – Oilof Toms River – AcrylicofSomerset – Mixed Media Collageof Shrewsbury – Acrylicof Middletown – Oil,of Red Bank – Mixed Media,of Long Branch – Acrylicof Keyport – Mixed Media,of Brick – Oil,of Howell – Photography,of Red Bank – Acrylic,of Red Bank – Acrylic,of Lincroft – Watercolor,of Freehold – Acrylic,of Eatontown – Oil, Paula Shipman of Wall – Oil,of Red Bank – Graphite,of Belford – Photography,of Island Heights – Acrylic and Oil on Canvas,– Acrylic,of Oceanport – Oil,of Farmingdale –Watercolor,of Tinton Falls – Mixed Media,of Brick – Watercolor,of Lincroft, – Acrylic, ,Jill White of Middletown – Colored Pencil,of Island Heights – Pen & Ink and Acrylic,of Highlands – Oil,of Marlboro – Oil on Canvas.

In addition, works by Guild Exhibiting members, reflecting an assortment of media and subject matter, are on display in the lobby.

The Guild is located at 620 Broad Street, Shrewsbury NJ 07702.

Telephone 732-741-1441; email: Guildofcreativeart@verizon.net; Website: guildofcreativeart.org

Guild hours early August may vary so please call before you visit! Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm, and Saturday from 10 am – 3:00 pm; closed on Mondays.

Admission and on-site parking are free; donations very much appreciated! Visit guildofcreativeart.org to enter our October Open Juried Show (pre-register before August 28th), and for information on classes & special events, to view our on-line bulletin, artists’ galleries, class information, and to sign up for Art News!