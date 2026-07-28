Upcoming Events at The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center – Tonight is Poetry Open Mic

The Guild of Creative Art Presents the August 2026 Annual “Exhibiting Members’ Only, All-Media, No-Theme” Gallery ExhibitJuly 27, 2026
Oceanport BOE NoticeJuly 28, 2026
Happy summer! This season, explore two exciting exhibitions at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center. The Art of Summer showcases contemporary artists inspired by the beauty of the shore, while The Gilded Age in Long Branch, presented as part of our America 250 celebration, takes visitors back to the era when Long Branch was America’s premier seaside resort.
August is also filled with special events, including artist workshops, community programs, and more. We hope you’ll join us to celebrate art, history, and summer in Long Branch!