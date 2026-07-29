Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County to Host Second Annual Great Futures Gala: Bright Futures, Neon Nights

Long Branch, NJ (July 27, 2026) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) will host its second annual Great Futures Gala, “Bright Futures, Neon Nights,” on Saturday, October 17th from 7 to 11 PM at Wave Resort. The event, presented by Crum & Forster, is BGCM’s signature annual fundraiser supporting after-school programming across the organization’s Club sites in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Long Branch, and Neptune.

This year’s gala will honor two individuals whose contributions have helped shape BGCM’s growth: board member Nancy Karpf will be receiving the Luminary Award, and longtime advocate and supporter Brian Cheripka will be receiving the Cornerstone Award. Guests will enjoy a night of festive food, an open bar, dancing, and live and silent auctions, with valet parking included. In keeping with the “Bright Futures, Neon Nights” theme, attendees are encouraged to dress in their most electric neon attire.

“The Great Futures Gala is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it’s a night I look forward to every fall. It’s a celebration, but it’s also the engine behind our day-to-day programming. Every ticket, every auction bid, and every sponsorship helps us open the door of opportunity to kids across Monmouth County,” said Douglas Eagles, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County.

Proceeds from the Great Futures Gala directly support BGCM’s after-school programming, including academic support, health and wellness, leadership development, and career readiness for Club members across Monmouth County.

Event Details:

Great Futures Gala: Bright Futures, Neon Nights

Saturday, October 17th, 7 to 11 PM at Wave Resort

Presented by Crum & Forster

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at https://neonnights.givesmart.com, or contact Sandra Benedict at sandra@bgcmonmouth.org.