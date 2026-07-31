7th Ave. Garden, Monmouth Medical Center & St. Brigid’s Food Pantry Unite For The Community

By Patty Booth O’Neill

Long Branch – There was a gathering recently at the Seventh Avenue/Jake Jones organic garden in Long Branch as city partners came together with like-minded goals.

Master Gardener Carol Wright was on hand to welcome Mayor John Pallone, Monmouth Medical Center CEO Eric Carney and Nancy Francese, Warden of Saint Brigid’s Food Pantry. St. Briget’s was being given a large garden plot in order to grow fresh vegetables for meals they prepare for local families.

Here’s how they all came together.

St. Brigid’s Pantry was located at St. James Episcopal Church on Broadway, where they were feeding 3,000 adults and children every month, along with 1,250 hot lunches. The pantry was opened in 2012 when there was a need of food for families resulting from Superstorm Sandy, one of the worst storms to hit the area in years. After 14 years of feeding the community the need for establishments like St. Brigid’s has not eased up.

“We were about to plant our own garden at St. Jame’s, but we were asked to shut down the pantry and leave,” Francese said. “We didn’t know what to do or how we were going to continue to serve the community.

St. Brigid’s put feelers out to find a new place for the pantry. “St. Luke’s on Broadway opened their arms to welcome us to their church. We can’t believe how fortunate we are,” Nancy said.

Their good fortune didn’t end there.

The city offered St. Brigid’s a space in the 7th Ave Garden to grow their vegetables and Monmouth Medical Center offered to install raised garden beds and plants to be ready for the growing season.

“This is a beautiful day for the community to come together and support the City of Long Branch,” said Eric Carney. “I’m honored to be here on behalf of Monmouth Medical Center and RWJ Barnabas Health.”

St Luke’s Church at 535 Broadway, has been prepared for St Brigid’s, now with hours from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. They will be providing groceries and a meal during their operation. “We look forward to serving our community again!”said Francese.

Mayor John Pallone is happy to help support St. Brigid’s. “Monmouth Medical Center has long been an outstanding partner to the City of Long Branch, consistently stepping up to support our community. Their generous donation to St. Bridgid’s and the willingness of their staff to spend a day of service at the Long Branch Community Garden demonstrate a true commitment to addressing food insecurity,” he said. “Under the leadership of Master Gardener Carol Wright and the dedicated volunteers who care for the garden throughout the season, the garden has grown tremendously by expanding its reach, adding the tools and resources needed to thrive, and producing thousands of additional pounds of fresh produce for our residents.”