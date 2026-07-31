Jalen Gaffney leads Sterns Trailer over Larson Ford

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

July 28, was the last night of the regular season for Sterns Trailer in the Jersey Shore Basketball League, where they faced and beat Larson Ford 104-95. That win gave Sterns Trailer the number two seed in the playoffs with a 5-2 record.

Jalen Gaffney, 6’3” point guard for Sterns Trailer, led his team with 24 points, had seven rebounds and three assists. Normally, he is not the leading scorer, as he sets up the offense and finds the open man. He is one of the most unselfish players in the JSBL, which is a league based on big personalities and talent.

Gaffney is from Columbus, New Jersey and attended Westtown High School. His college career had him at Connecticut and a graduate of Florida Atlantic. He currently plays professional basketball for the Kosice Wolves in Slovakian Tipos SBL.

Sterns Trailer has been a member of the JSBL since 1989 and have made 11 appearances in the finals with five titles. Offense is the signature of the JSBL, where teams routinely score 100 or more points. “Play some damn defense,” Gaffney told his teammates during the Larson Ford game. At one point, Sterns Trailer had a lead of 28 points, but Larson Ford came back and was within 10 points. “Defense rebound; the offense is always gonna come. In this league a lot of people can score so you got to have defensive rebounds.”

Manchester High School alumni and Brookdale Community College player Savon Myers finished with a double-double. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Sterns Trailer. He also had two assists and one block in the victory.

Parker Dortch, 6’6” power forward and one of the friendliest and fan favorites of the JSBL fans, also had a good night. He finished with 19 points, two rebounds and one assist. He is also a New Jersey native growing up in Columbus and graduating from Northern Burlington, High School. He played two seasons at Kaskaskia College and then finished out at Loyola Marymount University. He currently plays professionally for the Jersey Shore Breaks.

Larson Ford, the only original remaining team from the start of the JSBL back in 1969, has been in 27 championship games and has 10 league titles. Corey Floyd, who plays his college ball at Providence, finished with 29 points and had 11 rebounds. Shahid Muhammad, 6’10” center from Queens, New York, finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and had three huge blocks. He just finished his senior year at Florida State where he made the Academic Dean’s List.

Local player, Zayier Dean, who played at Ocean Township High School and Red Bank Regional, finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and had three assists for Larson Ford. He just completed a season at Western Texas College.

Larson Ford didn’t have a great season this summer as they are 2-4, and play the undefeated County Line Auto tonight at 7:00 p.m. to close out their regular season.

Playoffs start on Thursday, July 30, with Sea View Jeep facing Larson Ford at 7:00 p.m. and the second game has last years champions ACI/Robin’s Nest taking on WCT Warriors at 8:30 p.m.

Monday night, August 3, will have County Line Auto Body taking on OIB Ortho at 7:00 p.m. and Sterns Trailer facing RKE Athletic at 8:30 p.m.

Semi finals will be held on August 4, and the finals of the 2026 season on Thursday night, August 6, with a 7:30 p.m. start.

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