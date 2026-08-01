Local Obituaries

Long Branch Free Public Library August NewsletterAugust 1, 2026
John Henry Porter, Jr., 75, of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2026.
Born on August 5, 1950, in Red Bank, New Jersey, John lived a life defined by kindness, patience, and devotion to his family. He was the quiet rock of those who loved him; a gentle, steady presence whose strength was found not in loud words, but in his unwavering care for others.
John was married to the love of his life, Linda Ann (Hackett) Porter, for 43 years after a nine-year courtship. Together they shared more than five decades of love, partnership, and devotion, building a family grounded in loyalty, laughter, and unwavering support for one another. Their marriage was a testament to commitment, friendship, and enduring love.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Porter; his daughter, Katherine Louise Porter; his son, Martin Henry Porter; his cherished granddaughter, Marley Rose Kiss; and his brother, George Porter. He is also survived by a host of beloved nieces and nephews, including Leah Porter, Sayscha Porter, Brenda Rockwell-Porter, Mark Porter, John Porter, Robert Hills, Edward Porter, Karissa Biddle, Khiry Porter, Fakasia Porter, Tempest Porter, and many others who will cherish his memory.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Porter, Sr. and Blanche Louise Dirrickson Porter, as well as his six siblings: Patricia (“Pat”), Elaine, Quetta, Cheryl, Robert, and Jackie.
Throughout his working life, John served as a custodian for the Red Bank Public School District and later worked in medical transportation for J&D Transportation. He approached his work with the same reliability, compassion, and quiet dedication that characterized every part of his life.
John had a lifelong love of music, especially the funk and soul sounds of the 1970s. He was known for his remarkable knowledge of movies and music and could often identify an artist within moments of hearing a song. Friends and family frequently turned to him when they couldn’t remember the name of a movie, actor, or musician because chances were good that John knew the answer. He loved trivia, enjoyed sharing what he knew, and delighted in learning new facts. Family members fondly remember his legendary rivalry at the local Blockbuster Video, where he once held the record for renting the most movies.
Among his greatest companions was his beloved dog, Diva, whose devotion to him was matched only by his love for her.
Those who knew John will remember his gentle heart, his patience, his quiet sense of humor, and the way he made people feel cared for simply by being present. While he rarely sought attention for himself, he leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love, and steadfast support that will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.
Though the quiet rock of the family is gone, the love, kindness, and steady presence he gave so freely will remain with those who knew and loved him.
He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.
A memorial celebration will be held on August 1, 2026 from 10 am until the time of the service at 11:30 am at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John, please visit our floral store.
Joan P. DeRosa, 91, of Long Branch, passed away surrounded by her family.
Joan was born and raised in Long Branch, she graduated from Long Branch High School and from there began her working career as a secretary in the insurance industry, a job she would have until retirement.
Joan married the love of her life, Allie, and the two lived in Long Branch. They loved to go on cruises, totaling 18 throughout the Caribbean.
Joan is predeceased by her husband Alfonso “Allie” DeRosa; her parents Dominick and Bertha Mazza and her brother Donald Mazza and his wife Jacqueline.
She is survived by her sister Doris Saffioti and her husband Mickey; and several nieces and nephews, especially Debbie who cared for her.
Visitation was Wednesday, July 29th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.
In lieu of traditional remembrances the family asks that you make a donation in Joan’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/
Donald Christopher Green, known to family and friends as Don, passed away on July 25, 2026, in Hackensack, New Jersey, at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with colon cancer.
Don was born on August 18, 1962, in Englewood, New Jersey, and spent his life guided by a steady work ethic, a thoughtful mind, and a generous heart. He carried himself with quiet strength, kindness, and integrity in all that he did. Those who knew him best will remember him as a man who was analytical, handy, and deeply kind, someone who approached both life and work with patience, practical wisdom, and a willingness to help whenever he could.
Don earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, where he built the foundation for a successful career as an Electrical Engineer and Senior Engineer. He took great pride in his work and was respected for his intelligence, attention to detail, and dependable nature. Throughout his career, he contributed his knowledge and experience with professionalism and dedication, earning the trust of colleagues and the admiration of those who worked alongside him. He was the kind of man who could solve problems, repair what was broken, and find a sensible path forward when others needed guidance.
Outside of work, Don found joy in the simple and meaningful things in life. He enjoyed cars, working on cars, and restoring muscle cars, a passion that reflected both his skill and his appreciation for craftsmanship. He also loved cooking and took pleasure in preparing meals and sharing time with those he cared about. He especially cherished spending time with Sharon in Aruba, where he found happiness, relaxation, and treasured memories. Don was also known for being the person who could fix just about anything, and he often did so with calm patience and a steady hand.
Family was central to Don’s life, and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his sons, Daniel Green and Jordan Kaye; his significant other, Sharon Stansfield; his brother, Anthony Green; his sister-in-law, Susan Green; his nephews, Ben Green and Ryan Green; his niece, Ava Green; Jordan’s fiancée, Val; and his granddaughter, Emory. He also leaves behind many extended family members, friends, and others whose lives were touched by his presence, his humor, and his dependable nature.
Don’s life was one marked by devotion, resilience, and quiet generosity. He gave of himself in practical ways and loving ways, often showing care not through grand gestures, but through the everyday acts that made life easier and better for those around him. His family and friends will remember his warm spirit, his steady presence, and the comfort of knowing that he was always ready to lend a hand.
Though his passing leaves a deep void, the memory of Don’s life will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His legacy is one of hard work, loyalty, and love, and he will be remembered with great affection and respect. May he rest in peace.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald, please visit Damiano floral store.
Timothy Hawkes of Monmouth Beach, formerly of Jersey City, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on February 3, 1947, he built a life defined by strength, unwavering loyalty, and a deep devotion to the people he cared for.
A proud graduate of St. Peter’s Prep and the College of the Holy Cross, Tim was a gifted athlete who played football and carried the values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance with him throughout his life. He went on to become an attorney, building a respected legal career marked by integrity, dedication, and commitment He was a man who believed in showing love through action, he worked tirelessly to provide stability, comfort, and opportunity for his family. He was the one who showed up. He was the person you could always count on to do the right thing, even when no one was watching. He took pride in the simple things. He was fiercely loyal and formed deep, lasting relationships, treating many of his closest friends as family.
He had an incredibly big heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His love for his wife, Caroline, and his family was at the center of his life, and he cherished spending time with them, as well as with his many friends. He especially enjoyed gathering with loved ones and family to share good food, laughter, and friendship.
He was also a lifelong fan of college football and had a special passion for horses. He is survived by his wife, Caroline; his daughter, Caroline, and her husband, Eric; his son Timothy and his wife, Kim; and his son Bryan and his wife, Terri. He was a proud grandfather to Tatum, Gavin, Loghan, Evan, Owen, and Nicholas, who will carry his lessons, his stories, and his love forward. He is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Hawkes, and his brother, James Hawkes.
His legacy is one of kindness, integrity, loyalty, and quiet heroism and it lives on in the family he shaped, the friends he cherished, and the countless lives he touched.
A Memorial Gathering was held on Thursday, July 30 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, July 31 at 10:00 am at the Church of the Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Tim’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach, NJ, Tim and Caroline’s parish:
Ronakin K. Jones, lovingly known as Roni, was born on July 31, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri, and entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2026, in Eatontown, New Jersey. She lived a life crowned with faith, love, and steadfast devotion. She was a Christian woman whose days were marked by grace, whose speech was seasoned with kindness, and whose presence brought comfort, laughter, and light to all who knew her.
Roni lived a life of purpose and quiet strength, and she carried herself with the dignity of one who understood that every day is a gift from God. She was loving, faith-filled, and witty, and these cherished qualities were woven into the fabric of her life. She had a warm spirit and a generous heart, and she delighted in the simple joys that made life beautiful. She enjoyed shopping and fashion, and she possessed a natural eye for interior design, bringing beauty and order wherever she went. She also loved collecting elephants, treasures that reflected her appreciation for grace, wisdom, and enduring charm. She found joy in watching Supernatural and classic movies – but she was happiest when caring for her family and supporting her community.
For seventeen years, Roni served as a bus driver at Monmouth Regional High School, where she provided much more than just safe transportation. She was a beacon of guidance, support, and unwavering care for the students. She was a steady and familiar presence, and a woman whose reliability was a blessing to many. In that work, as in all things, she showed patience, responsibility, and a heart for others. She understood that service is a holy calling, and she answered that calling with faithfulness and grace.
Roni was dearly loved by her husband, Lawrence Jones, and by her family, who held her close throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Gertie Mae Gailes, her father, Willie Gailes, her brothers, Kelwin and Arlando Gailes, and her daughter, Teondra Santos, whose memories remain treasured among those who loved them. She leaves to cherish her memory, her brother Fernando Gailes, her sisters, Margo Nelson and Tahia Engram-Bey, her children, Toinell Halliburton, his loving companion Kimberly Maxson, Latesha Jones, Evon Jones, Jordan Jones, and her husband Anthony Perez. She was blessed with seventeen grandchildren, K’yesha, Trey, Zhané, Jayla, Teyana, Niles, Aniyah, Izaiah, Kyle, Nathalia, Xzavier, Tyler, Travis, Toinell Jr., Trevor, Trinity, and Carter, and two great-grandchildren, Kason and Kyro, each one a precious branch of her living legacy. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends, all of whom were touched by her goodness, her humor, and her abiding care.
In her earthly journey, Roni embodied the wisdom that a gentle word can soothe the soul and that a faithful life speaks long after the voice is still. She was a woman of laughter and compassion, and her love reached across generations. She knew how to make a house feel like home, how to make others feel seen, and how to offer encouragement when it was most needed. Her family was the center of her heart, and she nurtured them with the tenderness of one who understood that love is both a duty and a blessing.
Death has not silenced the testimony of her life. Roni’s days were a song of perseverance, her years a witness to the goodness of God, and her memory a lamp that shall continue to shine in the hearts of those who loved her. She has gone from labor to rest, from sorrow to glory, and from the cares of this world into the peace prepared for the faithful. In the grand design of the Almighty, her earthly voyage has ended, but her spirit remains present in the lives she shaped and the love she bestowed.
May those who mourn her take comfort in the promise of eternal life and in the blessed hope that, through Christ, death is not the end but a doorway to everlasting peace. Ronakin K. Jones, our beloved Roni, was a loving, faith-filled, and funny soul, and her memory shall be cherished with reverence and gratitude. Her life was a beautiful testimony, and her legacy shall endure, as enduring as the love she gave and the faith she kept.
A memorial gathering was held on Friday, July 31 at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronakin, please visit Damiano floral store.
Danice DeLeo Casper, 90, of Colts Neck, died on Sunday, July 26.
Danice was born and raised in Staten Island to the late Ruth and James Vincent DeLeo. After graduating from Saint Joseph Hill Academy, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Wagner College, later receiving her Masters and Doctorate degree in psychology. She was proud of her career as a teacher and psychologist. In 1982, she moved to Colts Neck, where she has resided since.
Danice enjoyed Antiquing, attending Dog Shows and breeding dogs. She was a member of the Woman’s Club of Colts Neck, American Kennel Club, and the Eastern Irish Setters Club. Danice was an active Vendor in the Red Bank Antiques Center for 30 plus years.
She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Wolfgang Casper who was the Chief Surgeon of Dermatology at Saint Vincents Medical Center, Staten Island, and her sister Valerie Harris.
Danice is survived by her close friends Walter King and his partner James Spadola, Dr. Dolores Loew, Cathy Guitierrez and her husband Franklin, and her caregiver, Clova Elliot.
In accordance with Danice’s wishes, all funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Danice’s friends ask with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to the ASPCA (www.monmouthcountyspca.org) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org)
Robin Rose Cornell Polara, 64 of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away on July 6, 2026 at her home. She was born February 12, 1962 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Robin grew up in Long Branch and graduated as a member of the Long Branch High School Class of 1980. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in business from Monmouth College, now Monmouth University in West Long Branch.
Over the years, her career took several twists and turns from managing commercial real estate to teaching and finally in a customer service role where she found her calling, helping people.
Robin spent most of her life in Long Branch before settling in Cape Coral, Florida in 2014 with her partner, Dave Shinn. It was there she began the chapter of her career she would come to love most. For 12 years she was one of the welcoming faces of Viscaya Prado Veterinary Hospital. Robin always loved animals, especially dogs, and was a loving “dog mom” to Ben and Jerry, her fluffy white pups. In Florida, she became an active member of First Christian Church of Cape Coral, volunteering for many events, attending life groups and welcoming newcomers to the women’s ministry groups. At church, work and wherever she was, Robin’s infectious smile, bubbly personality and ability to strike up a conversation left a lasting impression on people. As a breast cancer survivor, she lived life to the fullest and enjoyed making connections and sharing a laugh with someone she just met or a lifelong friend.
Robin was predeceased in death by her parents, Robert (1969) and Roberta (2023) Cornell. She is survived by her sister, Carole Minty and her husband Mark; her brother Robert Cornell and his wife Cathy; her “other” brother, Kyle Rymer and his wife Susan; her longtime partner Dave Shinn and her aunt and godmother, Janet Calbi.
She was a devoted aunt to Kelley Minty, Mark Minty, Jr., Robert Cornell, Andrew Cornell, Douglas Cornell, Tori Rymer and Karli Rymer. She was so proud to be a great aunt to Robert, Caden Lilah, Tommy, Robbie, Dylan, Andie and Beau.
Robin’s kindness, laughter, and interest in others left an imprint on countless lives. She will be deeply missed and remembered by all of those who know her.
A memorial gathering was held on Tuesday, July 28, at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robin, please visit Damiano floral store.
Joseph Galaro, Jr., 67, of Holmdel, N.J. died on Saturday, July 25, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family.
Joe was born in Jersey City to the late Delores and Joseph Galaro. At an early age, his family moved to Parlin, NJ where he was raised. Joe graduated from Sayreville High School, then attended Rutgers University College of Engineering where he earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering, and later earned his Professional Engineer (P.E.) License. He and his wife, Linda, married and began their family in Parlin before moving to Holmdel in 1997, where they have resided since. Joe began his professional career at Lockheed Electronics working on advanced digital hardware systems, before moving to Bell Laboratories where he worked as a research & development hardware engineer on advanced telecommunications projects. He remained through various corporate reorganizations, eventually retiring from Nokia Bell Labs. Joe was also a licensed master electrician and the proud owner of Blue Arc Electric, LLC – a business his family lovingly referred to as his hobby. Joe was an active presence in his community and in the lives of his friends & relatives. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and was known for his selflessness, unwavering positivity, and his oft-repeated declaration that he could fix anything.
Joe designed, fixed, and improved everything around his home with his own hands and with a creative spirit. He cherished time with his family and close friends, especially the time spent with his precious granddaughters. Whether swimming, camping, fishing, skiing, or biking, he found joy in sharing life’s adventures with those he loved. He could often be found at the beach or immersed in one of his many hobbies, including cooking, winemaking, and stained glass. Above all, Joe loved exploring the country’s National Parks and traveling the world alongside his beloved wife, Linda.
Joe is predeceased by his parents.
Joe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Galaro, children Joseph and his wife Alyssa Galaro of Ellicott City, MD, and Katherine Galaro and her husband Richard Stetson of Woodbury Heights, NJ, grandchildren Amara, Adeline, and Annabelle, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends and relatives.
A visitation was held on Friday, July 31, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A funeral service will be privately held. In lieu of traditional remembrances or flowers, Joe’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to Johns Hopkins Medicine Liver Cancer Research Donate – Liver Cancer | Johns Hopkins Pathology and/or National Park Foundation Make A Gift – National Park Foundation
For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Joe, please visit his page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
Father Andrew N. Eugenis, – With profound sadness, yet unwavering hope in the Resurrection, we announce the repose of
following a courageous battle with AL amyloidosis and multiple myeloma. Throughout his
illness, Father Andrew fought with extraordinary strength, grace, and unwavering faith.
Surrounded by the love of his family, he faced every challenge with courage, optimism, and
selflessness, carrying his cross with quiet dignity and an unshakable trust in God that defined
every aspect of his life.
Father Andrew was born on November 28, 1959, in Chicago, Illinois, to Nicholas Theodore
Eugenis and Dorothy Eugenis (née Callas). The youngest of three children, alongside his brother
Ted and sister Irene, he was raised in the loving community of St. John the Baptist Greek
Orthodox Church in Des Plaines, Illinois. It was there that the seeds of a lifelong devotion to
Christ and His Church were first planted.
As a young man, Father Andrew embraced life with boundless energy and curiosity. He loved the
outdoors, enjoyed playing sports — especially ice hockey — and was happiest when working
with his hands. Possessing an extraordinary ability to fix nearly anything placed before him,
family and friends affectionately nicknamed him “MacGyver.” His natural aptitude for problem-solving led him to pursue engineering studies at East Leyden High School, graduating in 1978 before beginning a successful career in electro-mechanical engineering.
His work took him across the world. Yet despite his professional accomplishments, something
greater continually called to his heart — the love for the Church that had been nurtured since
childhood never faded. Answering that call, he enrolled at Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek
Orthodox School of Theology, setting aside one vocation in pursuit of another: the sacred calling
to the Holy Priesthood.
It was during his seminary years that God brought into his life the woman who would become
not only his beloved wife, but also his greatest partner in ministry. While attending a Young
Adult Conference in Chicago in 1988, Father Andrew noticed a young brunette with unmistakable, beautiful, voluminous hair across the breakfast room. As the crowd slowly dispersed, one conversation began a love story that would span nearly four decades. That young woman was Angela Hadjimarkos, who would one day become his beloved Presvytera.
The following year, Father Andrew and several fellow seminarians biked across the United
States — from New York to San Francisco — to raise awareness and funds for Cooley’s Anemia,
a testament to the determination and selflessness that would characterize his entire life. Soon
afterward, he proposed to Angela. Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship, they
were united in Holy Matrimony in July 1991 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Clifton,
New Jersey. Together they built not only a home, but a life rooted in faith, sacrifice, and
unconditional love.
Following their marriage, they settled in Boston, Massachusetts, where Father Andrew completed his theological education, graduating in May 1993. Their first son, Nicholas, was born later that year. The family then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where Father Andrew served as a deacon at Holy Trinity–St. Nicholas Church after being ordained to the Holy Diaconate in his hometown of Chicago.
Soon afterward, the family answered another call — this time to Annunciation Greek Orthodox
Cathedral in Houston, Texas — where Father Andrew was ordained to the Holy Priesthood.
There he faithfully served as assistant priest before eventually becoming Proistamenos of the
Cathedral. During the family’s years in Houston, they grew with the births of Jordan in 1994,
Teddy in 1997, and Stefanos in 2001. His engineering mind and practical wisdom proved
invaluable as he helped oversee the planning and development of a new cathedral complex,
combining his technical gifts with his pastoral heart in service to the Church he loved.
In 2001, Father Andrew answered yet another calling when he was invited to become
Proistamenos of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Shortly after
arriving at St. George, their youngest son, Markos, was born in May 2002, completing their
family of five sons.
For the next twenty-five years, Father Andrew became far more than the parish priest of St.
George — he became the spiritual father of generations. He celebrated baptisms, heard
confessions, blessed marriages, comforted grieving families, visited the sick, encouraged the
discouraged, and welcomed strangers as family, reminding countless people that God’s love
never failed them. Whether delivering a sermon from the solea, repairing something around the
church with his own hands, mentoring young people, or quietly helping someone in need without
seeking recognition, Father Andrew lived his priesthood with humility, compassion, and
unwavering faith.
His greatest joy, however, was his family. He was a devoted husband to Presvytera Angela,
whose love and partnership strengthened every chapter of their journey together. He was an
extraordinary father whose greatest lessons were not spoken but lived — through his example, he
taught his sons integrity, humility, perseverance, generosity, and what it truly meant to love God
and love others. In 2022, his family grew once more with the marriage of his eldest son,
Nicholas, to Anastasia Gregorakis, and he embraced one of life’s greatest blessings in becoming
“Pappou” to his beloved granddaughter, Angelica, who brought immeasurable joy to his heart.
Father Andrew’s life was one of joyful service. He gave endlessly of himself — to his family, his
parish, his community, and to every person God placed in his path. He never sought recognition
or praise; instead, he sought only to serve Christ faithfully, love others wholeheartedly, and leave
every person and every place better than he found them. His kindness, wisdom, gentle humor,
steadfast character, and unwavering faith touched countless lives, many of whom will forever
remember him not simply as their priest, but as their spiritual father.
He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Nicholas Theodore Eugenis and Dorothy Eugenis
(née Callas); his parents-in-law, Theodore and Athena Hadjimarkos; and his brother-in-law, Nick
Sekera.
He is survived by his beloved wife of thirty-five years, Presvytera Angela Eugenis; his sons Niko
and his wife Anastasia, Jordan, Teddy, Stefanos, and Markos; and his cherished granddaughter,
Angelica. He is also survived by his brother Ted Eugenis and his wife Sue; his sister Irene
Eugenis; his siblings-in-law Marina and Peter Thomas, Dimitra Sekera, and Dimitri and Sharon
Hadjimarkos; and countless nieces and nephews including Sarah Eugenis and her daughter
Athena; Nick Eugenis and his wife Talin and their children Areni and Theo; Anthony Eugenis;
Anton Eugenis; Theoni Karalis and her husband Yianni and their children Aleksandra and
Marina; Costa Thomas and his wife Marlene and their children Eleftheria and Vasileia; Athena
and Alexandra Thomas and her fiancé Anthony Sarci; Theodore Hadjimarkos; and Nicholas and
Athena Sekera — together with many beloved extended family members, godchildren,
parishioners, and dear friends whose lives were forever changed by his love and ministry.
Though our hearts are broken, we give thanks to God for the extraordinary gift of Father
Andrew’s life. His legacy is not measured by the buildings he helped construct, the titles he held,
or even the years he faithfully served. Rather, it is found in the countless lives he transformed
through his faith, compassion, wisdom, and unconditional love. He leaves behind a family who
adored him, a parish strengthened by his leadership, and generations of faithful whose lives will
forever bear the imprint of his ministry.
May his memory be eternal. Αἰωνία ἡ μνήμη.
in lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1033 West Park Avenue, Ocean Twp., NJ 07712.