Local Obituaries

John Henry Porter, Jr., 75, of Long Branch, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2026.

Born on August 5, 1950, in Red Bank, New Jersey, John lived a life defined by kindness, patience, and devotion to his family. He was the quiet rock of those who loved him; a gentle, steady presence whose strength was found not in loud words, but in his unwavering care for others.

John was married to the love of his life, Linda Ann (Hackett) Porter, for 43 years after a nine-year courtship. Together they shared more than five decades of love, partnership, and devotion, building a family grounded in loyalty, laughter, and unwavering support for one another. Their marriage was a testament to commitment, friendship, and enduring love.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Porter; his daughter, Katherine Louise Porter; his son, Martin Henry Porter; his cherished granddaughter, Marley Rose Kiss; and his brother, George Porter. He is also survived by a host of beloved nieces and nephews, including Leah Porter, Sayscha Porter, Brenda Rockwell-Porter, Mark Porter, John Porter, Robert Hills, Edward Porter, Karissa Biddle, Khiry Porter, Fakasia Porter, Tempest Porter, and many others who will cherish his memory.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Porter, Sr. and Blanche Louise Dirrickson Porter, as well as his six siblings: Patricia (“Pat”), Elaine, Quetta, Cheryl, Robert, and Jackie.

Throughout his working life, John served as a custodian for the Red Bank Public School District and later worked in medical transportation for J&D Transportation. He approached his work with the same reliability, compassion, and quiet dedication that characterized every part of his life.

John had a lifelong love of music, especially the funk and soul sounds of the 1970s. He was known for his remarkable knowledge of movies and music and could often identify an artist within moments of hearing a song. Friends and family frequently turned to him when they couldn’t remember the name of a movie, actor, or musician because chances were good that John knew the answer. He loved trivia, enjoyed sharing what he knew, and delighted in learning new facts. Family members fondly remember his legendary rivalry at the local Blockbuster Video, where he once held the record for renting the most movies.

Among his greatest companions was his beloved dog, Diva, whose devotion to him was matched only by his love for her.

Those who knew John will remember his gentle heart, his patience, his quiet sense of humor, and the way he made people feel cared for simply by being present. While he rarely sought attention for himself, he leaves behind a legacy of kindness, love, and steadfast support that will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Though the quiet rock of the family is gone, the love, kindness, and steady presence he gave so freely will remain with those who knew and loved him.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

A memorial celebration will be held on August 1, 2026 from 10 am until the time of the service at 11:30 am at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John, please visit our floral store.

Joan P. DeRosa, 91, of Long Branch, passed away surrounded by her family.

Joan was born and raised in Long Branch, she graduated from Long Branch High School and from there began her working career as a secretary in the insurance industry, a job she would have until retirement.

Joan married the love of her life, Allie, and the two lived in Long Branch. They loved to go on cruises, totaling 18 throughout the Caribbean.

Joan is predeceased by her husband Alfonso “Allie” DeRosa; her parents Dominick and Bertha Mazza and her brother Donald Mazza and his wife Jacqueline.

She is survived by her sister Doris Saffioti and her husband Mickey; and several nieces and nephews, especially Debbie who cared for her.

Visitation was Wednesday, July 29th from 10:00-11:00 AM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. A burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.

In lieu of traditional remembrances the family asks that you make a donation in Joan’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/

Donald Christopher Green, known to family and friends as Don, passed away on July 25, 2026, in Hackensack, New Jersey, at the age of 63 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Don was born on August 18, 1962, in Englewood, New Jersey, and spent his life guided by a steady work ethic, a thoughtful mind, and a generous heart. He carried himself with quiet strength, kindness, and integrity in all that he did. Those who knew him best will remember him as a man who was analytical, handy, and deeply kind, someone who approached both life and work with patience, practical wisdom, and a willingness to help whenever he could. Don earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, where he built the foundation for a successful career as an Electrical Engineer and Senior Engineer. He took great pride in his work and was respected for his intelligence, attention to detail, and dependable nature. Throughout his career, he contributed his knowledge and experience with professionalism and dedication, earning the trust of colleagues and the admiration of those who worked alongside him. He was the kind of man who could solve problems, repair what was broken, and find a sensible path forward when others needed guidance. Outside of work, Don found joy in the simple and meaningful things in life. He enjoyed cars, working on cars, and restoring muscle cars, a passion that reflected both his skill and his appreciation for craftsmanship. He also loved cooking and took pleasure in preparing meals and sharing time with those he cared about. He especially cherished spending time with Sharon in Aruba, where he found happiness, relaxation, and treasured memories. Don was also known for being the person who could fix just about anything, and he often did so with calm patience and a steady hand. Family was central to Don’s life, and he will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his sons, Daniel Green and Jordan Kaye; his significant other, Sharon Stansfield; his brother, Anthony Green; his sister-in-law, Susan Green; his nephews, Ben Green and Ryan Green; his niece, Ava Green; Jordan’s fiancée, Val; and his granddaughter, Emory. He also leaves behind many extended family members, friends, and others whose lives were touched by his presence, his humor, and his dependable nature. Don’s life was one marked by devotion, resilience, and quiet generosity. He gave of himself in practical ways and loving ways, often showing care not through grand gestures, but through the everyday acts that made life easier and better for those around him. His family and friends will remember his warm spirit, his steady presence, and the comfort of knowing that he was always ready to lend a hand. Though his passing leaves a deep void, the memory of Don’s life will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His legacy is one of hard work, loyalty, and love, and he will be remembered with great affection and respect. May he rest in peace. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald, please visit Damiano floral store.

Timothy Hawkes of Monmouth Beach, formerly of Jersey City, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on February 3, 1947, he built a life defined by strength, unwavering loyalty, and a deep devotion to the people he cared for.

A proud graduate of St. Peter’s Prep and the College of the Holy Cross, Tim was a gifted athlete who played football and carried the values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance with him throughout his life. He went on to become an attorney, building a respected legal career marked by integrity, dedication, and commitment He was a man who believed in showing love through action, he worked tirelessly to provide stability, comfort, and opportunity for his family. He was the one who showed up. He was the person you could always count on to do the right thing, even when no one was watching. He took pride in the simple things. He was fiercely loyal and formed deep, lasting relationships, treating many of his closest friends as family.

He had an incredibly big heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His love for his wife, Caroline, and his family was at the center of his life, and he cherished spending time with them, as well as with his many friends. He especially enjoyed gathering with loved ones and family to share good food, laughter, and friendship.

He was also a lifelong fan of college football and had a special passion for horses. He is survived by his wife, Caroline; his daughter, Caroline, and her husband, Eric; his son Timothy and his wife, Kim; and his son Bryan and his wife, Terri. He was a proud grandfather to Tatum, Gavin, Loghan, Evan, Owen, and Nicholas, who will carry his lessons, his stories, and his love forward. He is also survived by his sister, Kathleen Hawkes, and his brother, James Hawkes.

His legacy is one of kindness, integrity, loyalty, and quiet heroism and it lives on in the family he shaped, the friends he cherished, and the countless lives he touched.

A Memorial Gathering was held on Thursday, July 30 at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, July 31 at 10:00 am at the Church of the Precious Blood, 72 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Tim’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to Church of the Precious Blood, Monmouth Beach, NJ, Tim and Caroline’s parish:

American Cancer Society:

St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital