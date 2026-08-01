Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center Presents Gilded Age Lecture with Robert Fishman, August 3rd

LONG BRANCH – If you haven’t had the opportunity to experience The Gilded Age in Long Branch exhibition at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center, now is the perfect time. Following a tremendous response to the opening reception on July 29th, visitors shared that while they enjoyed exploring the photographs, artifacts, and stories of Long Branch’s golden era, they were eager to return to spend more time discovering the fascinating history behind the exhibition.

To build on that excitement, the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center will present The Gilded Age in Long Branch, an engaging lecture by Robert Fishman, Professor Emeritus of Architecture and Planning at the University of Michigan.

During this special presentation, Fishman will explore how Long Branch became one of America’s premier seaside resorts during the Gilded Age – renowned not only for its grand hotels, presidents, and wealthy summer visitors, but also for its remarkably welcoming and diverse community. Drawing on his family’s connection to the preservation of the Elberon Library, Fishman offers a unique perspective on the people, culture, and character that made Long Branch unlike any other resort of its time.

Through engaging stories and historical examples, Fishman will introduce the remarkable individuals who helped define Long Branch during the Gilded Age. From influential residents to visionary leaders, he will highlight those whose progressive ideas and actions helped shape a community that was notably more open-minded, inclusive, and forward-thinking than many elite resorts of the era.

Whether you’re a lifelong resident, history enthusiast, or simply curious about the city’s remarkable past, this presentation offers a deeper understanding of the people and events that helped establish Long Branch as the “Nation’s Summer Capital.”

The lecture complements the Arts & Cultural Center’s current exhibition, The Gilded Age in Long Branch, presented as part of the city’s America 250 celebration. The exhibition features historic photographs, artifacts, and stories that transport visitors back to a time when presidents vacationed in Elberon, grand hotels lined the oceanfront, artists captured the city’s beauty, and Long Branch stood at the center of American social life.

Guests are encouraged to explore the exhibition before or after the presentation and discover even more of the stories that have captivated visitors throughout the summer.

Event Details:

The Gilded Age in Long Branch

Presented by Robert Fishman, Professor Emeritus, University of Michigan

Date: Monday, August 3rd

Time: 6pm

Location: Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center, 577 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ

Admission is free and all are welcome.

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The City of Long Branch is located in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Learn more at www.longbranch.org. If you would like more information, please contact Lindsay DeAngelis at 732-571-5645 or ldeangelis@longbranch.org.

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center is located in at 577 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ. and is a welcoming community space dedicated to celebrating creativity through exhibitions, classes, workshops, performances, and events that showcase local, emerging, and professional artists while making the arts accessible to all. For more information call Maggie Fischer at 732-571-5685 or email mfischer@longbranch.org