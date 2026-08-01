Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon Honored with ‘Beacon of Light’ Public Service Award

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon was honored with a “Beacon of Light” Public Service Award from the Monmouth County Regional Chamber of Commerce. Presented at the organization’s annual Beacon of Excellence ceremony and awards dinner on Thursday at Jacques Reception Center in Middletown, the award recognizes an individual, business or organization whose accomplishments demonstrate superior public service characterized as a source of light and inspiration to the community.

“Public service has always been about making a meaningful difference in the lives of Monmouth County residents, and I’m grateful to work alongside so many dedicated colleagues and community partners who share that commitment,” said Clerk Hanlon. “I am honored to receive this award, which serves as a reminder of what we can accomplish when we work together to strengthen our communities. I’m proud to accept it on behalf of everyone who contributes to that mission each day.”

As Monmouth County Clerk since 2015, Clerk Hanlon’s tenure has been highlighted with the creation of several new initiatives and expanded services of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office. These include the “Honoring Our Heroes” discount program for veterans and Gold Star family members; the Mobile County Connection program that brings County services directly to the community; and the implementa tion of the Monmouth County Votes website and mobile app. Since 2023, Clerk Hanlon has also served as Co-Chair of the MonmouthNJ 250 Committee tasked with planning Monmouth County’s programming for America’s Semiquincentennial.

Prior to becoming County Clerk, Christine practiced law for over 20 years, most recently at Archer & Greiner P.C. She earned her Juris Doctorate degree from Fordham University following graduation from Barnard College at Columbia University. She served as Law Clerk to the Chief United States Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of New York and then as an Assistant District Attorney in Bronx County, New York.

Clerk Hanlon has served in numerous leadership roles for organizations throughout Monmouth County and New Jersey, including past president of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ) and the Monmouth Bar Association. She has also served as a trustee for the Monmouth Bar Foundation, New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation and Monmouth Council of the Boy Scouts of America, among others.

She is the recipient of multiple awards in recognition of her public service, which most recently include the 2025 Public Service Award from the Amerigo Vespucci Society of Long Branch, the 2025 “Good Neighbor Award” from the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore and the 2024 Monmouth Bar Association “Service to the Bar” Award, among many others.

About the Monmouth County Clerk The Office of the Monmouth County Clerk is comprised of five divisions handling property recordings, elections, archives, passports and records management. The County Clerk’s Office also provides resident, veteran and Gold Star Family identification cards to eligible county residents, administers oaths to notaries and public officials and performs wedding ceremonies. The Monmouth County Clerk is a constitutional and administrative officer elected to a five-year term by the voters of Monmouth County.