Striving for Affordability, By Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul

When we talk with constituents about affordability in New Jersey, housing and rental prices often take center stage.

As we work to address our state’s affordable housing crisis, it’s important that we do all that we can to reduce the prices of rental properties. So, it’s gratifying that our sponsored legislation to prevent rent-setting software from pricing New Jerseyans out of their homes was signed into law last week.

Known as the “Forbidding the Algorithmic Inflation of Rent (FAIR) Act,” our bill restricts the use of rental pricing algorithms to lessen the impact that these algorithms may have on the overall rental market. Some landlords have been using algorithms to share information on rents in order to inflate how much they charge. Preventing the use of coordinated pricing practices is an important step in maintaining a fair and competitive rental market and making our state affordable.

The use of algorithmic rent-setting software and coordinated pricing practices limit competition among landlords, driving up housing costs. Our bill will make it illegal for rental property owners and third-party coordinators to share sensitive market information or use algorithms to coordinate rent prices.

The federal government’s cuts in aid to New Jersey hit our lower-income residents especially hard in many areas beyond housing. We also worked during state budget discussions in Trenton to ensure that Monmouth County received its fair share of appropriations in the FY2027 State Budget. We brought more than $6 million back to the county, much of it to assist hospitals, municipal governments, and law enforcement. Monmouth County nonprofits also benefited.

We secured money in the budget for the Bradley Beach Police Department to upgrade its radio communications systems. The Long Branch Police Department also received funds to bring in extra manpower needed to deal with the chaos caused by large rowdy crowds at “pop-up” parties. We brought back funds for the Long Branch Fire Department as well.

We also secured funds for the City of Asbury Park to support its social services. In addition, a number of nonprofits in the city also are receiving support from the FY2027 State Budget. These organizations do great work and save taxpayers money by providing services to people in need that local taxpayers would have otherwise had to fund.

These appropriations will help fund Trinity Center’s Code Blue program, and support the Mercy Center in addressing recent federal and state reductions impacting SNAP-related services, including the reduction in SNAP advocate reimbursement from 50 percent to 25 percent.

Other nonprofits in Asbury Park that the state budget supports include VNA LGBQT Health Center, and Interfaith Neighbors, which will use the capital funds for its “Heritage Walk” and outreach initiatives. We secured funds to support the Eatontown Little League program.

For some families, the return to school in September posed affordability problems. We are proud to announce that our Annual LD11 School Supply Drive is underway to make sure every student has the supplies they need to be successful in the coming school year. Our office is collecting backpacks, pens and pencils, notebooks, binders, folders, and other supplies through August 26. We will share these supplies with our local nonprofit partners to distribute to schools in need.

You may donate from your home by going to our Amazon Wish List at https://a.co/0hQDPAEy or drop off your donated supplies at our office, 766 Shrewsbury Avenue, Suite 100, Tinton Falls, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Every donation makes a difference.